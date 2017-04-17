Washington Capitals

Start time for Game 5 between Capitals-Maple Leafs announced

Start time for Game 5 between Capitals-Maple Leafs announced

By Troy Machir April 17, 2017 3:58 PM

The Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 double-overtime victory in Game 2 over the Washington Capitals assured a Game 5 of the first-round series will be played between the two teams.

Regardless of the outcome of Game 3 (Monday, 7pm, CSN) and Game 4, the Capitals and Maple Leafs will return to Verizon Center for Game 5 on Friday, April 21.

That game is officially set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on Comcast SportsNet, the Capitals announced on Monday.

The game will also stream live on CSNMidAtlantic.com and the NBC Sports app. National television times for Game 5 have yet to be announced.

A Chris Brown concert had previously been set to take place on Friday, April 21 at Verizon Center.

RELATED: Top defenseman a Game 3 game-time decision

 

Capitals' Karl Alzner ruled out for Game 4 against Maple Leafs

By Tarik El-Bashir April 18, 2017 1:59 PM

TORONTO— Karl Alzner will miss his second straight playoff game on Wednesday night, Caps Coach Barry Trotz said.

Alzner missed his first game in seven years on Monday due an upper body injury. He is listed as day-to-day by the team.

“He is out right now and he won’t play tomorrow,” Trotz said following an optional practice at the Maple Leafs’ facility. 

Trotz did not elaborate on the veteran defenseman’s prognosis. The first sign that anything was amiss came Monday morning when Alzner was held out of the morning skate by the team's training staff.

Alzner was replaced in the lineup by Nate Schmidt, who was paired with John Carlson.

Schmidt played 16:29 and earned a primary assist on Washington’s first goal in Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

He's expected to remain in the lineup when the Caps visit the Leafs for Game 4 at Air Canada Centre on Wednesday night. Toronto leads the series 2-1. 

MORE CAPS: Holtby leaves cage to make incredible save

Fear not Caps fans, playoff chaos was across the board on Monday night

By Troy Machir April 18, 2017 11:50 AM

There is nothing quite like playoff hockey; The energy, the pandemonium, the violent peaks and valleys of human emotion. 

There's just nothing like it.

On Monday night, the Capitals we're on the wrong end of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their first-round series and the unease and panic levels are registering like siesmic activity on the richter scale.

But before you sell yourself on curses and conspiracy theories, remember this: The Capitals are not alone.

Monday was a historically crazy night for the already crazy sport playoff hockey.

RELATED: DC TEAMS STRUGGLE IN CLOSER PLAYOFF GAMES

All four 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games that took place Monday night went to overtime. That is a feat that not been accomplished since 1985, when all four playoff games went to overtime on April 10, some 32 years ago. 

On top of that, all four games on Monday night featured comebacks of at least two goals, with only one of the four teams able to hold on to the lead for a victory.

— The Washington Capitals (M1) led the Toronto Maple Leafs (WC2) 3-1 in the second period, but lost 4-3 in double overtime, and are now trailing 2-1 in their series.

—The Calgary Flames (WC1) led the Anaheim Ducks (P1) 4-1 in the second period, but lost in overtime, 5-4 and are now down 3-0 in their series

— The Chicago Blackhawks (C1) led the Nashville Predators (WC2) 2-0 in the second period, but lost in overtime, 3-2, and are now down 3-0 in their series.

— The Ottawa Senators (A2) led the Boston Bruins (A3) 3-0 in the second period, and allowed the Bruins to tie the game at 3-3, but won 4-3 in overtime and now lead their series 2-1.

RELATED: THREE OBSERVATIONS FROM GAME 3

The Capitals missed out on a great opportunity to earn a big win in a series they are expected to win.

But they are hardly alone. That is the great beauty and great tragedy of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's chaos; unexpected chaos. 

And it can happen to any team, at any time. 

