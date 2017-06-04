2017 MLB Power Rankings: Houston's getting hot

We officially got our first no-hitter of the year this week, when Edinson Volquez no-hit the Diamondbacks yesterday. A no-hitter is always an impressive feat (especially against a top-10 offense), even if it does come during a day game immediately after a night game. Outside of Miami, the Astros won 9 straight and are officially the best team in baseball. The Jays are back in the race, the Rangers probably aren't, and the Twins and Brewers are still in 1st. It's been a weird year. How did your team do this week? To the rankings!
30. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
2017 Record: 18-35
Previous Ranking: 28
Last 10 Games: 3-7
Notable Performance: Andrew Knapp (.286/.375/.286)
Finding a notable performance from the Phillies is consistently the hardest aspect of building these power rankings. Their entire offense is just journeymen in their mid-to-late 20s hitting like .260.
29. SAN DIEGO PADRES
2017 Record: 23-34
Previous Ranking: 29
Last 10 Games: 7-3
Notable Performance: Wil Myers (.263/.300/.474 last week)
A five-game winning streak capped off a nice week for San Diego. The Padres will take any silver linings they can get.
28. OAKLAND ATHLETICS
2017 Record: 24-31
Previous Ranking: 21
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: Jed Lowrie (.368/.429/.658 last 2 weeks)
Prospect watch is ON in Oakland. Besides, with everyone paying attention to the Warriors, the A's are still playing with house money.
27. CHICAGO WHITE SOX
2017 Record: 24-30
Previous Ranking: 20
Last 10 Games: 4-6
Notable Performance: Avisail Garcia (.250/.286/.300 last week)
Carlos Rodon is ramping up his rehab work, which is a good sign for the White Sox. They're in the AL Central cellar thanks to four straight losses this last week.
26. PITTSBURGH PIRATES
2017 Record: 25-31
Previous Ranking: 19
Last 10 Games: 5-5
Notable Performance: Josh Harrison (.273/.333/.500)
Does any team in baseball have more valuable pieces that are available at the deadline? Between McCutchen, Cole, and Nova, the Pirates are set to make a pretty large reboot.