Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Why beating Marc-Andre Fleury is the key to the series

Why beating Marc-Andre Fleury is the key to the series

By J.J. Regan May 07, 2017 4:39 PM

Trending Now

0:33

Has Barry Melrose changed his mind about the Caps?

0:59

Melrose can't imagine Pens will play as bad as they did in Game 6

1:14

Did the series turn when Crosby got injured?

1:11

What would a Caps series win/loss mean for the organization?

1:09

'Opportunity for Washington to exorcise...past demons'

If the Capitals have any chance to complete the comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they must find a way to beat Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Heading into Game 5, Washington had managed only nine goals in four games. On, Saturday, however, the offense finally broke through.

The Caps trailed 2-1 heading into the third period, but pierced Fleury for three goals in the final 20 minutes of the game for the 4-2 win. Fleury finished the game with a .875 save percentage, his lowest of the series.

“It takes a little frustration out of your game if you finally crack through a little bit,” Barry Trotz said in a conference call with the media on Sunday. “We were sort of stuck in that two and three goal area and then in a very important moment in the third period obviously in an important game, our guys delivered against him. I think that gives a little boost of confidence for sure.”

RELATED: How Backstrom may have saved the series

That confidence will be important considering the Caps will still need to breakthrough against Fleury twice more in order to advance.

Four goals may not seem like a lot, but it is the most Washington has scored in a game this series. The Caps are 2-0 when they score more than two goals and 0-3 when they do not. Finding a way to get three or more goals against Fleury may be the biggest key to the series going forward.

One difference will be better shot selection.

It’s no secret that Washington has dominated the shot and possession stats through the series. So why are they losing? The play of Fleury is one reason, but let’s be real. As good as Fleury has been, he is not going to get many Jaroslav Halak comparisons. The fact is, the Caps may be getting more shots, but they are not getting enough quality shots from high-danger areas.Too many of their shots have been getting blocked or have been easy saves for Fleury because they are coming from too far out.

Trotz said he wanted the team to show more “poise” when shooting.

“A couple times we got it and we had an opportunity maybe to make a good shot, we just sort of threw it. Just maybe be, I wouldn't say more selective, but more poised with our shots, looking for tips.”

Whatever it will take to beat Fleury, Trotz knows it is up to the Caps to do it because he is not taking Game 5 as a sign that Fleury is wearing down.

“Every game is a game in itself, each one is different,” Trotz said. “I think [Fleury’s] played well through the series and I expect him to continue to play well.”

MORE CAPITALS: Ovechkin backs up Kuznetsov's goal guarantee

Quick Links

Making sense of the Sidney Crosby concussion saga

Making sense of the Sidney Crosby concussion saga

By J.J. Regan May 09, 2017 1:30 PM

Trending Now

0:33

Has Barry Melrose changed his mind about the Caps?

0:59

Melrose can't imagine Pens will play as bad as they did in Game 6

1:14

Did the series turn when Crosby got injured?

1:11

What would a Caps series win/loss mean for the organization?

1:09

'Opportunity for Washington to exorcise...past demons'

The Sidney Crosby concussion saga has taken another turn and it’s getting hard to figure out just what is going on.

In the first period of Game 6, Crosby inadvertently tripped over Braden Holtby’s stick and fell headfirst into the boards. He was slow to get up before making his way back to the bench. It was a scary moment considering it came just one week after suffering a concussion in Game 3.

Crosby, however, did not come out of the game and finished the period. After the game, it was clear that not everyone within the Penguins organization was on the same page.

When asked if he was evaluated after the fall into the boards, Crosby said, “Yep. Yeah. Pretty standard.”

RELATED: DID MALKIN GUARANTEE A GAME 7 WIN FOR PITTSBURGH?

During the postgame press conference, head coach Mike Sullivan was asked if he was concerned when he saw that Crosby was slow to get up and if he was evaluated for a concussion during the first intermission.

Sullivan’s answer was, “No.”

If Sullivan is correct and Crosby was not evaluated, why not? Isn’t it at least worth checking over a player who has a history of concussions and suffered one just last week to make sure he’s ok? If Crosby was examined during the intermission, why did he continue playing out the first period? Either someone needs to be checked or they don’t, the whole point is to prevent someone from continuing to play in case they have suffered a concussion.

When Crosby initially suffered the hit, it was wondered why the NHL's independent concussion spotters did not immediately pull Crosby from the game. We now have an answer to that question, but it’s not a very satisfying one.

Concussion spotters did not have the authority to pull Crosby from the game because a head collision with the boards does not qualify as a “mechanism of injury” under the current guidelines that allows for a player’s removal, according to a report from USA Today.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly offered an explanation as to why.

 “Depending on the mechanism of injury, ‘slow to get up’ does not trigger mandatory removal,” Daly said, via USA Today’s report. “The protocol has to be interpreted literally to mandate a removal. ‘Ice’ as compared to ‘boards’ is in there for a reason. It’s the result of a study on our actual experiences over a number of years. ‘Ice’ has been found to be a predictor of concussions -- ‘boards’ has not been.”

Daly also revealed that concussion spotters do not take a player’s concussion history into account when making their determinations.

So to recap: 

— A NHL player with a history of concussions suffered a concussion in Game 3.

— He was cleared to play in Game 5 but in Game 6, just one week after his most recent concussion, he fell headfirst into the boards and was slow to get up.

— He was not pulled from the game because the NHL’s spotters don’t have that authority when a player’s head hits the boards.

— He also may or may not have been checked for a concussion during the intermission.

Got it?

MORE CAPITALS: MELROSE BACK TO PREDICTING CAPS WIN SERIES

Quick Links

Did Evgeni Malkin guarantee a Game 7 win for Pittsburgh?

Did Evgeni Malkin guarantee a Game 7 win for Pittsburgh?

By J.J. Regan May 09, 2017 12:07 PM

Trending Now

0:33

Has Barry Melrose changed his mind about the Caps?

0:59

Melrose can't imagine Pens will play as bad as they did in Game 6

1:14

Did the series turn when Crosby got injured?

1:11

What would a Caps series win/loss mean for the organization?

1:09

'Opportunity for Washington to exorcise...past demons'

Think the momentum is on the Capitals’ side after winning two straight games to force Game 7? Think again says Evgeni Malkin.

After what was dominating loss on Monday, Malkin was defiant going so far as to say Washington would not win Game 7.

“They think they won an easy game tonight,” Malkin said following Monday’s game. “They think they can win Game 7. I say, ‘No.’

Mark Messier, he is not.

"We have a great team,” Malkin continued. “I believe in my team. We need to understand that we’ve been in Game 7 before. We need to play the same. First period is really important. Be ready.”

You can of course file this one under the “what is he supposed to say” category, but with Game 7 on the horizon it may prove to be some good bulletin board material for Washington.

RELATED: Backstrom playing himself into Caps' all-time discussion

Load more