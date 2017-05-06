Washington Capitals

Penguins fan knits behind Pittsburgh bench in Game 5 against Capitals

Penguins fan knits behind Pittsburgh bench in Game 5 against Capitals

By Keely Diven May 06, 2017 9:11 PM

One Penguins fan is not intimidated by the hostile environment at Verizon Center. Like, not at all. 

Check out this lady casually knitting behind the Pittsburgh bench at Game 5 against the Capitals. She's so low-key, Pierre McGuire doesn't even seem to notice. 

She seems to have invested in some prime seats for someone who doesn't really care, so we can only assume that she's just a very committed knitter. 

It's hard to complement a Penguins fan, but props to her for being able to work those needles without taking her eyes off the game for a second. 

Whoever receives that blanket/scarf/shawl/cap will get a funny story along with it. 

UPDATE 9:36 p.m.: Kitting lady responds like a boss.

MORE CAPITALS: CAPS GET LUCKY BREAK, AVOID PENALTY ON FIRST-PERIOD GOAL

Why beating Marc-Andre Fleury is the key to the series

Why beating Marc-Andre Fleury is the key to the series

By J.J. Regan May 07, 2017 4:39 PM

If the Capitals have any chance to complete the comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they must find a way to beat Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Heading into Game 5, Washington had managed only nine goals in four games. On, Saturday, however, the offense finally broke through.

The Caps trailed 2-1 heading into the third period, but pierced Fleury for three goals in the final 20 minutes of the game for the 4-2 win. Fleury finished the game with a .875 save percentage, his lowest of the series.

“It takes a little frustration out of your game if you finally crack through a little bit,” Barry Trotz said in a conference call with the media on Sunday. “We were sort of stuck in that two and three goal area and then in a very important moment in the third period obviously in an important game, our guys delivered against him. I think that gives a little boost of confidence for sure.”

RELATED: How Backstrom may have saved the series

That confidence will be important considering the Caps will still need to breakthrough against Fleury twice more in order to advance.

Four goals may not seem like a lot, but it is the most Washington has scored in a game this series. The Caps are 2-0 when they score more than two goals and 0-3 when they do not. Finding a way to get three or more goals against Fleury may be the biggest key to the series going forward.

One difference will be better shot selection.

It’s no secret that Washington has dominated the shot and possession stats through the series. So why are they losing? The play of Fleury is one reason, but let’s be real. As good as Fleury has been, he is not going to get many Jaroslav Halak comparisons. The fact is, the Caps may be getting more shots, but they are not getting enough quality shots from high-danger areas.Too many of their shots have been getting blocked or have been easy saves for Fleury because they are coming from too far out.

Trotz said he wanted the team to show more “poise” when shooting.

“A couple times we got it and we had an opportunity maybe to make a good shot, we just sort of threw it. Just maybe be, I wouldn't say more selective, but more poised with our shots, looking for tips.”

Whatever it will take to beat Fleury, Trotz knows it is up to the Caps to do it because he is not taking Game 5 as a sign that Fleury is wearing down.

“Every game is a game in itself, each one is different,” Trotz said. “I think [Fleury’s] played well through the series and I expect him to continue to play well.”

MORE CAPITALS: Ovechkin backs up Kuznetsov's goal guarantee

How Nicklas Backstrom may have saved the series for Washington

How Nicklas Backstrom may have saved the series for Washington

By J.J. Regan May 07, 2017 12:30 PM

Heading into the third period of Game 5, it felt like the season was slipping away for Washington.

Through 40 minutes, Saturday’s game had all the makings of another frustrating Capitals’ loss. Washington had 40 shot attempts to Pittsburgh’s 21, 18 shots on goal to Pittsburgh’s 10. And yet, the Caps still trailed the Penguins 2-1.

That has been the story of the series, a series that Pittsburgh led going into Saturday 3-1.

Just when it looked like that was how the series would end, Nicklas Backstrom changed everything.

RELATED: Ovechkin backs up Kuznetsov's goal guarantee

It was a simple enough play. Backstrom broke out on the left side along with Andre Burakovsky. He fed the puck to Burakovsky who fed it back in the offensive zone and Backstrom just fired a shot that beat Marc-Andre Fleury, who has stifled the Caps all series long, through the seven-hole.

Tie game.

Yes, Washington still needed the go-ahead goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov to finally get the win, but don’t underestimate what Backstrom’s goal meant for the team.

“It turns our mind around,” Alex Ovechkin said. “We start believing. We start play the way we're capable of playing.”

It wasn’t just the team that started believing, the goal reignited a Verizon Center crowd that was desperate for something, anything to cheer for.

Let’s face it, there were plenty of reasons for the Caps’ faithful to be discouraged at the start of the third period. We have all seen this story play out too many times before. Backstrom’s goal did not just wake the team, it also sparked the crowd.

“You can see emotional, the fans pick up, it's unbelievable,” Kuznetsov said.

The fans exploded when Backstrom scored and were whipped into an absolute frenzy when Kuznetsov and Ovechkin scored just 27 seconds apart to give Washington the lead and put the game away.

For now, Backstrom’s goal is merely a stay of execution. Should the Caps lose in Game 6 on Monday that moment will be little more than just a footnote for the series, a delay of Pittsburgh’s eventual victory.

If Washington comes back, however, if they somehow find a way to do the unthinkable and win three straight against their archrivals and the defending Stanley Cup champions, then you will know the exact moment in which this series turned.

This was the moment the Caps began to believe.

MORE CAPITALS: Prediction recap: Caps live to fight another day

