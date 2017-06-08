Bryce Harper literally busts the cover off a baseball

The Legend of Bryce Harper grew Thursday night against the Orioles when he literally hit the cover off of a baseball.
Here's the video proof:
And here's the aftermath:
Yes it was merely a foul ball from Harper, and unfortunately not a mamoth 500-foot homer. But come on, how many times have you ever seen somebody hit the cover off a baseball, other than Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez in The Sandlot?
WASHINGTON -- Joe Ross had a career-high 12 strikeouts in a sparkling performance, and the weary Washington Nationals breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 Thursday night.
Stephen Drew homered into the second deck in right field and Trea Turner had three hits and a career-best three stolen bases for the Nationals, who took control with a four-run first inning against Alec Asher (2-4).
Ross (3-2) gave up one run and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. The right-hander fanned six straight at one point, twice struck out the side, walked none and carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh.
His outing was a bit of a surprise, given that Ross entered with a 7.34 ERA after giving up a combined 12 runs and 19 hits in his previous two starts.
The Nats are in La La Land playing a three game series against the Dodgers and while they are in Hollywood getting wins, right fielder Bryce Harper is meeting legends.
Harper took to Instagram to document his meeting with Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda.
Lasorda was the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1976-1996. He was inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, his first year of eligibility. With the Dodgers, he won 1,599 games, two World Series and two National League pennants.
His roots go even deeper with the Dodgers. He was a pitcher for the organization during their '54-'56 seasons and they retired his number, 2, back in 1997.
Lasorda even offered Harper some words of advice: "Never be the first one out there or you'll be on the bottom of the pile, hurts down there!" Duly noted.
