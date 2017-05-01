Washington Capitals

Joe B offers words of advice for Caps ahead of Game 3 against Pens

Joe B offers words of advice for Caps ahead of Game 3 against Pens

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC May 01, 2017 10:36 AM

The Capitals knew that their series against the Penguins was not going to be easy.

After losing games 1 and 2 at home, it is time for them to refocus in Pittsburgh. Caps play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati joined the Sports Junkies on Monday, ahead of Game 3, to offer some words of advice to the team.

"What you have to do now is park what happened in the first two games. Use whatever fancy terminology you want, compartmentalize it. All you focus on is one singular game. So game three is in Pittsburgh, very difficult place to win, but I believe in this teams ability level to produce a big game and to produce better than they did in the first two."

 Beninati went on to say:

"I think so much of this fellas, is in their minds, I think it's in their heads. And they try so desperately to beat this particular team. This is their archrival, their nemesis. They try so hard that they don't allow themselves to play to their best abilities. In the first period the other night in Game 2, I thought they could be world leaders. You coulda' put any hockey team on the ice in front of them and for whatever reason whether it be Marc-Andre Fleury, and I'm sure we'll get into that and more, they didn't come away with a lead. And this Pittsburgh bunch, a championship caliber squad, is so opportunistic that when you over-extend....they burn you."

So how do the Caps get over this mind game? Beninati used a simple quote, 

"Don't try harder, try easier. These are all words. You can sit there [and say], 'Joe it's a bunch of mumbo jumbo,' but it's all in the minds. Relax and let your ability level come to the top."

MORE CAPITALS: A DAY AFTER PULLING BRADEN HOLTBY, BARRY TROTZ COMMITS TO HIM FOR GAME 3

 

Matt Niskanen ejected after delivering hit to the head of Sidney Crosby

Matt Niskanen ejected after delivering hit to the head of Sidney Crosby

By J.J. Regan May 01, 2017 7:57 PM

Matt Niskanen was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct in the first period of Game 3 on Monday after delivering a hit to the head of Sidney Crosby. Crosby was down for several moments after the hit before slowly skating off the ice with a trainer by his side.

Crosby was in on a 2-on-1, but was put off balance by the back check of Alex Ovechkin. As he was falling, he received a hit to the head from Matt Niskanen. In real time it looked as if Niskanen was turning to hit Crosby, but hit him in the head as a result of the fall.

Pittsburgh did not score on the resulting power play.

MORE CAPITALS: CLICK HERE TO WATCH GAME 3 IN PITTSBURGH

Fortunately for Washington, the Caps dressed seven defensemen with Karl Alzner back in the lineup. The ejection does leave the team shorthanded with 17 skaters, but still with six defensemen for the game.

There is no update yet as to Crosby’s status. The injury is troubling considering Crosby’s history with concussions.

MORE: UPDATED NHL POWER RANKINGS

Karl Alzner in the lineup for Game 3 as Caps go with seven defensemen

Karl Alzner in the lineup for Game 3 as Caps go with seven defensemen

By J.J. Regan May 01, 2017 7:28 PM

With the Caps in desperate need of a win, they will get one of their top defensemen back. Karl Alzner is in the lineup for Game 3, marking his first game since April 15.

Alzner has been out of the lineup with an upper-body injury. He was considered a game-time decision.

Washington will go with seven defensemen as Paul Carey comes out of the lineup to make room. Alzner took warmups but was not in any of the rushes suggesting he will be used as a situationally. It will be interesting to see how Barry Trotz elects to use him and who he will cycle in the fourth line to play with Jay Beagle and Daniel Winnik.

RELATED: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 3 how to watch

