Prediction recap: Caps unable to defeat depleted Penguins

The Caps had to settle for the split in Pittsburgh after a 3-2 loss in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Here’s a recap of the three bold predictions for the game.

1. Matching minors will be issued in the first 10 minutes - Wrong

There were plenty of penalties issued throughout the game and three in the first period, but the referees actually did not really need to do any tone setting.

Every game is a reminder that playoff hockey is very different from regular season hockey. Despite all the bad blood between these two teams heading into Game 4, the stakes were too high for any shenanigans. While both teams took their share of penalties, this game was not overly physical or out of control.

RELATED: DECISIVE GAME 4 GOAL SHROUDED IN CONTROVERSY

2. Washington’s third line will score - Wrong

I guess this line just is not going to score. Lars Eller led the Caps forwards in Corsi For percentage (767.47) and Andre Burakovsky was second behind him (73.33) and still no goals for the third line.

3. Evgeni Malkin will score - Wrong

So here’s a depressing thought. The Penguins were without Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in Game 4. Evgeni Malkin was held to one assist, Phil Kessel had no points and still, still the Caps lost. Washington simply cannot find a way to win these games.

2017 Results: My night was about as disappointing as the Caps’.

Correct: 10

Wrong: 18

Push: 2

3 KEY OBSERVATIONS:: NO CROSBY, NO PROBLEM