Wilson owns up to Game 5 benching, discusses run-in with Kadri

By Tarik El-Bashir April 23, 2017 2:01 PM

TORONTO—Tom Wilson says he understands why he was benched in Game 5 and added that he intends to avoid putting himself (and his team) in that position again.

Wilson did not see the ice after being assessed a fourth minor penalty in the Capitals’ 2-1 overtime victory on Friday night.

“It’s unacceptable to take two penalties in a playoff game and, obviously, two coincidentals to add onto that,” Wilson said after Sunday’s morning skate. “I don’t want to be in the box. I can’t be in the box.”

Wilson, who was the Caps’ hero in Games 1 and 4, is tied for the playoff lead in minor penalties with six. (The Rangers' Mats Zuccarello has also been assessed six minors).    

“I’m part of the penalty kill unit and I need to be on the ice,” Wilson said. “At the end of the day, I’m not trying to take penalties, I’m trying to battle. …Barry [Trotz] doesn’t want to leave it up to chance. There’s no room for that. So you don’t play.”

Wilson’s third penalty Friday night came after Matt Niskanen slashed Nazem Kadri, who earlier in the game had laid a controversial hit on Alex Ovechkin. Wilson said he didn’t like Kadri's low hit on the Caps' captain or the way Kadri reacted to slash.

“I don’t think anyone around the league would say that they like the hit as a player,” Wilson said. “You have a chance to go straight up on someone and you bend down and go for the leg, you learn from a pretty young age not to do that.”

Wilson added: “It’s just one of those things, and then he kinda jumps in the air [after the slash]. I was just giving him a hard time and ended up getting a matching minor with him. But that’s part of hockey—it’s emotional. I wouldn’t say I was too charged up. It’s just part of my game and I ended up going to the box a little too much.”

Wilson also said he’d love to eliminate his hometown team in their own rink. The Caps lead the series 3-games-to-2 and can do exactly that with a win Sunday.

“It would be awesome,” he said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it; it would be fun to win it here.”

Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 1 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

By Troy Machir April 25, 2017 7:00 AM

On Thursday night, the Capitals face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their the second-round NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series.

The Capitals advanced to the second round thanks to a overtime goal from Marcus Johansson in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Maple Leafs. The Penguins needed just four games to dispatch the Blue Jackets from the playoff bracket.

The rivalry between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby is sure to be the focal point of the buzz surrounding the series.

But heading into Game 1, the status of Karl Alzner as it relates to Nate Schmidt's ice time is a major priority for the Capitals. Schmidt came on as a late addition following Alnzer's injury early in the Maple Leafs series and provided an immediate impact.

With Alzner getting close to a return, what Barry Trotz decides to do for Game 1 will set the tone for the entire series. 

CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS GAME 1 HOW TO WATCH

Who: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
What: Game 6 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round
When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27
Where: Verizon Center
Online StreamCSN's live stream page here
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)

WHEN IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 1?

The Capitals and Penguins square off in Game 1 of their 2017 second-round playoff series on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 1 ON?

Game 1 of the Capitals-Penguins series will be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network and SportsNet in Canada.

WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 1?

Capitals-Penguins Game 1, as well as the Capitals GameTime and Capitals Extra pre and postgame shows, are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page.

WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 1?

Here are the projected lines for Capitals-Penguins Game 1:

CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 1 BETTING LINES

Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 7/2 (+350), Penguins (17/4 (+425)
Game 1 Spread: Capitals -1.5
Game 1 Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Game 1 Money Line: Capitals (-135), Penguins (+115)

Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans. 

Rangers the big winners, Caps among losers of archaic NHL Playoff format

By Troy Machir April 24, 2017 3:28 PM

The second round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs are about to get started, and if you take a look at the bracket, you'll notice something strange.

The President's Trophy-winning Capitals have to face the Penguins, the team that finished just behind the Capitals for the NHL lead in points.

What that means is that the two best teams from the regular season have to play each other in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

The reason the No. 1 and No. 2 teams are playing each other so early is because the NHL restructured the playoff format in order to have divisional teams face off against each other first, hoping to strengthen rivalries. It's an incredibly stupid idea, as Capitals forward Daniel Winnik has stated on several occasions.

The problem with the format is that when a division performs to the extent of what the Metropolitan did in 2017, the three top teams in the Eastern Conference end up in the same pod because the NHL wants divisional teams to play each other early in the playoffs.

When you add in the sheer chaos of playoff hockey, in which a No. 1 seed almost always gets eliminated early, the NHL ends up with wildly uneven paths to the Stanley Cup Final.

Consider this: When the No. 1 seed Capitals take on the No. 2 Penguins, it will mark the first time in six years that the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds faced off against each other in the playoffs. Having the top two teams face off in the playoffs should be the goal of the NHL on a yearly basis instead of a once-in-a-decade factoid.

But because the Capitals and Penguins are facing each other in the second round and not —say— the Eastern Conference Finals, it means there is at least one team with an unnecessary and highly favorable draw.

That team in 2017 is the New York Rangers.

The Rangers finished in fourth place in the Metro Division (48-28-6), but with 103 points, would have been good enough for second place in the Atlantic. The Rangers faced off against the Atlantic-Division champions Montreal Canadiens, a team that earned a No. 1 seed despite having the fourth best record in the East.

The Rangers knocked off the Canadiens and now face the Senators, the second-place team in the Atlantic.

If the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, they will have avoided the top three seeds by points in the first two rounds. 

This is what the East Bracket looks like under the current format:
1M: Capitals, 118pts
WC: Maple Leafs, 95pts

2M Penguins, 111pts
​3M: Blue Jackets, 108pts

2A: Senators, 98pts
3A: Bruins, 95pts

1A: Canadiens, 103pts
1WC: Rangers, 102pts

This is what the East bracket would look like under a standard playoff format
1. Capitals, 118pts
8. Maple Leafs, 95pts

4. Canadiens, 103pts
5. Rangers, 102pts 

3. Blue Jackets, 108pts 
6. Senators, 98pts

2. Penguins, 111pts 
7. Bruins, 95pts

A points-based playoff bracket would not change much in the first round: The No. 1 seed Capitals would still face the No. 8 seed Maple Leafs, and the No. 5 Rangers would still face the No. 4 Canadiens. But what it impacts is the second round. The Capitals would face the winner of the Rangers-Canadiens series, instead of the Penguins-Blue Jackets winner. 

A points-based bracket would reward the teams at the top of the Eastern Conference, not just the respective divisions. It would also prevent lower seeded teams from having an easier path to the Eastern Conference Finals in the event of a first-round upset. 

The NHL wants to build rivalries in early playoff series instead of what playoffs are intended to do: Weed out the lesser teams setting up a conference championship series between the two best teams.

We know that won't happen this season in the East, and the Rangers are the team benefiting from it the most. 

