Tom Wilson suspended for 2 preseason games for hit on Blues prospect

Tom Wilson has been suspended two preseason games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his big hit on St. Louis’ Robert Thomas on Friday night.
In handing out the punishment, the NHL noted the lateness of the hit—it occurred more than a full second after Thomas had lost control of the puck—and the predatory nature of Wilson tracking down the Blues’ rookie before delivering the blow in front of the visitors’ bench.
Wilson, a rugged 23-year-old winger who has a reputation for playing on the edge, has been on the NHL's radar for a while now. He’s been fined twice previously, but this marks the first time he’s been suspended.
Wilson must sit out Saturday’s exhibition game against the Hurricanes and Monday’s contest against the Devils. He’s eligible to return Friday at Carolina.
Earlier Saturday, Barry Trotz said he was “a little surprised” that the NHL had requested a hearing with Wilson, adding, “Whatever decision that they have we’ll deal with it. They do a good job.”
For Wilson, losing two preseason games amounts to a cheap lesson. But it also serves to underscore that he’s now squarely in the league’s crosshairs and will be considered a repeat offender should the Department of Player Safety examine a future play involving him.
Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Matt Niskanen highlight the Caps’ lineup tonight against the Hurricanes at Capital One Arena.
Here’s how Coach Barry Trotz will have them lineup (based on the morning skate):
Forwards
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Chiasson
Smith–Pelly – Beagle – W. Simpson
Vrana – Boyd – Connolly
Walker – Albert – Barber
Defense
Orpik – Hobbs
Djoos – Niskanen
Siegenthaler – Orlov
Goalies
Grubauer
Copley
Some notes and observations from the morning skate:
- Fourth line center Jay Beagle will make his preseason debut tonight. He’s been battling some “tightness” according to Trotz. “Everyone’s tight right now,” Beagle told CSN after the morning skate. “I feel great. I’m ready to play tonight. It’s something the medical staff was really diligent about.”
- Vrana will skate in his third preseason contest…but in a much different role. In his first two appearances, the 2014 first rounder skated in the top-six (on Kuznetsov’s line and Backstrom’s line). Now’s getting a look on the third combo.
- Tom Wilson was originally slated to suit up but he was pulled from the lineup because he’s facing a disciplinary hearing with the NHL for his hit on St. Louis’ Robert Thomas on Friday. Instead, Wilson participated in the intrasquad scrimmage at Kettler Capitals Iceplex.
- Matt Niskanen and Dmitry Orlov will also get their first action of the exhibition season. Although Trotz has said they’ll start the regular season as a pair, each will play with a prospect vs. the Canes.
- Chiasson, who is on a PTO, has enjoyed a strong camp to this point. If he can add production tonight (while skating on a line with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov) that could go a long way toward him clinching a spot…if he hasn’t done so already. Chiasson was also on the first power play unit this morning.
- Former Capitals winger Justin Williams will skate on the Hurricanes' first line tonight.
- Another round of cuts is expected to come on Sunday.
Capitals winger Tom Wilson will have a hearing today with the NHL’s department of player safety for interference on St. Louis’ Robert Thomas on Friday night.
Early in the third period of the Blues’ 4-0 preseason victory at Capital One Arena, Wilson curled around a teammate and blasted Thomas with a shoulder check in front of the visitors’ bench after Thomas appeared to lose control of the puck.
Wilson is listed a 6-4, 217; Thomas is 6-0, 192.
The Blues did not like the hit. Almost immediately, St. Louis winger Dmitri Jaskin challenged Wilson to a fight at center ice.
Wilson was not assessed a penalty for the hit on Thomas.
Asked if he was surprised that the NHL requested a hearing, Coach Barry Trotz said on Saturday morning, “I was a little bit. I didn’t really go through it. I saw it real briefly, just on the monitor like we always do, and I didn’t think much of it. But obviously they did.”
Trotz added: “I was a little surprised. Whatever decision that they have we’ll deal with it. They do a good job.”
Wilson, who has been fined but never suspended, was originally scheduled to be in the lineup vs. the Hurricanes on Saturday night. Brett Connolly will skate in his place.
