Washington Nationals

Dominant June earns Max Scherzer NL pitcher of the month

Dominant June earns Max Scherzer NL pitcher of the month

By Tyler Byrum July 03, 2017 2:53 PM

Max Scherzer, the reigning Cy Young winner, has come to form with a dominant month of June, earning him the National League Pitcher of the Month award.

In five starts, the Washington Nationals ace posted a 0.99 ERA with four earned runs over the course of 36.1 innings. During that same spa, he only allowed 14 hits and notched 51 strikeouts, including a three-hit, 14 strikeout performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 6.

Averaging 12.63 strikeouts per nine innings, the right-hander won his third NL Pitcher of the Month honor of his career, his first since July 2015. Throughout his entire 2016 Cy Young campaign, he did not claim the award once.

Despite the impressive marks across the board, his record was only 3-2 in June. On the season, Scherzer is 10-5, with 163 strikeouts and a league-leading 1.94 ERA.

Nationals' Trea Turner suffers broken wrist after getting hit by pitch against Cubs

Nationals' Trea Turner suffers broken wrist after getting hit by pitch against Cubs

By Ben Brown June 29, 2017 8:27 PM

As if Thursday couldn't get any worse for the Nationals after blowing a ninth-inning lead against the Cubs, Trea Turner is now out indefinitely with a broken wrist, according to the Washington Post. 

Turner suffered the injury in the bottom of the seventh inning when he was nailed by a 96 mile-per-hour fastball from Cubs pitcher Pedro Strop on his right wrist.

Initially, it didn't appear to be a significant injury. Turner stayed in the game and played shortstop in the top of the eighth inning, but he was removed in the top of the ninth inning for Stephen Drew.  

The injury comes at an awful time for Turner, who was really getting hot at the plate. In his last 10 games, Turner was hitting .366 with 11 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Turner's 35 stolen bases this season are the most in all of baseball. 

Drew and Wilmer Difo are the other shortstops on the roster and are the obvious options to fill in for Turner. 

Nationals bullpen blows two-run ninth-inning lead against Cubs, lose 5-4

Nationals bullpen blows two-run ninth-inning lead against Cubs, lose 5-4

By Associated Press June 29, 2017 8:14 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Jon Jay hit a go-ahead two-run double during a three-run ninth-inning rally against Blake Treinen, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Thursday.

Tommy La Stella drove in a run with a two-out single against Treinen (0-2), and Jay followed with a hit to right-center that brought home Javier Baez and La Stella.

Wade Davis struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 16th save after Felix Pena (1-0) worked the eighth.

Rookie Jeimer Candelario, who started for the injured Kris Bryant at third base, broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh by launching his first career homer off starter Joe Ross.

Manager Dusty Baker was ejected for the first time in his two seasons with the Nationals after arguing a third-strike call in the sixth.

Washington took a 4-2 lead in the seventh on Anthony Rendon's two-run homer and Brian Goodwin's RBI single.

Candelario was hit by Treinen's fastball in the left knee to start the ninth-inning rally. Candelario appeared to be in significant pain and was visited by a team trainer, but stayed in the game. He went for an X-ray after the win.

The Nationals blew their 13th save this season, tying the Mets and Phillies for most in the National League. Six pitchers have at least one save for Washington, and four of them also have at least two blown saves.

The win split the four-game series and kept the defending World Series champions from falling under .500.

Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP, is expected to miss at least a couple of games after spraining his right ankle in an 8-4 loss Wednesday.

Trea Turner stole two bases, bumping up his total to seven in the series and 35 on the season. He entered the day tied for the NL lead with Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras threw out two attempted base stealers, including Turner at third base in the first.

Both teams scored a single run in the first inning before the starting pitchers dominated.

Ross allowed two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. After allowing Contreras's RBI single in the first, Ross didn't allow a hit until the sixth or a run until Candelario's shot.

Cubs starter Jon Lester gave up Ryan Zimmerman's RBI single in the first, but then blanked Washington over the next five innings. He struck out seven and allowed three hits. Over his last four starts, Lester is 2-0 with 2.42 ERA. He entered with a 5.49 road ERA this season.

Nationals left fielder Ryan Raburn struck out swinging in the sixth, but replay showed he made contact with Lester's pitch. Baker argued with first base umpire David Rackley before his ejection.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Manager Joe Maddon said that with a day off Monday, he may let Bryant rest until Chicago hosts Tampa Bay Tuesday. ... SS Addison Russell (shoulder) batted fifth and finished 0 for 3 with a walk after not starting the previous three games.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Mike Montgomery (1-4, 2.50 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season as Chicago faces Cincinnati on Friday. The Cubs are 5-1 against the Reds in 2017.

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (6-5, 5.1.5) opens a three-game series Friday at St. Louis against RHP Mike Leake (5-6, 3.12).

