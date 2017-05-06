Penguins fan knits behind Pittsburgh bench in Game 5 against Capitals

Heading into the third period of Game 5, it felt like the season was slipping away for Washington.
Through 40 minutes, Saturday’s game had all the makings of another frustrating Capitals’ loss. Washington had 40 shot attempts to Pittsburgh’s 21, 18 shots on goal to Pittsburgh’s 10. And yet, the Caps still trailed the Penguins 2-1.
That has been the story of the series, a series that Pittsburgh led going into Saturday 3-1.
Just when it looked like that was how the series would end, Nicklas Backstrom changed everything.
It was a simple enough play. Backstrom broke out on the left side along with Andre Burakovsky. He fed the puck to Burakovsky who fed it back in the offensive zone and Backstrom just fired a shot that beat Marc-Andre Fleury, who has stifled the Caps all series long, through the seven-hole.
Tie game.
Yes, Washington still needed the go-ahead goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov to finally get the win, but don’t underestimate what Backstrom’s goal meant for the team.
“It turns our mind around,” Alex Ovechkin said. “We start believing. We start play the way we're capable of playing.”
It wasn’t just the team that started believing, the goal reignited a Verizon Center crowd that was desperate for something, anything to cheer for.
Let’s face it, there were plenty of reasons for the Caps’ faithful to be discouraged at the start of the third period. We have all seen this story play out too many times before. Backstrom’s goal did not just wake the team, it also sparked the crowd.
“You can see emotional, the fans pick up, it's unbelievable,” Kuznetsov said.
The fans exploded when Backstrom scored and were whipped into an absolute frenzy when Kuznetsov and Ovechkin scored just 27 seconds apart to give Washington the lead and put the game away.
For now, Backstrom’s goal is merely a stay of execution. Should the Caps lose in Game 6 on Monday that moment will be little more than just a footnote for the series, a delay of Pittsburgh’s eventual victory.
If Washington comes back, however, if they somehow find a way to do the unthinkable and win three straight against their archrivals and the defending Stanley Cup champions, then you will know the exact moment in which this series turned.
This was the moment the Caps began to believe.
