2017 MLB Power Rankings: Houston's getting hot

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Ryon Healy had two doubles and two homers, Jed Lowrie doubled twice and homered, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Saturday.

A day after being outscored by 10 runs, the A's got off to a fast start as Healy and Lowrie each hit two-run home runs in the bottom of the first inning off starter Joe Ross (2-2).

Healy hit a long solo shot off reliever Jacob Turner in a three-run seventh inning in which the A's broke open a 7-4 game. Healy's 11th home run of the year landed in a luxury box about 40 feet above the 400-foot sign in center field.

It was Healy's first career multi-home run game and the four extra-base hits tied a franchise record accomplished by 16 others since 1913.

Yonder Alonso hit a two-run home run -- his 16th -- off Turner earlier in the seventh.

Oakland's 10 runs were a season high and the four homers tied a season best.

Daniel Murphy was 3 for 4 with a double for the Nationals, improving to 7 for 9 in the series and 13 for 22 over his last five games since missing three games last weekend with an illness. Adam Lind hit a three-run home run off A's starter Daniel Mengden in the third.

Liam Hendriks (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings after replacing Mengden with two outs in the fifth. Daniel Coulombe, Ryan Madsen and John Axford finished up.

Ross, who is from the San Francisco Bay Area and played high school ball in Oakland, allowed seven runs and seven hits in three innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Chris Heisey, out with a ruptured right biceps, will ramp up baseball activities after trainers work to reduce some swelling. ... RHP Joe Blanton, out with shoulder inflammation, threw off a mound on Friday. ... OF Jayson Werth fouled a ball off his foot in the ninth inning and left the game for a pinch runner after reaching on an error. ... Murphy stayed in the game after getting hit by a pitch from Axford later in the inning.

Athletics: LHP Sean Doolittle, on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder, will pitch on Sunday or Monday in a rehab assignment with Class-A Stockton, manager Bob Melvin said. ... RHP Jesse Hahn (right triceps strain) threw a bullpen session on Saturday. The A's don't have a plan for getting the 27-year-old back into the starting rotation, Melvin said. ... LHP Felix Doubront, who last year underwent Tommy John surgery, gave up two runs and five hits in two innings with Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (5-2, 3.86 ERA) has allowed one run in 14 innings over his last two starts.

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray (2-2, 4.72) gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in his last start against Cleveland on Tuesday. His three previous outings were quality starts.

