Cashner gets homer help, pitches Rangers over Nationals 5-2

By Associated Press June 09, 2017 11:44 PM

WASHINGTON -- It was Tanner Roark bobblehead night, and he got the start for Washington. Once the game began, the Nationals were the ones with the bobbles.

Andrew Cashner quieted the NL's top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the sloppy Nationals 5-2 on Friday night.

Texas took advantage of three errors, two by shortstop Trea Turner, and won for just the fourth time in 15 games.

"We didn't play very well on defense," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "We usually don't make those. It wasn't a very good day at the ballpark."

Cashner (3-5) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. The NL East-leading Nationals began the day topping the league in runs, homers, batting, and slugging.

"Our rotation needed a performance like this," said Rangers manager Jeff Banister after his struggling squad opened a six-game road trip with a win.

Cashner, who gave up five earned runs in two of his previous three starts, struck out four and walked two.

Lucroy had three of the Rangers' 13 hits, including a two-run homer and RBI single. Odor's solo homer in the seventh came on the final pitch from Roark (6-3).

The Rangers face Houston, owners of the best record in the majors, after two more games against the NL leaders.

"It's always important to get a win, and it's even more important with the two teams we're facing this road trip," Lucroy said.

Matt Bush entered with two runners on in the ninth and allowed Stephen Drew's pinch-hit RBI single, but recorded two outs for his seventh save.

Roark allowed five runs, only two of them earned, and 11 hits.

Anthony Rendon hit an RBI single in the sixth that pulled Washington within 4-1. Odor homered leading off the seventh.

Lucroy's homer came with two outs in the fifth. Both runs on the homer were unearned after first baseman Ryan Zimmerman's error on a hard-hit grounder by leadoff batter Shin-Soo Choo.

Turner's first error on Joey Gallo's grounder in the sixth eventually led to another unearned run. Roark, acquired via trade by Washington from Texas in 2010, walked Nomar Mazara with the bases loaded, scoring Gallo.

Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single, the first of three against Roark opening the third, and scored on Lucroy's hit.

Mike Rizzo on Dusty Baker's contract: 'It's not going to be an issue'

By Ben Standig June 09, 2017 7:09 PM

General manager Mike Rizzo doesn’t see any issue with how the Nationals handle the business of baseball even if others in the organization feel otherwise.

Rizzo spoke ahead of Friday’s series opener against Texas and one day after the Washington Post anonymously quoted a “key member” of the Nationals organization casting doubt on the spending decisions of Washington’s ownership group.

“The fact that anonymous sources say certain things about how we handle things couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Rizzo stated. “We’re an organization that does business the way we do it. It’s been successful for many, many years. Probably as successful as any team in Major League Baseball.”

Manager Dusty Baker’s expiring contract is among the potential distractions for the first place Nationals. Baker signed a two-year contract in 2016.

“It’s not going to be an issue. We’re not going to let it be an issue,” Rizzo said.

Washington, owned by the Lerner family, won the NL East division title in 2016 for the third time in five seasons. However, the Nationals have failed to win a playoff series since moving from Montreal in 2005.

The Nationals enter Friday with an NL-best 38-21 record. Despite a hefty divisional lead, concerns about a suspect bullpen remain.

The Post source described the owners as "the problem" in relation to not addressing the relief pitching. "The owners just don’t get it.”

Baker, the fourth full-time manager for Washington since 2011, recently told the Washington Post of his desire is to continue managing beyond this season. Rizzo described the 67-year-old manager as a "true professional."

“We’re going to continue to do business the way we do it,” Rizzo said. “We’re not going to allow it to be a distraction because we have too many things to accomplish this year and everyone is on the same page to accomplish them.”

Nats GM Mike Rizzo responds to rainout complaints: 'Quit whining'

By CSN STAFF June 09, 2017 6:24 PM

There is nothing a team wants to do more after a long west coast road trip than give up a scheduled day off. At least that is the rationale of some in Baltimore as they complained about having to make up a game against the Nationals on Thursday.

Even the Orioles broadcast team got in to tin foil hat territory during the broadcast:

So what did Nationals GM Mike Rizzo think of this? Well, he called Barry Svrluga and set the record straight. From Rizzo to Svrluga:

"We wanted to play the next day. They refused to play then, so the next [open] day was [Thursday]. They drove 32 miles to get there. We flew 3,000 [expletive] miles, and we beat their [behinds]. So quit your whining. Quit whining.”

Well, I'm sure the Orioles and their fans will drop the subject.

RELATED: JOE ROSS K'S 12 AS NATS BEAT ORIOLES

