Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Prediction recap: Braden Holtby finally shines in Game 5

Prediction recap: Braden Holtby finally shines in Game 5

By J.J. Regan April 22, 2017 11:19 AM

Trending Now

3:30

Caps fan tells story of celebrating in huge Toronto crowd

1:12

Ovi not worried after hit, liked watching from locker room

1:51

Justin Williams provides OT magic yet again

1:25

Ovechkin gets revenge on Kadri, has words for Maple Leafs

0:29

Braden Holtby stands on his head for clutch save

For the fourth time this series, the Caps and Maple Leafs had to decide things in overtime. This time it was Washington that was victorious as the Caps earned a 2-1 overtime win in what was a crazy game.

Here is a recap of the three bold predictions for Game 5.

1. This will be the lowest scoring game of the series thus far - Correct

Both teams combined for only three goals in Game 5. Prior to that, the lowest scoring game of the series was Game 1 with five. I hope you took the under.

RELATED: Caps playoff hero benched in Game 5

2. Alex Ovechkin will get over 20 minutes of ice time – Wrong, but just barely

Ovechkin had only 19:29 of ice time which stinks for me. That is well above the 15 to 16 minutes he was getting in Toronto, but not above his playing time from Game 1 or Game 2, though Game 2 is inflated by the double overtime.

3. Washington will get at least three power plays - Correct

The Caps were on the power play three times on Friday which was surprising because it sure felt like more. Game 5 was a hugely physical affair and it always seemed like there was someone in the box.

2017 Predictions: The Caps have put the Leafs on the brink of elimination and I’m on the brink of actually getting into positive territory with my predictions.

Correct: 7
Wrong: 8
Push: 0

MORE CAPITALS: Leafs don't see anything wrong with Kadri's hit

Quick Links

Caps playoff hero Tom Wilson benched in Game 5

Caps playoff hero Tom Wilson benched in Game 5

By Tarik El-Bashir April 22, 2017 12:01 AM

Trending Now

3:30

Caps fan tells story of celebrating in huge Toronto crowd

1:12

Ovi not worried after hit, liked watching from locker room

1:51

Justin Williams provides OT magic yet again

1:25

Ovechkin gets revenge on Kadri, has words for Maple Leafs

0:29

Braden Holtby stands on his head for clutch save

Tom Wilson was the Caps’ hero in Games 1 and 4.

He came awfully close to being the goat in Game 5.

Wilson was assessed four minor penalties in Washington’s 2-1 overtime victory and, as a result, was benched by Coach Barry Trotz.

In fact, Wilson played less than a minute in the third period. 

“I thought Tom had lots of energy, but you cannot take four penalties in a playoff game,” Trotz said. “So he didn’t see the ice after that last one.”

RELATED: Leafs don't see anything wrong with Kadri's hit

Here were Wilson’s penalties:

  • 2:01, second period—unsportsmanlike conduct after jawing with Connor Carrick, who also got an unsportsmanlike.
  • 9:13, second period—tripping Matt Martin.
  • 19:34, second period—unsportsmanlike conduct. Nazem Kadri was also assessed an unsportsmanlike on the play.
  • 7:36, third period—high sticking foul on Martin Marincin in the offensive zone.

Fortunately for Wilson, the Caps’ penalty kill came up huge. It’s also worth noting that Wilson is an important penalty killer, so it’s doubly damaging when he’s sitting in the box. Overall, the unit snuffed out each of the four shorthanded situations it faced.

“I thought they were good,” Trotz said of the penalty kill. “They were very committed. We had some huge blocks. [Toronto] had a really good push and obviously we got a couple of big saves when we needed them.”

Penalties were a persistent issue for the Caps during the regular season. And now five games into the postseason, they've taken more minors (23) than anyone else.

As for Wilson? Yep, his six minors are tied for most in the league (with Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello).

MORE CAPITALS: 3 Key Observations: Williams proves 'clutch' exists

Quick Links

A tale of two perspectives: Leafs don't see anything wrong with Kadri's hit on Ovechkin

A tale of two perspectives: Leafs don't see anything wrong with Kadri's hit on Ovechkin

By J.J. Regan April 22, 2017 12:00 AM

Trending Now

3:30

Caps fan tells story of celebrating in huge Toronto crowd

1:12

Ovi not worried after hit, liked watching from locker room

1:51

Justin Williams provides OT magic yet again

1:25

Ovechkin gets revenge on Kadri, has words for Maple Leafs

0:29

Braden Holtby stands on his head for clutch save

The Capitals were a bit displeased with the monster hit Nazem Kadri delivered to Alex Ovechkin in the first period of Game 5. From Toronto’s perspective, however, they didn’t see anything wrong with it.

Late in the first period, Kadri delivered a hip-check to Ovechkin that hit him square in the knee. Ovechkin went flying and lay on the ice for several moments. He was eventually helped off while not putting any weight on his left leg. You can see the play in the video above.

The hit sparked an immediate debate across the hockey universe as to whether it was dirty or not.

“I thought he got rid of the puck and I just kind of tried to get a piece of him and he tried to get out of the way,” Kadri said after the game. “It's not like I stuck my knee out or got my arms high or anything like that. It happened pretty quick. From what I saw, I thought it was okay.”

RELATED: 3 Key Observations: Williams proves 'clutch' exists

Kadri said that while he was trying to hit Ovechkin, he certainly was not trying to injure him.

“It's a pretty tender area so that could be extensive,” Kadri said. “You don't want that to be an extended injury.”

“At the end of the day,” Kadri added, “I'm cheating my teammates if I don't try to get a piece of him because he's dumping the puck in and going around our defenseman. At the end of the day, I've got no choice. I've got to try and hold him up and save my defensemen.”

Toronto head coach Mike Babcock agreed.

While Kadri easily could have been given a five-minute major for clipping, he was instead assessed a two-minute minor for tripping. Even that was too much in Babcock's mind.

“It's interesting, [Barry Trotz] probably thought there should have been a major, I thought there should have been no penalty,” Babcock said. “That's the beauty of the playoffs. The other night when [Roman Polak's] done for the year, our bench thought it should have been a major and they thought it should be no penalty. That's kind of the playoffs so we try to get someone in between who's probably more reasonable than a coach.”

Luckily for the Caps, Ovechkin returned for the start of the second period. Though Kadri was glad to see Ovechkin was not seriously hurt, that does not mean he was all that thrilled to see him back for the second period.

Said Kadri, “I'm not quite sure I was happy to see him come back on the ice.”

MORE CAPITALS: Justin 'Clutch' Williams wins it in OT

Load more