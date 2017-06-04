Washington Nationals

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Houston's getting hot

2017 MLB Power Rankings: Houston's getting hot

By Cam Ellis June 04, 2017 3:50 PM

We officially got our first no-hitter of the year this week, when Edinson Volquez no-hit the Diamondbacks yesterday. A no-hitter is always an impressive feat (especially against a top-10 offense), even if it does come during a day game immediately after a night game. Outside of Miami, the Astros won 9 straight and are officially the best team in baseball. The Jays are back in the race, the Rangers probably aren't, and the Twins and Brewers are still in 1st. It's been a weird year. How did your team do this week? To the rankings! 

MLB POWER RANKINGS

30. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2017 Record: 18-35
Previous Ranking: 28
Last 10 Games: 3-7
Notable Performance: Andrew Knapp (.286/.375/.286)

Finding a notable performance from the Phillies is consistently the hardest aspect of building these power rankings. Their entire offense is just journeymen in their mid-to-late 20s hitting like .260. 

29. SAN DIEGO PADRES

2017 Record: 23-34
Previous Ranking: 29
Last 10 Games: 7-3
Notable Performance: Wil Myers (.263/.300/.474 last week)

A five-game winning streak capped off a nice week for San Diego. The Padres will take any silver linings they can get. 

28. OAKLAND ATHLETICS

2017 Record: 24-31
Previous Ranking: 21
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: Jed Lowrie (.368/.429/.658 last 2 weeks)

Prospect watch is ON in Oakland. Besides, with everyone paying attention to the Warriors, the A's are still playing with house money. 
 

27. CHICAGO WHITE SOX

2017 Record: 24-30
Previous Ranking: 20
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: Avisail Garcia (.250/.286/.300 last week)

Carlos Rodon is ramping up his rehab work, which is a good sign for the White Sox. They're in the AL Central cellar thanks to four straight losses this last week.

26. PITTSBURGH PIRATES

2017 Record: 25-31
Previous Ranking: 19
Last 10 Games: 5-5
Notable Performance: Josh Harrison (.273/.333/.500)

Does any team in baseball have more valuable pieces that are available at the deadline? Between McCutchen, Cole, and Nova, the Pirates are set to make a pretty large reboot. 

Joe Ross struggles in Nationals 10-4 loss to Athletics

Joe Ross struggles in Nationals 10-4 loss to Athletics

By Associated Press June 03, 2017 7:44 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Ryon Healy had two doubles and two homers, Jed Lowrie doubled twice and homered, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Saturday.

A day after being outscored by 10 runs, the A's got off to a fast start as Healy and Lowrie each hit two-run home runs in the bottom of the first inning off starter Joe Ross (2-2).

Healy hit a long solo shot off reliever Jacob Turner in a three-run seventh inning in which the A's broke open a 7-4 game. Healy's 11th home run of the year landed in a luxury box about 40 feet above the 400-foot sign in center field.

It was Healy's first career multi-home run game and the four extra-base hits tied a franchise record accomplished by 16 others since 1913.

Yonder Alonso hit a two-run home run -- his 16th -- off Turner earlier in the seventh.

Oakland's 10 runs were a season high and the four homers tied a season best.

Daniel Murphy was 3 for 4 with a double for the Nationals, improving to 7 for 9 in the series and 13 for 22 over his last five games since missing three games last weekend with an illness. Adam Lind hit a three-run home run off A's starter Daniel Mengden in the third.

Liam Hendriks (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings after replacing Mengden with two outs in the fifth. Daniel Coulombe, Ryan Madsen and John Axford finished up.

Ross, who is from the San Francisco Bay Area and played high school ball in Oakland, allowed seven runs and seven hits in three innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Chris Heisey, out with a ruptured right biceps, will ramp up baseball activities after trainers work to reduce some swelling. ... RHP Joe Blanton, out with shoulder inflammation, threw off a mound on Friday. ... OF Jayson Werth fouled a ball off his foot in the ninth inning and left the game for a pinch runner after reaching on an error. ... Murphy stayed in the game after getting hit by a pitch from Axford later in the inning.

Athletics: LHP Sean Doolittle, on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder, will pitch on Sunday or Monday in a rehab assignment with Class-A Stockton, manager Bob Melvin said. ... RHP Jesse Hahn (right triceps strain) threw a bullpen session on Saturday. The A's don't have a plan for getting the 27-year-old back into the starting rotation, Melvin said. ... LHP Felix Doubront, who last year underwent Tommy John surgery, gave up two runs and five hits in two innings with Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (5-2, 3.86 ERA) has allowed one run in 14 innings over his last two starts.

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray (2-2, 4.72) gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in his last start against Cleveland on Tuesday. His three previous outings were quality starts.

BRYCE HARPER HAS HIS EYE SET ON ANOTHER NL TEAM

Peter Gammons: Bryce Harper has his eye set on another NL team

Peter Gammons: Bryce Harper has his eye set on another NL team

By Cam Ellis June 03, 2017 3:09 PM

Bryce Harper's free agency is still a year and a half away, but rumors are already flying. 

Harper, who signed a one-year contract over Mother's Day weekend, is rumored to be interested in the Chicago Cubs. 

Hall-of-Fame writer Peter Gammons was the first to report the story. 

"I have people tell me that Bryce Harper, really, would prefer to play for the Cubs," Gammons told 610 The Score, a radio station in Chicago. 

In the past, Harper's been linked to the New York Yankees, saying once in an interview that one of his dreams was to 'play in pinstripes.' The record-breaking one-year deal that Harper signed with the Nats, however, shows that the two are on good terms. 

