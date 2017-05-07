2017 MLB Power Rankings: Ryan Zimmerman can't be stopped

Ryan Zimmerman was probably due for a bit of a bounce-back season, but no one saw this coming.

Zimmerman, who just happens to be hitting .435/.475/.907 with a 1.382 OPS and 13 dingers, was the best player for the Nats through the first month of the season. That, and two healthy shoulders from Bryce Harper.

While sustaining those numbers isn't going to happen, a return to form from Zimmerman gives the Nationals, who already lead baseball in most offensive categories, just another weapon in a stacked lineup.

Elsewhere around the league, the Marlins are slumping, the Yankees are terrifying, and the pesky Twins just won't go away yet. How did your team do this week? To the rankings!

30. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2017 Record: 11-20

Previous Ranking: 28

Last 10 Games: 4-6

Notable Performance: Christian Arroyo (slashing .316/.381/.474 over the last 7 days.)

13-5, 13-3, and 14-2 have all been scores of games that the Giants have lost in the past week. They're already in the call-up-top-prospects part of their season, too.

29. TORONTO BLUE JAYS

2017 Record: 10-20

Previous Ranking: 29

Last 10 Games: 4-6

Notable Performance: DH Kendrys Morales (3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in a win over Tampa Bay on Friday.)

Toronto caught a break with the Marcus Stroman injury scare, but that's about the only break they've caught so far. The ace is expected to make his next start after having some concerns about forearm tightness.

28. KANSAS CITY ROYALS

2017 Record: 10-19

Previous Ranking: 25

Last 10 Games: 3-7

Notable Performance: Eric Hosmer (.455/.458/.773 with 2 HRs and 7 RBIs last week)

This version of the Royals has been fun, but the mid-summer fire sale is coming. Who's going to overpay for Hosmer?

27. ATLANTA BRAVES

2017 Record: 11-17

Previous Ranking: 30

Last 10 Games: 5-5

Notable Performance: Matt Kemp (hit .333/.364/.476 over the last seven days)

Dansby Swanson's underwhelming start is letting Freddy Freeman - who's slumping in his own right - stay out of the spotlight. At least Braves fans get to watch Bartolo Colon every five days.

26. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2017 Record: 11-17

Previous Ranking: 16

Last 10 Games: 5-5

Notable Performance: Maikel Franco (.310/.388/.476 and two home runs over the last two weeks)

The Phillies are admirably hanging in there, but all eyes are on Aaron Nola and that lower back MRI. You're not getting anywhere with Jeremy Hellickson being your best starter.

