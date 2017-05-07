Washington Nationals

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Ryan Zimmerman can't be stopped

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Ryan Zimmerman can't be stopped

By Cam Ellis May 07, 2017 1:22 PM

Ryan Zimmerman was probably due for a bit of a bounce-back season, but no one saw this  coming. 

Zimmerman, who just happens to be hitting .435/.475/.907 with a 1.382 OPS and 13 dingers, was the best player for the Nats through the first month of the season. That,  and two healthy shoulders from Bryce Harper. 

While sustaining those numbers isn't going to happen, a return to form from Zimmerman gives the Nationals, who already lead baseball in most offensive categories, just another weapon in a stacked lineup. 

Elsewhere around the league, the Marlins are slumping, the Yankees are terrifying, and the pesky Twins just won't go away yet. How did your team do this week? To the rankings! 

30. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2017 Record: 11-20
Previous Ranking: 28
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: Christian Arroyo (slashing .316/.381/.474 over the last 7 days.) 

13-5, 13-3, and 14-2 have all been scores of games that the Giants have lost in the past week. They're already in the call-up-top-prospects part of their season, too. 

29. TORONTO BLUE JAYS

2017 Record: 10-20
Previous Ranking: 29
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: DH Kendrys Morales (3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in a win over Tampa Bay on Friday.)

Toronto caught a break with the Marcus Stroman injury scare, but that's about the only break they've caught so far. The ace is expected to make his next start after having some concerns about forearm tightness. 

28. KANSAS CITY ROYALS

2017 Record: 10-19
Previous Ranking: 25
Last 10 Games: 3-7
Notable Performance: Eric Hosmer (.455/.458/.773 with 2 HRs and 7 RBIs last week)

This version of the Royals has been fun, but the mid-summer fire sale is coming. Who's going to overpay for Hosmer? 

27. ATLANTA BRAVES

2017 Record: 11-17
Previous Ranking: 30
Last 10 Games: 5-5
Notable Performance: Matt Kemp (hit .333/.364/.476 over the last seven days) 

Dansby Swanson's underwhelming start is letting Freddy Freeman - who's slumping in his own right - stay out of the spotlight. At least Braves fans get to watch Bartolo Colon every five days. 

26. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2017 Record: 11-17
Previous Ranking: 16
Last 10 Games: 5-5
Notable Performance: Maikel Franco (.310/.388/.476 and two home runs over the last two weeks)

The Phillies are admirably hanging in there, but all eyes are on Aaron Nola and that lower back MRI. You're not getting anywhere with Jeremy Hellickson being your best starter. 

Zimmerman continues to swing a hot bat as Nats win again

By Associated Press May 06, 2017 10:43 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- Ryan Zimmerman homered, drove in three runs and led the Washington Nationals to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

A.J. Cole (1-0) allowed one run over six innings in his first start of the season and helped the Nationals win their fourth straight game.

The Nationals lead the majors with a 21-9 record and won the last two games without 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper. Harper strained his left groin on Thursday and could return to the lineup Sunday.

Without Harper, Zimmerman did his best to carry the offense.

Zimmerman leads the league in hitting, hits, home runs, RBIs, and a slew of other major offensive categories. He was robbed of a homer in the second inning on a leaping catch by centerfielder Odubel Herrera.

No one but a fan had a chance of snagging Zimmerman's two-run shot to left in the in the fourth. His 13th homer of the season gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead and gave him a 13-game hitting streak.

Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer off Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (2-3) in the sixth.

Cole, a 25-year-old righty, made seven starts last season for the Nationals and was called up this week when Joe Ross was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse. Cole had to make his first start Saturday because he first had to serve the final three games of a five-game suspension levied last season for throwing at Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang.

Cole struck out two, walked four and gave up six hits.

Zimmerman almost gave him a lead in the second on a deep shot to center that sent Herrera sprinting toward the 401 sign and he made the catch against the fence before it landed 402 feet away.

Velasquez raised his arms in triumph as if he pitched a no-hitter.

He needed more defensive help in the sixth. Zimmerman lined one the opposite way to right that Brock Stassi seemed to lose in the lights. Zimmerman's shot sailed over Stassi for an RBI double and a 3-1 lead. Rendon followed with his fifth homer of the season for a 6-1 lead that sealed the win.

Cameron Rupp added a solo shot for the Phillies, who lost their fifth straight.

More Nationals: NATS' RELIEVER SHAWN KELLEY HEADED TO 10-DAY DISABLED LIST

Stephen Strasburg hit his second big league home run as the Nats topped the Phillies

By Associated Press May 05, 2017 11:23 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- Stephen Strasburg hit his second major league home run and pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Friday night.

Strasburg (3-1) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked four, leaving after 119 pitches and failing to go seven innings for the first time this season. Strasburg homered in the second on a 93 mph fastball from Nick Pivetta (0-2) for a 2-0 lead. He had been 0 for 10 at the plate this season and entered with a .151 career average.

Ryan Zimmeman hit his 12th homer, doubled and raised his average to .433 with a three-hit game. Anthony Rendon homered and had three hits, and Jayson Werth also had three hits for the Nationals, who won their third straight and improved the major leagues' best record to 20-9.

Washington played without star slugger Bryce Harper, who strained his left groin a day earlier.

Tommy Joseph and Odubel Herrera had RBI doubles for the Phillies, who have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Philadelphia closed in the seventh on RBI doubles by Herrera and Joseph off Blake Treinen.

Matt Albers, pitching in his 461st big league game, picked up his first career save with a perfect ninth that included two strikeouts. The 34-year-old right-hander had been 0 for 22 in save situations.

Pivetta (0-2), making his second big league start, gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Selected by the Nationals in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft, Pivetta was traded to Philadelphia. He started because Aaron Nola has a back injury.

Philadelphia relievers Jake Thompson, Edubray Ramos and Hector Neris combined to allow three hits in four scoreless innings. The Phillies bullpen entered leading the NL with seven blown saves and the majors with 21 homers allowed.

