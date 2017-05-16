Washington Nationals

Bullpen comes through as Nationals hold off Pirates

Bullpen comes through as Nationals hold off Pirates

By Associated Press May 16, 2017 10:57 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Bryce Harper belted his 13th home run, Ryan Zimmerman smacked a two-run double to add to his major league-leading RBI total and the Washington Nationals held off the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Harper's laser to the last row of seats in right field in the ninth gave the 24-year-old star a home run in every ballpark in the National League. He finished with two hits to move ahead of Zimmerman for the major league-lead in batting average (.388).

Zimmerman had two hits, including a double in third inning that gave him 38 RBIs on the season. Jayson Werth added three hits and is batting .457 (16 for 35) in his last nine games.

Stephen Strasburg (4-1) allowed three runs in six-plus innings, walking one and striking out three on a night he didn't have his best stuff.

Josh Harrison had two hits for the Pirates, including his sixth home run of the season, and also avoided a tag at second base with an acrobatic slide in the sixth. Chad Kuhl (1-4) remained winless since the first week of the season.

The Nationals are in the process of running away with the NL East not even a quarter of the way into the season thanks to the best offense in baseball. The lineup wasted little time getting to Kuhl, who hasn't won since beating Atlanta six weeks ago.

Trea Turner led off with a double and scored on Werth's RBI single. Strasburg led off the third with a single, moved to second on a single by Werth, and Zimmerman followed one batter later with a double that put the Nationals in front 4-1. Michael Taylor tripled with one out in the fourth, and Wilmer Difo, who came in batting just .196, sent Kuhl's pitch to the seats for his first of the season to make it 6-1. Kuhl's ERA ballooned to 6.69 in eight starts.

Strasburg never appeared to get settled. Harrison turned an 89 mph slider into a moonshot to the left field bleachers in the first and Pittsburgh made solid contact throughout Strasburg's 108-pitch outing. He exited after allowing a leadoff double to Josh Bell and walking Francisco Cervelli in the seventh.

Enter Washington's bullpen, which began the day with a 5.53 ERA, third worst in the majors. Matt Albers and Oliver Perez came on and didn't retire any of the three combined batters they faced, thanks in part to a throwing-error by Zimmerman. Pittsburgh closed within two on Adam Frazier's RBI single before Blake Treinen -- who began the season as the closer before being demoted -- got Harrison to hit into a double play, then struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the threat.

The strikeout dropped McCutchen's batting average to .206. The five-time All-Star was removed as part of a double switch in the eighth.

Harper drilled Wade LeBlanc's pitch with one on in the ninth to give the Nationals some breathing room.

MORE NATIONALS: Now is the time for the Washington Nationals to address bullpen issues

Now is the time for the Washington Nationals to address bullpen issues

Now is the time for the Washington Nationals to address bullpen issues

By Tyler Byrum May 16, 2017 12:29 PM

Early on the 2017 season has established that the Washington Nationals are in desperate need for a bullpen makeover.

Through 37 games, and a 24-13 record, non-starters have accounted for seven of the teams 13 losses.

Of the remaining six losses given to the starters, one was behind the arm of Jeremy Guthrie who allowed 12 runs in only two outs of the first inning on April 8. Following the disasterous performance, Guthrie has since opted for free agency after the Nationals sent him down to a minor league assignment. 

Essentially, the Nationals five starters have accounted for a record of 14-5 (A.J. Cole has also earned a win in his lone start). 

From there, Washington has been in 19 save situations. Of those 19 situations, the bullpen was able to pull out 11 saves. That leaves eight blown saves for the bullpen, only a 58 percent success rate. 

Fortunately for the Nationals, the bats rallied and prevented four of those games from becoming losses. Still it remains a problem and it is one that the National have plenty of time to address.

Here is a look at the main bulk of the bullpen for the Nationals: 

Enny Romero: 2-1, 17 games, 4.86 ERA, 16.2 IP, one save, two blown saves

Blake Treinen: 0-1, 17 games, 8.10 ERA, 16.2 IP, three saves, one blown save

Matt Albers: 2-0, 14 games, 0.61 ERA, 16.1 IP, two saves, one blown save

Joe Blanton: 0-2, 14 games, 9.49 ERA, 12.1 IP

Shawn Kelley: 3-1, 13 games, 7.15 ERA, 11.1 IP, three saves, two blown saves

Koda Glover: 0-1, 13 games, 3.38 ERA, 10.2 IP, two saves, one blown save

Oliver Perez: 0-0, 10 games, 4.32 ERA, 8.1 IP

Only one of the bullpen pitchers average a sub-3.00 ERA, which is difficult to do when you are only averaging one-to-two innings a game. As a whole, the bullpen has a 5.53 ERA on the season, third worst in the majors ahead of only San Diego (5.41) and Detroit (5.60). 

As long as the rest of the NL East continues to struggle, there will be no issue with Washington making the postseason with the bats being able to carry them. To become championship contenders though, the backup pitchers need to figure it out. Dusty Baker will have chances to move guys around, like Albers, into a closer role. If not, soon it will become time for the front office to look elsewhere.

Reminder, the non-waiver trade deadline is July 31st. 

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Bryce Harper had himself a nice Mother's Day

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Bryce Harper had himself a nice Mother's Day

By Cam Ellis May 15, 2017 1:00 PM

Signing a one-year contract for $21 million and then hitting a walkoff homerun isn't a terrible way to spend 24 hours. 

That's how Bryce Harpers weekend went, and despite the Nationals' bullpen blowing a few games to the Phillies, the Nationals continue to be one of the best teams in baseball. Outside of DC, the Yankees continue to be both shockingly young and good, the Cubs are feeling the World Series hangover, and the Twins might actually be good? It's been a weird two months. 

How'd your team do this week? To the rankings! 

2017 MLB POWER RANKINGS

30. ATLANTA BRAVES

2017 Record: 13-21
Previous Ranking: 27
Last 10 Games: 3-7
Notable Performance: Freddy Freeman (.316/.409/.632 over last week)

It's safe to say that Freeman is no longer slumping. Swanson, though, isn't looking any better. 

29. SAN DIEGO PADRES

2017 Record: 14-25
Previous Ranking: 24
Last 10 Games: 2-8
Notable Performance: Manuel Margot (.316/.364/.526 over the last week)

They're 2-8 in their last 10 and have lost six of their last seven. The bullpen, usually one of their strengths, has been awful this year. 

28. OAKLAND ATHLETICS

2017 Record: 16-21
Previous Ranking: 23
Last 10 Games: 5-5
Notable Performance: Yonder Alonso (.250/.400/.813 with 3 HRs last week)

They're five games under .500, last in the AL West, yet two games out of second place. The AL West is underwhelming this year. with four home runs last week)

27. KANSAS CITY ROYALS

2017 Record: 16-21
Previous Ranking: 28
Last 10 Games: 7-3
Notable Performance: Eric Hosmer (.375/.444/.458 over the last week)

Maybe they're not dead after all. 7-3 in their last 10 g

26. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2017 Record: 15-24
Previous Ranking: 30
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: Buster Posey (.412/.524/.941 with 3 HRs last week)

They only went 4-6 last week, but they're out of the NL West cellar, they got a fun walkoff homer in the 17th inning from Buster Posey and their first three-game sweep this week. Not bad for a bad week. 

