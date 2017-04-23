NHL releases potential Game 7 start time

Justin Bieber, pop star and occasional petty criminal, showed up to Air Canada Centre for Game 6 of the first-round playoff series between the Capitals and Maple Leafs. Toronto entered the game fighting to stay alive after the Caps took a 3-2 lead.

Here's a shot of bleach-blonde Biebs watching from a box.

Justin Bieber with a foam finger pic.twitter.com/4qa4i9JqNB — Carol Maloney (@carolmaloney4) April 24, 2017

If you know anything about Bieber, you probably know that he's from Canada, so he can be forgiven for supporting his country, yadda yadda. He does NOT, however, get a pass for these awful, awful custom sweaters.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

He shared this picture of two "Da Biebz" sweaters draped over the seats of a private plane earlier in the day.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say these might be the least cool custom jerseys I've ever seen. And that's saying something given the average cool quotient of custom jerseys.

Let me also point out that Bieber, like his countryman Drake, has repped a ton of different teams' gear.

Check him out wearing a Blackhawks hat while posing with the Kings mascot. For goodness sake, have some self-respect.

Shout out to Brody for making the Drake connection, too.

Earlier this year, For The Win's Charles Curtis did an "investigation" into a potential Bieber sports curse. The conclusion? Keyshawn Johnson's least favorite neighbor has a mixed track record. He's nowhere near Kardashian level.

But still, if there's any bad juju around Bieber, Caps fans will take it.

