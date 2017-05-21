Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Nicklas Backstrom has become the vocal leader of the Caps

Nicklas Backstrom has become the vocal leader of the Caps

By J.J. Regan May 21, 2017 6:30 AM

Trending Now

3:26

Jason Smith talks to Chris Miller about his offseason plans

3:14

What to watch for when Redskins begin OTAs

2:58

John Wall on why the Wizards fell short of the East Finals

1:03

Feinstein: Cousins has long held the cards

3:16

Should John Wall have been second team over Isaiah Thomas?

The playoff failures of the Washington Capitals rarely come with silver linings anymore, but there was one positive to come out of this year’s postseason as a vocal leader emerged from the within the locker room.

No, it wasn’t the captain, Alex Ovechkin, who seems to have more of a “lead by example” type of personality. Instead, it was the soft-spoken, oft overlooked and overshadowed Nicklas Backstrom who took up the mantle.

“It's not very often, but when something needs to be said, Nick does a good job standing up and saying it and people listen,” T.J. Oshie said.

RELATED: Galiev ready to move on from the Caps

Plenty needed be said in Washington’s second round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. When the Caps lost both Games 1 and 2 at home to start the series, it was Backstrom who spoke up in a team meeting following Game 2. When the Caps fell into a 3-1 series hole, it was Backstroim who backed up his words and carried the team to a Game 7.

“We laid an egg in Game 4, I mean absolutely laid an egg when we should have been just chomping at the bit to come back here 2-2,” Matt Niskanen said. “And since then, Games 5 and 6, [Backstrom was the] most dominant player in the series. Just stepped up his game, dominated. I thought he showed a ton of character there. … That guy laid it on the line and that's what you need to see from your top players and he was fantastic.”

Backstrom finished the series with seven points in seven games, including three in Games 5 and 6 to help Washington force a Game 7.

At 29 years old and after 10 seasons with the team, Backstrom’s experience is obviously respected amongst his teammates, but, given his normally reserved temperament, it is his words that really carry weight.

“He's a fairly quiet guy,” Oshie said. “He's reserved, he's extremely poised with his emotions and with his hockey game, how he carries himself on the ice. When things need to be said and Nick speaks and he stands up and he says something, you listen because he cares, he thinks about what he says and he says the right things and a lot of the right moments.”

“It's uncomfortable for him to say things that are uncomfortable, but sometimes that's what you need to do, you need to step out of your skin I think,” Niskanen said. “He had some words for us as a group and then he backed it up and I have a ton of respect for him the way he handled himself in this series.”

Over the years Backstrom has become more comfortable with his role on the team and has grown into a leader. Now, after multiple years of postseason disappointment, he is done worrying about speaking up.

“At this point, I don't really care anymore,” he said. “I'm just going to be honest, what I think. Maybe I've been talking a little bit more than previous years. I'm an honest guy I think and I'm just going to say whatever I feel like needs to be said.”

His teammates know that it’s coming from a good place and they respect him all the more for it, especially when he is able to back up his words on the ice. He did it in the playoffs and now he’s doing it for Sweden.

Since joining the national team in the IIHF World Championship, Backstrom has two goals and four assists in four games and will now try to lead Sweden to its first World Championship since 2013. They face Canada in the finals on Sunday.

It’s just the kind of performance his teammates have come to expect.

“Man does he care,” Niskanen said. “He's a guy that just, he wants so bad to have more success and he cares about the right things. I have the most respect for Backy and the way he responded this year. When times got uncomfortable and tough, he got better.”

MORE CAPITALS: Pheonix Copley suffered groin muscle pulled off the bone

Quick Links

Stan Galiev is ready to move on from the Caps

Stan Galiev is ready to move on from the Caps

By J.J. Regan May 20, 2017 1:49 PM

Stanislav Galiev’s career within the Capitals organization appears to be at an end.

Galiev, 25, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and, given his comments on Friday’s breakdown day in Hershey, it does not sound as if he is anticipating a return.

RELATED: Pheonix Copley suffered groin muscle pulled off the bone

The Russian forward has had an inconsistent career at both the AHL and NHL level. Drafted in the third round by the Capitals in 2010, Galiev did not make his NHL debut until 2015. He made the Capitals roster out of training camp for the 2015-16 season, but struggled to stay in the lineup. Because he would have had to pass through waivers, however, the team did not elect to send him to AHL and he was stuck in hockey purgatory, only playing in 24 games for the Caps that season.

Galiev did not make the NHL team in 2016-17. Head coach Barry Trotz explained, “If I had to start our 12 forwards, he wouldn't be in there.”

Since being drafted in 2010, Galiev has played in just 26 NHL games in his career with one goal and three assists. This season in Hershey, he scored 21 goals and 19 assists in 56 games.

MORE CAPITALS: Schmidt ready to make jump into the top-4

Quick Links

AHL goalie and potential Caps' backup suffered groin muscle pulled off the bone

AHL goalie and potential Caps' backup suffered groin muscle pulled off the bone

By J.J. Regan May 20, 2017 6:30 AM

The Hershey Bears’ season ended on Wednesday in a Game 7 loss to the Providence Bruins, but starting goalie Pheonix Copley’s season ended earlier than that with a lower-body injury. Now we know more about the injury.

According to Hershey head coach Troy Mann, Copley had a groin muscle pulled off the bone. Right now, you all should be shifting in your seats uncomfortably at the very thought. The severity of the injury is unknown, however, as both the player and coach had differing opinions on just how long it would have kept him out of the lineup.

RELATED: Schmidt ready to make jump into the top-4

Copley suffered the injury in Game 4 against the Bruins as he stretched the right leg in an attempt to make a save. He immediately collapsed to the ice and threw off his blocker and mask. Unfortunately for Hershey, Providence scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on the play.

You can watch the replay here:

The long-term prognosis for Copley remains positive and he is expected to be ready for next season.

That’s good news for both Copley and the Caps.

Copley, 25, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. A lingering groin injury would obviously hinder his ability to earn a new contract. Even though he is set to be a UFA, Washington is also likely to have interest in the young netminder’s health considering the uncertain status of Philipp Grubauer.

Grubauer is expected to be exposed in the upcoming expansion draft. As a budding starter and because he was drafted by Vegas general manager George McPhee, he could be a very tempting target for the Golden Knights. That would leave the Caps in need of a backup goalie.  Copley could very much be in play for that spot.

Washington not only signed Copley to his first pro-contract in 2014, they traded to reacquire him this season after he was traded to St. Louis as part of the package that netted the Caps T.J. Oshie. Copley posted a .933 save percentage and 2.13 in nine playoff games for the Bears this season and certainly played like he was ready for a chance to take the next step in his career.

The question now is whether he will take that next step in Washington.

MORE CAPITALS: Is Alex Ovechkin a good leader?

Load more