Washington Capitals

Should Sidney Crosby have been pulled by NHL's concussion spotter after dangerous first period hit?

Should Sidney Crosby have been pulled by NHL's concussion spotter after dangerous first period hit?

By J.J. Regan May 08, 2017 8:45 PM

Sidney Crosby suffered a concussion in Game 3 that forced him to miss the next game, but he shocked the hockey world when he was a full participant in practice just four days later and playing in Game 5.

In the first period of Game 6, though, Crosby took another scary looking fall, this one head-first into the boards, and was slow to get up and get off the ice.

You can see the play in the video above.

What happened after that? Nothing. Crosby was not pulled off the bench and played out the period.

But shouldn’t one of the NHL’s independent concussion spotters have pulled Crosby out?

Crosby went violently headfirst into the boards and was sluggish getting back to his feet. The NHL’s concussion spotters are tasked with monitoring play for players who are showing signs of a concussion. How does this not qualify?

Let’s be clear, I am not a doctor. But what is the point of having concussion spotters if hits like that do not even register on their radar?

Before you say, “Why don’t they just look at him during the intermission” that’s not the point of the independent spotters. Their job is to pull players regardless of whether it is inconvenient, regardless of who they are, regardless of the situation and say that player needs to be checked.

Maybe Crosby is fine. He certainly looked fine following the hit, but the point of the spotters is to make sure he is fine before he goes back onto the ice.

It’s very easy for people on the outside looking in to question why Crosby was allowed to play in Game 5 given his concussion history, but you have to assume the team doctors know what they are doing and would not risk Crosby’s health. In this case, however, you cannot help but question what the league’s spotters were looking at.

Nicklas Backstrom rises to occasion, building case as one of Caps' all-time playoff greats

Nicklas Backstrom rises to occasion, building case as one of Caps' all-time playoff greats

By Tarik El-Bashir May 09, 2017 10:40 AM

PITTSBURGH—Nicklas Backstrom continues to climb the Capitals’ all-time list of playoff performers.

On Monday night, Backstrom’s scored his sixth goal of the postseason—the eventual game-winner in the Caps’ 5-2 win over the Penguins—to move into sole possession of third place on the franchise’s postseason goals list.

The tally was the 26th of Backstrom’s playoff career and it nudged him past Dale Hunter and into striking distance of Peter Bondra. Bondra is second on the list with 30, while Alex Ovechkin leads with 46.

Earlier in this series, Coach Barry Trotz implored his star players, like Backstrom, to take the lead.

Backstrom took his coach’s challenge to heart.

With a goal and an assist in Game 6, the 29-year-old Swede now leads the Caps in goals and points (13) this postseason. His six goals are the most he’s ever scored in one postseason and his point total ranks second to the 15 he amassed in 2009 (3 goals, 12 assists).  

Backstrom has also heated up as these playoffs have progressed. 

His third period snipe on Monday over Marc-Andre Fleury’s glove and into the corner of the net marked his fourth goal in five games and second and two contests as the Caps have rallied from a 3-1 series deficit.  

Asked if he and his teammates have figured out Fleury—they’ve scored eight goals on the Penguins’ netminder in the past four periods—Backstrom wasn’t saying.

“I don’t know. I just closed my eyes and shoot, so…” Backstrom joked. “I just hit the net.”

Prediction recap: Washington's big night on offense leads to dominant win

Prediction recap: Washington's big night on offense leads to dominant win

By J.J. Regan May 09, 2017 7:00 AM

Washington made sure six games would not be enough to pick a winner in this series as they marched into Pittsburgh and dominated for a 5-2 win on Tuesday.

Here’s a recap of the three bold predictions for Game 6.

1. Both teams will combine for eight or more goals – So close…but still wrong

When I made this prediction, I expected the Penguins’ offense to show before the 57th minute of the game. Pittsburgh made this one close as their two late tallies gave seven goals for the game, but that would be as close as it would come.

 2. Washington will score on the power play - Correct

The Caps did indeed break through on the power play, scoring two goals on four opportunities. T.J. Oshie’s goal gave the Caps the first period lead while John Carslon’s third period goal really put this one out of reach at 4-0 in the third.

3. The HBK line will score - Wrong

Pittsburgh scored two consolation tallies at the end of the game, but those goals came from Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin, not from the fabled Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phill Kessel trio.

2017 Results: I expected a big night offensively and I was right...about one offense.

Correct: 11.5
Wrong: 22
Push: 2

