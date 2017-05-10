Opinion: Game 7 is about more than just one series, it's about the legacy of a rivalry

Do you remember the last time the Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in a playoff series?

I don’t.

I know it has happened only once and I know it was in 1994, but I don’t remember it.

I don't like talking about my fandom publicly all that much because I don't want people to think that it colors my analysis or reporting, but the circumstances are big enough for me to stray from that, if only for a moment.

I have followed the Capitals since I was 3-years old, but when you’re really young, you don't remember much more than a smattering of individual game. When I would watch, there would only be that one game, and I would be happy if the Caps won and sad if they lost, but I didn't understand the bigger implications.

It’s only when I got older that I began to realize that some games are more important than others and that there are things called “playoffs” and “championships.”

Even at a young age, however, there was one team I learned to hate: The Pittsburgh Penguins.

Whenever the games got important, the Caps always seemed to play the Penguins and the Capitals always seemed to lose.

I began to learn the names of Pittsburgh’s players and almost followed them as closely as I followed Washington. I hated Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr as much as I loved Peter Bondra and Dale Hunter. I would cheer as hard against the Penguins as I would cheer for the Caps, regardless of who the Penguins were playing.

But then it became less fun.

There are few feelings as frustrating in sports than when a rival dismisses you as “not their rival.” Maryland fans can sympathize. No matter how much Terrapin fans may hate Duke, the worst part about hating the Blue Devils is knowing they are indifferent towards you; that North Carolina will always be their rivals and they will never look at you the same way as you look at them.

That’s what the Caps-Penguins series became. How can you have a rivalry based on one side always beating the other?

Why would Pittsburgh care about the Capitals?

For me, that was the worst part of Washington's loss to Pittsburgh in 2001. For the second consecutive year, the Penguins eliminated the Caps in the first round of the playoffs. At that point, Pittsburgh was 6-1 against Washington in the postseason.

There was no rivalry. The Penguins had the Philadelphia Flyers. They had no reason to hate the Caps because they always beat the Caps.

And it drove me insane.

But that all changed with Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.

Because of the lockout, both players entered the league in the same season despite being drafted a year apart. It sparked an instant rivalry between two players thought to be the future faces of the league and completely reignited what had become a dormant rivalry.

I asked someone I know from Pittsburgh earlier this season who the Penguins’ biggest rival was. Without hesitation he said the Caps. I was stunned. Pittsburgh is now 8-1 in the postseason against Washington, they have won four Stanley Cups. Why would they care?

The answer is simple: They want to beat Ovechkin.

Granted, the person I asked does not speak for all of Pittsburgh and he also now lives in the D.C. area so he may be biased, but there’s a reason why Penguins fans celebrate on the steps of the Smithsonian Art Museum after every win in Washington. There’s a reason why Ovechkin gets booed every time he touches the puck in Pittsburgh. There’s a reason why the Caps were selected to play Pittsburgh at Heinz Field in the Winter Classic.

Ovechkin has done many great things for hockey in Washington, but one of the biggest things for me is that he made Washington-Pittsburgh a rivalry again.

And that’s what makes Wednesday’s Game 7 so important.

Father Time is undefeated and Ovechkin is already 31.

I am not saying this will be his last season as a Cap or his last season as one of the top players in the NHL, but this series feels like a crossroads. This is the second year of general manager Brian MacLellan’s “two-year window” and part of that is an acknowledgment that Ovechkin is getting older.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid is poised to take the mantle of “best player in the world” away from Crosby while Patrik Laine and Auston Matthews look ready to supplant Ovechkin as the top goal scorers in the world.

Whatever happens in Game 7, this rivalry will never be the same.

I am not one of those people who believes it is more important to beat the Penguins in the playoffs than to win a Stanley Cup. That is insanity. You play for a championship, not just to beat your rival. There will be no asterisk on the Cup if/when the Caps finally do go all the way if they don’t beat Pittsburgh to do it.

But I will admit, I will be more saddened if Ovechkin does not best Crosby in the playoffs than I would be if he never wins a Cup.

There are great players in every sport who have not won championships.

It is not a prerequisite for greatness. No one will ever be able to claim Ovechkin is not one of the greatest players to ever play the game regardless of whether he wins the Cup or not, but it will sting if in the greatest era of this franchise's history, they were not able to beat the Penguins once.

Winning Game 7 will not magically pull the Caps even with Pittsburgh in terms of their playoff record, they will only be 2-8 all-time. It will not earn the Caps four Stanley Cups to match Pittsburgh. Heck, Washington may not even go on to win the Cup even if they do Game 7.

But this sure feels like the Caps’ Red Sox moment. When Boston finally broke the curse of the Bambino, they had to overcome a 3-0 series deficit against the New York Yankees to do it. And even if they don’t go on to win the Stanley Cup, the fact that the Caps were able to overcome a 3-1 deficit over the archrivals and the defending champions will at least end the “chokers” narrative.

That will be something that the Penguins can never take away from Washington. Pittsburgh fans may argue, they may point to how many Cups they’ve won, they may say Crosby still beat Ovechin twice in the playoffs and all of it will be music to my ears because that’s what rivals do.

That’s what this series means.

This loss will stick in the craw of Pittsburgh. It will sting. It will take a long time to get over it, they will never forget it and they will hate Ovechkin and the Caps for it.

Win the series and it will take many years before anyone from Pittsburgh can ever claim with any conviction that Caps-Penguins aren’t a rivalry.

Lose and you will hear the typical jawing from the fans for a little while, but then you will hear something much, much worse: Silence.

