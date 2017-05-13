Washington Capitals

A way too early projection of the Caps' opening night lineup

By J.J. Regan May 13, 2017 7:00 AM

It’s never too early to start looking at next season. The Caps are going to be a different team next year and there are a lot of tough questions general manager Brian MacLellan will have to answer this offseason. Here's a look at what the lineup may look like to start the next season based on what we learned from breakdown day.

First, a few disclaimers. This is just a projection to gauge what the team has and what their needs are. Does MacLellan tweak the roster and try to rebuild? Does he make a significant trade? What free agents will they keep and which new ones will they target? What prospect will make a splash in training camp?

We do not know the answers to any of those questions. So let’s make some educated guesses and build a new lineup.

Forward lines:

Andre Burakovsky – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Marcus Johansson
Brett Connolly – Lars Eller – Jakub Vrana
Riley Barber – Jay Beagle – Tom Wilson
Extra: Chandler Stephenson

RELATED: Photo shows Ovechkin's gnarly hamstring injury

Obviously, I am taking the approach that the Caps are not going to blow it up.

I went into breakdown day assuming Washington would not be able to keep any of its unrestricted free agents, but Oshie made it clear he wants to return. As a UFA, he really holds all the cards. Now granted, the Caps cannot afford to pay him what he would get on the open market and everyone has a limit to how much money they are willing to leave on the table, but if he really wants to come back I believe there is a way to get this done.

Ovechkin on the second line? Is this just an overreaction to Burakovsky’s success on the top line? Perhaps, but Ovechkin will be 32 to start the season. Despite a solid performance from Wilson, the series against Pittsburgh showed Washington still has a scoring depth problem. The third and fourth line combined for only one goal in seven games against the Penguins and that was from Ovechkin, so it doesn’t really count. The Caps have got to find a way to spread the scoring around. That’s why Wilson, who had three goals in the first round moves back down to the fourth.

Considering the way the season ended for Connolly, I am curious what his future holds, but for a team with cap issues, part of the solution will be filling in the holes of the roster with cheap, young players. As an RFA already playing for his third team, Connolly does not have a lot of options and should come cheap.

Jakub Vrana has been in and out of the lineup for the Hershey Bears this postseason, but that may just be a case of him losing his focus in the AHL after getting a taste of the big leagues. It’s time for Washington to figure out what they have in him.

With no Daniel Winnik, that leaves a hole on the fourth. There are a few players in Hershey who may get a look here including Barber, Stephenson and Travis Boyd. Boyd’s skillset is not well suited to a fourth-line player, however, and he will be better served getting more playing time in Hershey.

Defensive pairs:

Dmitry Orlov – Matt Niskanen
Nate Schmidt – John Carlson
Brooks Orpik – Madison Bowey
Extra: Taylor Chorney

Orlov and Niskanen established themselves as the team’s best defensive pair and there’s no reason to believe that will change next season. Schmidt showed he is ready for the next step and he should move into a top-four role.

Bowey has not yet made his NHL debut, but he likely would have this season if he had not suffered a lacerated tendon in his ankle. The Caps are high on prospect Christian Djoos and will likely give him a long look in the offseason, but Bowey is more NHL ready. As a right-handed shot, he will fill a hole in the defense to balance out the pairs. Playing with a veteran like Orpik will also help his adjustment to the NHL. If he struggles, Chorney should be able to fill in to allow Bowey time to watch and learn.

The one thing to keep an eye on is Vegas. Washington will likely choose the option of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie in the expansion draft, but have four defensemen they will want to protect in Orlov, Niskanen, Schmidt and Carlson. Either they will make some sort of deal with Vegas to prevent them from taking any of these four, or they will trade one to avoid losing a significant player for nothing.

Goalies:

Braden Holtby
Pheonix Copley

If Vegas does not take one of the Caps’ top four defensemen in the expansion draft, Philipp Grubauer will be the most likely target. With no Grubauer, the Caps will need a backup goalie. Copley is an unrestricted free agent after the season, but I expect it will not be a tough sell to re-sign him as an NHL backup.

MORE CAPITALS: Barry Trotz says Ovechkin still has what it takes

Justin Williams wants to return to the Caps, but he knows it's not that simple

By Tarik El-Bashir May 13, 2017 7:03 AM

Justin Williams just completed his 16th NHL season. He’ll be 36 in October and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

What’s next? Williams says he’s not sure. He wants to return to Washington, but he’s been around long enough to know it’s not that simple.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Williams said, asked if he hopes to re-sign with the Caps.

“But,” he added, “saying something doesn’t mean it’s just going to happen. There’s a lot of things that go into the offseason here, which I’m sure is not going to be too quiet. So there’s a lot of factors that go into everything, and I’ll probably have a clearer picture in a couple of months.”

The dejection could be seen on Williams’ face and heard in his voice as he spoke to reporters Friday, another earlier-than-anyone-anticpated Breakdown Day at Kettler Capitals Iceplex.

The second line winger believed he had a good opportunity this spring to add a fourth Stanley Cup to his resume. Instead, he suffered the most gut-wrenching postseason exit of his NHL career. After handling the Penguins in Games 5 and 6, he said, the defending champions turned the tables on the Caps in Game 7, won all of the small battles and advanced to the conference final with a 2-0 victory.

It was Williams' first taste of defeat in a Game 7 in eight tries.    

“This one has been the hardest one for me to take, probably just because of where I’m at in my career,” Williams said. “Being so sure of something and having it taken away, I’m still going to be sulking for a little while here. I haven’t really processed anything yet.”

“I was playing a prominent role on a Stanley Cup favorite,” Williams said. “Those opportunities don’t come along all the time. I don’t know what the future holds, but I know this was a really big opportunity lost.”

Overall, Williams had a good year after getting off to a slow start.

He finished 24 goals and 24 assists in 80 games. The goal total was his highest since 2006-07, when he potted 33 with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In the playoffs, Williams amassed three goals and three assists against Toronto. He did not find the net against the Penguins, though he did chip in with three helpers.

What the Caps must weigh in the coming weeks and months is how much they believe Williams can help in the locker room and on the ice next season vs. the team’s need to get faster and begin integrating some of its prospects into the lineup. He earned $3.25 million this season—the sixth highest total among Caps forwards.

It’ll be a tough call, no doubt.

But what isn’t up for debate is this: Williams’ desire to continue playing and performing at a high level.

“My drive is there,” he said. “It’s always there. I think the majority of people saw it this year.”

He added: “We’ll see what happens. You’ll talk with your family and figure out your next steps. We’ll see. I was a big part of this team. I felt wanted, needed, relied upon. As a player, that’s all you want.”

Photo shows Alex Ovechkin's gnarly hamstring injury

By J.J. Regan May 12, 2017 4:40 PM

For some, hearing that Alex Ovechkin was playing through a knee and hamstring injury made perfect sense. Considering he managed only one point in the last four games against Pittsburgh, it was no surprise to learn he was dealing with an injury.

But there are some who were not convinced. Some of you rolled your eyes when you heard about his supposed "injury" and thought, 'oh how convenient. Another playoff loss and suddenly there's an injury? Right, I'm not buying it.'

RELATED: Trotz positive about team direction, but distraught over loss

Forgetting the fact that the injury is keeping him out of the World Championship despite how much he loves to represent his native Russia, forgetting that he took a gruesome looking hip check to the knee from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri in the first round of the playoffs, if you still needed further proof of Ovechkin's injury, well...be careful what you wish for.

Oveckhin's wife, Nastya Ovechkina, posted a photo of Ovechkin's hamstring on Instagram with a Russian caption saying, "This is hockey."

That should pretty much erase all doubt.

MORE CAPITALS: Barry Trotz says Ovechkin still has what it takes

