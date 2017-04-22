Prediction recap: Braden Holtby finally shines in Game 5

For the fourth time this series, the Caps and Maple Leafs had to decide things in overtime. This time it was Washington that was victorious as the Caps earned a 2-1 overtime win in what was a crazy game.

Here is a recap of the three bold predictions for Game 5.

1. This will be the lowest scoring game of the series thus far - Correct

Both teams combined for only three goals in Game 5. Prior to that, the lowest scoring game of the series was Game 1 with five. I hope you took the under.

2. Alex Ovechkin will get over 20 minutes of ice time – Wrong, but just barely

Ovechkin had only 19:29 of ice time which stinks for me. That is well above the 15 to 16 minutes he was getting in Toronto, but not above his playing time from Game 1 or Game 2, though Game 2 is inflated by the double overtime.

3. Washington will get at least three power plays - Correct

The Caps were on the power play three times on Friday which was surprising because it sure felt like more. Game 5 was a hugely physical affair and it always seemed like there was someone in the box.

2017 Predictions: The Caps have put the Leafs on the brink of elimination and I’m on the brink of actually getting into positive territory with my predictions.

Correct: 7

Wrong: 8

Push: 0

