Washington Nationals

Quick Links

Bryce Harper's suspension reportedly reduced following appeal

Bryce Harper's suspension reportedly reduced following appeal

By Caroline Brandt May 31, 2017 5:10 PM

Trending Now

2:30

Wall on the NBA Draft and who will have the best career

3:38

Rizzo: Strickland should have handled grudge off the field

2:21

Nats GM Mike Rizzo on Harper's brawl with Strickland

1:20

How much does being first in the league mean to Mike Rizzo?

Bryce Harper Hunter Strickland USAT
1:29

Are the Harper, Strickland suspension lengths fair?

Major League Baseball has reduced Bryce Harper's four-game suspension by one game following his appeal, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The MLB suspended Harper for charging the mound after being intentionally struck by a 98 MPH fastball in the 8th inning by Giants reliever Hunter Strickland.

Both players received suspensions and filed appeals in order to play in Tuesday night's game. In addition, both players were fined.

RELATED: Mike Rizzo's Old-School Take on Harper-Strickland Brawl

Harper will return to the outfield to finish up the series against Oakland Sunday.

Strickland's appeal on his six-game suspension has yet to be resolved.

Quick Links

Scherzer, Cain face-off as Nats look to sweep Giants

nats-giants-usat.jpg

Scherzer, Cain face-off as Nats look to sweep Giants

By Associated Press May 31, 2017 12:51 PM

Trending Now

2:30

Wall on the NBA Draft and who will have the best career

3:38

Rizzo: Strickland should have handled grudge off the field

2:21

Nats GM Mike Rizzo on Harper's brawl with Strickland

1:20

How much does being first in the league mean to Mike Rizzo?

Bryce Harper Hunter Strickland USAT
1:29

Are the Harper, Strickland suspension lengths fair?

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bryce Harper will get a chance to hit against one of his least favorite pitchers when the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants complete a three-game series Wednesday night.

The Nationals won the first two games 3-0 and 6-3 to move within one victory of their third road series sweep of the season.

Washington went 9-1 during a three-city trip in April, sweeping three straight from Atlanta and the New York Mets before taking three of four at Colorado.

The Nationals pounded out 14 hits in the Tuesday win over the Giants despite getting nothing out of Harper's five at-bats. He struck out three times.

Harper learned earlier in the day that he was suspended by Major League Baseball for four games for charging the mound and participating in a brawl during the eighth inning of the Monday win.

RELATED: MLB HANDS SUSPENSIONS TO HARPER, STRICKLAND

Harper believed he was justified in taking action because he felt Giants reliever Hunter Strickland intentionally hit him with a pitch. MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre seemed to agree with Harper, handing Strickland the stiffer of the penalties, a six-gamer.

Both players appealed their suspensions. They are eligible to play until their appeals are heard.

Harper clearly wasn't totally focused on the Tuesday game, having been badgered with more questions beforehand.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker tried to deflect some of the attention, insisting to a large group of reporters that he felt Harper's suspension was unfair.

"I just don't think that the judges, whoever the judges were, have ever been in the situation," he said. "Probably only Martin Luther King (Jr.) or Gandhi would have turned the other cheek and not done something reactionary."

On Wednesday, Harper must face Giants starter Matt Cain (3-3, 4.45 ERA).

Harper has only one career hit -- a three-run home run -- against Cain in 10 at-bats. The veteran Giants right-hander has struck him out the last four times they have dueled.

Cain has handled most Nationals recently, not allowing a run in either of his last two starts against them. He is 7-5 with a 3.30 ERA against Washington in his career.

Cain will be opposed by a familiar opponent -- Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer (5-3, 2.77 ERA).

The two went head-to-head in Game 4 of the 2012 World Series, with Cain and the Giants prevailing 4-3 to complete a four-game sweep of Scherzer's Detroit Tigers.

In an effort to improve upon a 2-4 record and 5.52 ERA in six career starts against the Giants, Scherzer will have to deal with someone he has never faced -- Giants outfielder Orlando Calixte.

Called up from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day and immediately plugged into the leadoff spot, Calixte got his first two major league hits Tuesday, including a double that drove in two of the Giants' three runs.

"I thought he had good at-bats," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's nice to get a hit your first time up leading off the game."

With the Giants searching for a regular left fielder, and with right fielder Hunter Pence on the disabled list and with center fielder Denard Span siting out the start because Washington was throwing a left-handed pitcher, Bochy wound up playing Calixte at all three outfield positions over the course of the Tuesday contest.

He became the first Giant in eight years to accomplish the feat.

Quick Links

Olympian Katie Ledecky invites Bryce Harper to spend his suspension by the pool

Olympian Katie Ledecky invites Bryce Harper to spend his suspension by the pool

By Lisa Redmond May 31, 2017 11:11 AM

Trending Now

2:30

Wall on the NBA Draft and who will have the best career

3:38

Rizzo: Strickland should have handled grudge off the field

2:21

Nats GM Mike Rizzo on Harper's brawl with Strickland

1:20

How much does being first in the league mean to Mike Rizzo?

Bryce Harper Hunter Strickland USAT
1:29

Are the Harper, Strickland suspension lengths fair?

Olympic gold medalist and D.C. native, Katie Ledecky, has an idea on how Nationals' Bryce Harper can spend his suspension. 

The five-time Olympic gold medalist and nine-time world champion took to Twitter on Monday during the Nationals, Giants game to invite the right fielder to spend the day by the pool with her in Palo Alto where she attends Stanford University. Ledecky must have caught a glimpse at Bryce Harper's brawl with pitcher Hunter Strickland after he struck Harper in the hip with a 98 mph fastball. 

Ledecky assumed a suspension would be coming and she was right. On Tuesday, Harper and Strickland were both handed suspensions. Harper was suspended for 4 games and Strickland for 6. They both have since appealed those suspensions. 

Palo Alto is located about 30 miles from San Francisco where the Nats are playing a three game series against the Giants.

After returning home from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Ledecky threw out the first pitch at a Nats game where she gave Harper the task of showcasing her medals while she took the mound. 

No word on whether Harper will be swimming laps with the 20 year-old swimming phenom during his days off. 

MORE NATIONALS: NATS GM MIKE RIZZO HAS AN OLD-SCHOOL APPROACH TO HARPER, STRICKLAND BRAWL

 

Load more