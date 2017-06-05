Washington Nationals

Anonymous GM tells ESPN '$400 million is light' for Bryce Harper's next contract

Anonymous GM tells ESPN '$400 million is light' for Bryce Harper's next contract

By Keely Diven June 05, 2017

How much did Bryce Harper's disappointing 2016 season impact his future contract? Not at all, according to one American League general manager who spoke with ESPN's Eddie Matz anonymously about the Nationals star. 

"Last year, he still had the classic walk rate, so you know things were happening positively for him, and you know there was something happening on the injury front," the executive said. "For two of the last three years, if he hasn’t been the best player in the National League, he’s certainly on the short list. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’s one of the youngest players in baseball, and he’s one of the most accomplished."

In May, Washington locked up Harper through the 2018 season with a one-year, $21.625 million deal. But after that, he'll be in position for a ridiculous pay day in free agency. 

The same GM who dismissed Harper's 2016 struggles also predicted his next contract would exceed the $400-million mark.

“Four hundred million is light. It's going to be more than that. If you could sign him to a 15-year contract, you do it. I would say something in the range of $35 million a year, maybe closer to the high 30s. It could approach 40 million dollars a year.”

The value of the deal depends heavily on whether Harper – who will be 26 when he becomes a free agent – would be willing to sign on for that many years.

Only one current player has a contract longer than 10 years: the Marlins signed Giancarlo Stanton to a 13-year, $325 million deal back in November of 2014. 

The ridiculous projected price tag will make some MLB teams balk, and potentially take themselves out of contention for the 2015 NL MVP altogether.

Matz listed the Yankees, Dodgers, Nationals and Phillies as teams expected to make runs at Harper, but not the Cubs other than to say several unexpected suitors will inevitably join the bidding war.

Over the weekend, Peter Gammons reported that he's heard Harper is interested in joining the defending champs. 

A different AL general manager said club owners will ask why they should pay Harper significantly more than the next highest-paid player. 

“Some owners will bow out because they think becoming the highest-paid player should be sufficient,” the second GM said. “Having to go 10, 20, 30 percent above that is going to become increasingly challenging for people who are uber-successful businessmen.”

If these two general managers are correct, market value will decide Harper's contract, not return on investment through the length of the deal. 

But so far, Harper's 2017 production makes him look like a good bet for years to come. 

He's rebounded from last season's .234 batting average and 24 total home runs. Through 48 games, Harper is hitting .324 with 15 home runs and an OPS of 1.089. 

Ryan Zimmerman's three-run homer boosts Nationals over Athletics

Ryan Zimmerman's three-run homer boosts Nationals over Athletics

By Associated Press June 04, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals held off the Oakland Athletics 11-10 on Sunday.

Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor added back-to-back homers off Frankie Montas during Washington's five-run ninth, helping the NL East leaders improve to 5-1 on their nine-game West Coast trip.

But the Nationals nearly blew an 11-4 lead in the ninth, highlighting their continued trouble with closing out games. Koda Glover allowed the first five batters to reach before he was replaced by Shawn Kelley, who surrendered a grand slam by Matt Joyce with one out. Kelley then retired the next two batters for his fourth save in six tries.

Khris Davis had three hits and two RBIs for Oakland, including his 17th homer. Sonny Gray pitched seven effective innings, allowing three runs and four hits.

The Athletics have dropped seven of nine.

Gray was working with a 1-0 lead before Washington scored three times in the sixth. Trea Turner hit a two-run triple and scored on Brian Goodwin's sacrifice fly.

The Athletics tied it at 3 on Davis' drive in the seventh, but the Nationals went ahead to stay in the eighth. Zimmerman drove a 3-1 changeup from Ryan Madsen (1-4) over the wall in left for his team-leading 16th homer.

Washington right-hander Tanner Roark (6-2) allowed four runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings in his longest start of the year.

MINOR MOVES

Oakland called up first base/outfield prospect Matt Olson from Triple-A Nashville and sent down right-hander Daniel Mengden.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Wieters was hit by the barrel of a splintered bat while in the on-deck circle during Adam Lind's at-bat in the top of the fifth inning. The bat struck Wieters just below his left knee but he stayed in the game.

Athletics: RHP Jesse Hahn, on the disabled list with a right triceps strain, will start Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. . LHP Sean Doolittle (left shoulder strain) will pitch on Monday for the second time on a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton.

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Houston's getting hot

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Houston's getting hot

By Cam Ellis June 04, 2017

We officially got our first no-hitter of the year this week, when Edinson Volquez no-hit the Diamondbacks yesterday. A no-hitter is always an impressive feat (especially against a top-10 offense), even if it does come during a day game immediately after a night game. Outside of Miami, the Astros won 9 straight and are officially the best team in baseball. The Jays are back in the race, the Rangers probably aren't, and the Twins and Brewers are still in 1st. It's been a weird year. How did your team do this week? To the rankings! 

MLB POWER RANKINGS

30. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2017 Record: 18-35
Previous Ranking: 28
Last 10 Games: 3-7
Notable Performance: Andrew Knapp (.286/.375/.286)

Finding a notable performance from the Phillies is consistently the hardest aspect of building these power rankings. Their entire offense is just journeymen in their mid-to-late 20s hitting like .260. 

29. SAN DIEGO PADRES

2017 Record: 23-34
Previous Ranking: 29
Last 10 Games: 7-3
Notable Performance: Wil Myers (.263/.300/.474 last week)

A five-game winning streak capped off a nice week for San Diego. The Padres will take any silver linings they can get. 

28. OAKLAND ATHLETICS

2017 Record: 24-31
Previous Ranking: 21
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: Jed Lowrie (.368/.429/.658 last 2 weeks)

Prospect watch is ON in Oakland. Besides, with everyone paying attention to the Warriors, the A's are still playing with house money. 
 

27. CHICAGO WHITE SOX

2017 Record: 24-30
Previous Ranking: 20
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: Avisail Garcia (.250/.286/.300 last week)

Carlos Rodon is ramping up his rehab work, which is a good sign for the White Sox. They're in the AL Central cellar thanks to four straight losses this last week.

26. PITTSBURGH PIRATES

2017 Record: 25-31
Previous Ranking: 19
Last 10 Games: 5-5
Notable Performance: Josh Harrison (.273/.333/.500)

Does any team in baseball have more valuable pieces that are available at the deadline? Between McCutchen, Cole, and Nova, the Pirates are set to make a pretty large reboot. 

