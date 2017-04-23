Daniel Murphy strikes again vs. Mets with second career grand slam

If you can’t be with them — beat them.
That seems to be the slogan Daniel Murphy has lived by since leaving the Mets in 2015.
Tonight’s game started off with a bang… a grand slam by Murphy himself. This helped launch the Nationals to a 4-0 lead.
Just like these boys in the tweet, we “give a five” to Murphy as it was also the second grand slam of his career, both hit while playing under the Nationals. This follows his career night where he helped the Nats knock off the Cardinals.
Muprhy has absolutely owned the Mets since joing the Nationals. he has recorded at least one base hit in all 19 head-to-head games.
RELATED: DOES MIKE RIZZO SEE THE NATS HAVING A CLOSER BY COMITTEE?
NEW YORK -- Daniel Murphy hit an early grand slam against his former team, Max Scherzer pitched eight fiery innings and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 6-3 on Sunday night for their seventh straight victory.
Ryan Zimmerman added a two-run homer for the Nationals, who completed a three-game sweep of the short-handed Mets in the first series this season between the NL East rivals.
Missing slugger Yoenis Cespedes and two other injured starters, New York (8-11) has lost four in a row and eight of nine to fall 5 1/2 games behind the Nationals, who own the best record in the majors at 13-5. The winning streak is their longest since a seven-game run last April.
Scherzer (3-1) struck out nine and walked one in his latest win over the Mets, a team he has often dominated -- especially since signing with Washington in January 2015. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, who fanned 17 in a no-hitter at Citi Field on Oct. 3, 2015, pumped his fist and slapped his glove after setting down the crucial hitters in this one.
Koda Glover got three outs for his second major league save, both in the past two days.
Michael Conforto hit his second leadoff homer of the series and had three hits for New York. Neil Walker's two-run homer pulled the Mets to 4-3 in the third, but that was all Scherzer allowed. He got a double-play grounder after Conforto's one-out single in the fifth and retired his final 10 batters.
Murphy connected in the first off Zack Wheeler (1-2), who had sharp stuff throughout his seven innings of four-hit ball. Zimmerman went deep in the eighth against reliever Josh Smoker to make it 6-3.
Murphy, booed by the Queens crowd, has eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 22 games against the Mets since they let him leave as a free agent before last season.
More Nationals: DOES MIKE RIZZO SEE THE NATS HAVING A CLOSER BY COMMITTEE?
It's a great time to live near the Beltway, which is probably the first time in the highway/parking lot's history that people can say that. 20 games into the season, and both the Nationals and Orioles find themselves among the league's elite. Baltimore's dominance has been more surprising, given that their starting pitching was supposed to be terrible and is instead just average. That doesn't sound encouraging, but go ask an Orioles' fan if, before the season, they'd have taken a year of average starting pitching. The Nats look like a real contender once again, and Ryan Zimmerman's resurgence would be the most talked about part of this Nats season if it wasn't overshadowed by Bryce Harper's resurgence. How have the other 28 teams fared through the early part of the season? To the rankings!
30. ATLANTA BRAVES
The Dansby Swanson Era has gotten off to a rocky start. Some time in the 8-hole might help.
29. TORONTO BLUE JAYS
What a historically brutal start. At this point, they have to play .600 baseball for the rest of the year to even get to 90 wins.
28. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Madison Bumgarner is out for two months after injuring himself in one of the most Madison Bumgarner ways possible, so crawling out of the NL West basement is only going to get harder.
27. PITTSBURGH PIRATES
The Marte suspension was shocking, and now the Pirates have to compete all summer against the Cubs and Cardinals without one of their best outfielders.
26. SEATTLE MARINERS
James Paxton has looked like an ace, which is great because Felix Hernandez has not.
25. KANSAS CITY ROYALS
That window sure closed quickly, didn't it?
SEE THE REST OF THE RANKINGS HERE