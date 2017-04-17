Start time for Game 5 between Capitals-Maple Leafs announced

There is nothing quite like playoff hockey; The energy, the pandemonium, the violent peaks and valleys of human emotion.

There's just nothing like it.

On Monday night, the Capitals we're on the wrong end of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their first-round series and the unease and panic levels are registering like siesmic activity on the richter scale.

But before you sell yourself on curses and conspiracy theories, remember this: The Capitals are not alone.

Monday was a historically crazy night for the already crazy sport playoff hockey.

All four 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games that took place Monday night went to overtime. That is a feat that not been accomplished since 1985, when all four playoff games went to overtime on April 10, some 32 years ago.

On top of that, all four games on Monday night featured comebacks of at least two goals, with only one of the four teams able to hold on to the lead for a victory.

— The Washington Capitals (M1) led the Toronto Maple Leafs (WC2) 3-1 in the second period, but lost 4-3 in double overtime, and are now trailing 2-1 in their series.

—The Calgary Flames (WC1) led the Anaheim Ducks (P1) 4-1 in the second period, but lost in overtime, 5-4 and are now down 3-0 in their series

— The Chicago Blackhawks (C1) led the Nashville Predators (WC2) 2-0 in the second period, but lost in overtime, 3-2, and are now down 3-0 in their series.

— The Ottawa Senators (A2) led the Boston Bruins (A3) 3-0 in the second period, and allowed the Bruins to tie the game at 3-3, but won 4-3 in overtime and now lead their series 2-1.

The Capitals missed out on a great opportunity to earn a big win in a series they are expected to win.

But they are hardly alone. That is the great beauty and great tragedy of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's chaos; unexpected chaos.

And it can happen to any team, at any time.