Prediction recap: Sidney Crosby ruins everything

The Capitals trail the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 in their best of seven series after a tight 3-2 loss in Game 1 on Thursday. With two games in Pittsburgh on the horizon, Washington will look to pull one back in a critical Game 2 at home on Saturday.
Expect the officials to be more of a factor in Game 2. There were only two power play opportunities in Game 1 and they both went against the Caps. The team tried hard not to voice their displeasure atter the game, but it was clear they were not happy.
Braden Holtby managed only 18 saves on 21 shots in Thursday's loss. He took responsibility for what he felt was a poor performance and will look to bounce back in Game 2. History suggests he will have a strong night.
Despite the 1-0 deficit to Washington's hated rival, it is still far too early to panic. Not only is it a long best of seven series, but head coach Barry Trotz believes this year's team is different from the one that was unable to defeate Pittsburgh a year ago.
RELATED: CAPITALS vs. PENGUINS PLAYOFF PREVIEW
CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS GAME 2 HOW TO WATCH
Who: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
What: Game 2 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round
When: 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 29
Where: Verizon Center
Online Stream: NBCSN's live stream page. Watch Caps GameTime at 7:00 p.m. and Caps Extra following the game with CSN's live stream page here.
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)
RELATED: STANLEY CUP POWER RANKINGS
WHEN IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 2?
The Capitals and Penguins square off in Game 2 of their 2017 second-round playoff series on Saturday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 2 ON?
Game 2 of the Capitals-Penguins series will be broadcast on NBC and CBC in Canada.
WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 2?
Capitals-Penguins Game 2 is available to stream live here through NBCSN's live stream page. Caps GameTime and Caps Extra pre and postgame shows are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page.
WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 2?
Here are the projected lines for Capitals-Penguins Game 2:
CAPITALS
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams
Andre Burakovsky - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson
Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle - Brett Connolly
Defense
Nate Schmidt - John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik - Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup
Scratches
Chandler Stephenson, Paul Carey, Karl Alzner, Taylor Chorney
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS GAME 1 LINES
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Patric Hornqvist
Bryan Rust - Evgeni Malkin - Phil Kessel
Scott Wilson - Nick Bonino - Conor Sheary
Chris Kunitz - Matt Cullen - Tom Kuhnhackl
Defense
Ian Cole - Justin Schultz
Brian Dumoulin - Ron Hainsey
Olli Maatta - Trevor Daley
Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury starts with Tristan Jarry as backup
Scratches
Carl Hagelin, Carter Rowney, Mark Streit, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Murray
RELATED: 2017 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 2 BETTING LINES
Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 7/2 (+350), Penguins 17/4 (+425)
Game 2 Spread: Capitals -1.5
Game 2 Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Game 2 Money Line: Capitals (-150), Penguins (+120)
CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 2 OPEN THREAD
Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans.
CSN ON TWITTER:
— CSN's official Capitals account CSN Capitals
— Capitals Insider Tarik El-Bashir
— Capitals Digital Producer JJ Regan
— Capitals Desk Producer Troy Machir
Be sure to check out CSN's Facebook page, and CSN's Instagram account.
Keep up with all the action here with Capitals GameZone and join in on the conversation here with Capitals Pulse.