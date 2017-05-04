Prediction recap: Caps unable to defeat depleted Penguins

The Caps had to settle for the split in Pittsburgh after a 3-2 loss in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Here’s a recap of the three bold predictions for the game.
1. Matching minors will be issued in the first 10 minutes - Wrong
There were plenty of penalties issued throughout the game and three in the first period, but the referees actually did not really need to do any tone setting.
Every game is a reminder that playoff hockey is very different from regular season hockey. Despite all the bad blood between these two teams heading into Game 4, the stakes were too high for any shenanigans. While both teams took their share of penalties, this game was not overly physical or out of control.
2. Washington’s third line will score - Wrong
I guess this line just is not going to score. Lars Eller led the Caps forwards in Corsi For percentage (767.47) and Andre Burakovsky was second behind him (73.33) and still no goals for the third line.
3. Evgeni Malkin will score - Wrong
So here’s a depressing thought. The Penguins were without Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in Game 4. Evgeni Malkin was held to one assist, Phil Kessel had no points and still, still the Caps lost. Washington simply cannot find a way to win these games.
2017 Results: My night was about as disappointing as the Caps’.
Correct: 10
Wrong: 18
Push: 2
3 KEY OBSERVATIONS:: NO CROSBY, NO PROBLEM
In this week's Penn Quarter Sports Tavern Q&A, Tarik El-Bashir and JJ Regan talk about the big line shuffle that has Alex Ovechkin on the third line. Is it the right move as the Caps try to battle back from a 3-1 series deficit?
We answered all that and more!
The Caps’ task of battling back from a 3-1 series deficit may have become even more daunting as Sidney Crosby could possibly return for Saturday’s Game 5.
Crosby was cleared for contact and participated in Penguins practice on Friday, skating on the top line. He also practiced on the team’s top power play unit. Given the workload, it certainly seems as if Pittsburgh is anticipating having their star player back in the lineup.
Mike Sullivan said following practice that Crosby’s status remains day-to-day. Crosby was not sure if he would play on Saturday, but would not rule it out.
Nothing is ever certain when it comes to concussions and the symptoms can reoccur after initial disappearing so the real test will be if Crosby is feeling well Saturday after Friday’s practice.
For his part, Barry Trotz said he would not be surprised to see Crosby back so soon.
“I think the medical staffs in the league and Sid Crosby are the best people to judge if he's ready to play or not,” Trotz said after the Caps' practice on Friday. “Sid is a very intelligent young man and he will make the right decision.”
More good news for the Penguins on the injury front as Conor Sheary also returned to practice. He labeled himself as a game-time decision for Game 5.
