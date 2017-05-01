Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Playoff Power Rankings: Hold all questions until the end

Playoff Power Rankings: Hold all questions until the end

By J.J. Regan May 01, 2017 9:44 AM

Trending Now

2:59

5 DC sports thing to love and hate from the past weekend

1:51

Barry Trotz gets into testy postgame exchange with reporter

0:30

There's a big difference between a 3-0 series and 2-1

1:45

Alzner details final two minutes; Shattenkirk's redemption

0:37

Hectic win should give the Capitals the confidence they need

Saturday’s Game 2 loss felt like the end for the Caps. It may well be, but there is still some hockey left to play. The Pittsburgh Penguins came into Washington and took two games and now the Caps will look to return the favor starting with Game 3 on Monday.

That’s a tall task to be sure, but it’s not an impossible one.

SEE THE UPDATED PLAYOFF POWER RANKINGS HERE

The important thing to remember is that it’s just 2-0. Yes, the Caps must win four the last five games against the defending Stanley Cup champs and three of those five games will be in Pittsburgh. No one is saying it will be easy or even probable. But it’s not over either.

What will happen this offseason should the Caps lose, who will stay and who will go and the ultimate direction this franchise should go in will be a discussion for when the season does end. Not now.

For now, there’s still some hockey left to play. Let’s worry about that first.

The Caps weren’t the only ones who had a bad week to start the second round. Check out where all eight remaining teams stand in this week’s Playoff Power Rankings.

Quick Links

Sullivan sidesteps questions about Crosby's injury, Niskanen's cross check

Sullivan sidesteps questions about Crosby's injury, Niskanen's cross check

By Tarik El-Bashir May 02, 2017 12:46 AM

Trending Now

2:59

5 DC sports thing to love and hate from the past weekend

1:51

Barry Trotz gets into testy postgame exchange with reporter

0:30

There's a big difference between a 3-0 series and 2-1

1:45

Alzner details final two minutes; Shattenkirk's redemption

0:37

Hectic win should give the Capitals the confidence they need

PITTSBURGH—Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan declined to say much about Sidney Crosby’s injury, the hit that injured the Penguins’ captain or his best player’s status going forward.

“We don’t have any updates on our injured guys,” Sullivan said, referring to Crosby and Conor Sheary, who left the game bleeding from the face and did not return. “They’ll be evaluated overnight and we’ll go from there.”

Asked about the high cross check from Matt Niskanen that ended Crosby’s night, Sullivan sidestepped the question.

“I’d really don’t have…I’d rather not share my opinion on it,” he said.

RELATED: Niskanen addresses hit that knocked Crosby out of the game

Pressed on the subject later, Sullivan said: “At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter what either coach’s opinion is on it. The players are going to play. The coaches, we’re going to do what we do. The officials do what they do. And the league does what they do.”

Asked how his team would cope if Crosby is out for any length of time, Sullivan said: “We’re hopeful, first of all, that that won’t be the case.”

Sullivan also would not say whether Crosby suffered an upper or lower body injury. In addition to taking a shot to the head from Niskanen’s cross check, Crosby’s left leg also buckled awkwardly underneath him as he fell to the ice.

“I’d rather not comment on it,” Sullivan said, asked for details on the location or nature of Crosby’s injury.

Sullivan did, however, say he’s confident his team can overcome its latest bout with the injury bug.

“I think this group has so much character and talent that we’re able to endure the injuries that we have,” he said. “We’ve done it all year long, and we did it again tonight. And we’ll continue to do it.”

MORE CAPITALS: 3 key observations: Caps win, now all eyes on Crosby

Quick Links

Matt Niskanen addresses the hit that knocked Sidney Crosby out of the game

Matt Niskanen addresses the hit that knocked Sidney Crosby out of the game

By Tarik El-Bashir May 02, 2017 12:29 AM

Trending Now

2:59

5 DC sports thing to love and hate from the past weekend

1:51

Barry Trotz gets into testy postgame exchange with reporter

0:30

There's a big difference between a 3-0 series and 2-1

1:45

Alzner details final two minutes; Shattenkirk's redemption

0:37

Hectic win should give the Capitals the confidence they need

PITTSBURGH—Matt Niskanen said he did not attempt to injure Sidney Crosby on Monday night and, from his perspective, a collision was unavoidable given how quickly the play unfolded early in the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win.

Niskanen was assessed a five-minute penalty for cross checking Crosby in the head 5:24 into the first period. The Caps defenseman also received a game misconduct.

Crosby did not return to the game.

“Crosby is taking a puck to the net across the crease there and a collision is going to happen,” Niskanen told reporters. “And it happened fast. I caught him high with a stick.”

RELATED: 3 key observations: Caps win, now all eyes on Crosby

Niskanen acknowledged that the play looked bad but he reiterated that he had no intention of striking Crosby in the head. He also said he did not extend is arms to increase the force of the blow.

“Absolutely not,” Niskanen said asked if there was any intent. “It wasn’t intentional. I’ve seen the replay. In super slowmo, it looks really bad. I caught him high. He’s coming across trying to score. As he’s doing that, he’s getting lower and lower. And when it’s happening that fast, you know, my stick and his head collided. I wasn’t extending, trying to hit him in the head.”

He added: “I wasn’t trying to cross check him with a serious amount of force. A collision was going to happen there in the crease. When the play first starts, I think my stick is about his arm level, probably, right about where the numbers are on the side of his jersey. And because he’s trying to make a play, he’s getting lower and lower because he’s getting pressured trying to score.”

Crosby’s status is unclear as the Penguins declined to provide an update on their captain after the game.

MORE CAPITALS: Caps earn first win of the series over Crosby-less Penguins

Load more