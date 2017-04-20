Washington Capitals

Who made the better save for the Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson or Braden Holtby?

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 20, 2017 11:01 AM

BY TYLER BYRUM, @theTylerByrum

With a monumental 5-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night, the Washington Capitals have tied the first round series at two games a piece. Easily though the Capitals would not be here without an incredible play by Tom Wilson in the first period of Game 4. 

After a puck squeaked under Braden Holtby, it precariously drifted toward the goal line that would have tied the game at two in the first period. Wilson, at near full speed, went diving face-first into the netting, able to get his stick out to prevent the goal.

On the other end mere seconds later, Wilson ended up redirecting the same puck in the back of the Toronto net to put Washington up 3-1.

Now in a season of 82 games and a playoffs that requires 16 victories to take home the trophy, its hard to place the weight of the season on a single play. However, if there was a play to call on at the end of the year, look back to this one from the Toronto native.

Back in Game 3, Holtby also made an incredible save nearly 50 feet away from the pipes. For those not familar with hockey, that is pretty rare for a goalie.

Now everyone knows that he is a 'Holtbeast' but was it more incredible than Wilson's key shift in Game 4? Take out the fact that Washington won Game 4 and Wilson's second goal of the night, but which individual performance was better?

Braden Holtby's playoff stats aren't very Holtby-like

By Tarik El-Bashir April 20, 2017 3:10 PM

Through the Caps’ first four postseason games, Braden Holtby’s numbers haven’t been very Braden Holtby-like.

In fact, this year’s William M. Jennings Trophy winner ranks 15th in both save percentage (.907) and goals against average (3.02) among goalies who have appeared in at least three games. He's allowed 2, 4, 4 and 4 goals, respectively, in a Washington-Toronto series that's knotted 2-2.

For comparison’s sake, Holtby entered the playoffs with a .938 save percentage—the best postseason percentage in league history.

Asked to assess his starting goalie’s play on Thursday, Trotz said he's not concerned and pointed to the number of “strange” bounces that Holtby's seen as the primary reason his play may not appear up to its usual stratospheric standards.

“It’s hard to gauge it because they’ve had a lot of strange stuff,” Trotz said. “During the year, goalies do everything on predictability. And there’s a lot of things that aren’t very predictable right now. And that, at times, makes Braden look like he’s not there. But it’s bouncing off four different guys.”

Trotz added: “He’s playing fine. But it’s not very predictable right now because there’s stuff that is bouncing all over. It’s a pinball machine out there a little bit.”

Trotz’s point is a legitimate one.

In just the two games in Toronto, one puck hit Nate Schmidt in the visor and went to Auston Matthews. Then there were the pucks that went in off of the skates of Zach Hyman and Dmitry Orlov. Another went off of Brooks Orpik’s backside. The Leafs have also scored three times on the power play in the series.

“They wrist it from the point and he’s in position and it goes off of Brooks and [Connor] Brown in front,” Trotz said of Nazem Kadri’s Game 3 tally that went in off of Orpik. “Kadri threw the puck to the net. [Holtby] is expecting it to be at his chest and all of a sudden it’s changing six feet.”

It should also be noted that the Leafs have done a good job creating havoc in and around the crease and hunting rebounds. In addition, Holtby has faced more shots—150—than any other goalie in the playoffs, including the 34 he saw in Wednesday’s pivotal 5-4 win at Air Canada Centre.

The victory evened the series and earned the Caps the day off from skating on Thursday. But that didn’t stop Holtby from getting on the ice around 10 a.m. for some fine tuning with goalie coach Mitch Korn.  

“He’s a guy that wants to work and do stuff,” Trotz said, asked about Holtby hopping on for some extra work. “He’s one of those that a body in motion stays in motion, you know?”

Holtby's dogged work ethic has always separated him from his peers. But it's not the biggest reason Trotz remains confident Holtby will manage to push through this challenging stretch. That would be Holtby's mental toughness.

“Those are things that things that are just happening and you got to deal with that mentally,” Trotz said of the bad bounces. “And he is; he’s a tough goaltender. One thing I know about Braden is that he’s got some good Saskatchewan blood in him. He’s hardnosed and he fights through that. I’m not worried about him at all.”

Holtby did not speak to reporters since it was not an official practice.

Will Nate Schmidt's play keep him in the Caps' lineup?

By Tarik El-Bashir April 20, 2017 1:30 PM

Karl Alzner skated for a second straight day on Thursday, though it remains unclear when the Capitals defenseman will be ready to return to the lineup.

He’s missed the last two games with an upper body injury.

“Day to day,” Trotz when asked about Alzner’s recovery.

Alzner took a twirl at Kettler Capitals Iceplex, but there was no contact involved. He was joined on the ice by only a handful of teammates.

If there is a silver lining to losing a big-minute blue liner in the postseason, it's this: thanks to Nate Schmidt's outstanding play the past two games, the Caps have the luxury of allowing Alzner all the time he needs.

Since entering the lineup in Game 3, Schmidt has been on the ice for five of the Capitals’ eight goals. Conversely, he’s only been on the ice for one Leafs’ goal—and the puck hit him in the visor before going to Auston Matthews in Monday’s game. 

Schmidt's plus-4 rating leads the Caps.

In addition, Schmidt has two assists, which is tied for the most among the Caps’ blue liners (in half the games). He also skated 45 seconds on the critical 5-on-3 penalty kill to start the third period in Game 4.

It's a small sample size and Alzner has been a big part of the Caps for a long time. But it begs the question: If Schmidt continues to play well, will he put the Caps’ coaching staff in a tough spot when Alzner is healthy?

Trotz wasn’t ready to go there on Thursday.

“We’ll see when he’s ready to play what our status on defense is,” is all the coach would offer up

