Washington Capitals

NHL releases potential Game 7 start time

usatsi_10024296.jpg

NHL releases potential Game 7 start time

By Cam Ellis April 23, 2017 9:42 AM

If the Caps-Maple Leafs series goes past Game 6 tonight, fans officially now know the start of Game 7. 

Sunday morning, the NHL announced the start time for a potential final game in the series. 

Caps fans presumably would prefer to not have to deal with a Game 7, but if they have to, now they know when it would start. 

Alex Ovechkin takes Nazem Kadri on a ride with awkward suplex

Alex Ovechkin takes Nazem Kadri on a ride with awkward suplex

By Troy Machir April 23, 2017 9:11 PM

Alexander Ovechkin and Nazem Kadri made sure to find each other on the ice during Game 6 on Sunday night after the two were involved in a highly controversial sequence in Game 5.

With six minutes remaining in the second period of Game 6 at Air Canada Centre, Ovechkin attempted to regain control of the puck in the corner of the Maple Leaf's zone.

Kadri flew in and tried to take the puck from Ovechkin.

What resulted was a hilarious sequence in which Kadri ended up riding Ovechkin like a pony ride at a birthday party, before the Capitals' capitan suplexed the Maple Leafs winger on his backside.

RELATED: JUSTIN BIEBER IN ATTEDENCE AT GAME 6

Playoff hockey is fun, isn't it?

Justin Bieber, Canada's most controversial export, attends Game 6 of Capitals-Maple Leafs

Justin Bieber, Canada's most controversial export, attends Game 6 of Capitals-Maple Leafs

By Keely Diven April 23, 2017 8:26 PM

Justin Bieber, pop star and occasional petty criminal, showed up to Air Canada Centre for Game 6 of the first-round playoff series between the Capitals and Maple Leafs. Toronto entered the game fighting to stay alive after the Caps took a 3-2 lead. 

Here's a shot of bleach-blonde Biebs watching from a box. 

If you know anything about Bieber, you probably know that he's from Canada, so he can be forgiven for supporting his country, yadda yadda. He does NOT, however, get a pass for these awful, awful custom sweaters. 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

He shared this picture of two "Da Biebz" sweaters draped over the seats of a private plane earlier in the day.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say these might be the least cool custom jerseys I've ever seen. And that's saying something given the average cool quotient of custom jerseys. 

Let me also point out that Bieber, like his countryman Drake, has repped a ton of different teams' gear. 

Check him out wearing a Blackhawks hat while posing with the Kings mascot. For goodness sake, have some self-respect. 

Shout out to Brody for making the Drake connection, too. 

Earlier this year, For The Win's Charles Curtis did an "investigation" into a potential Bieber sports curse. The conclusion? Keyshawn Johnson's least favorite neighbor has a mixed track record. He's nowhere near Kardashian level. 

But still, if there's any bad juju around Bieber, Caps fans will take it. 

MORE CAPITALS: Caps fan tells story of celebrating in huge Toronto crowd

