Jay Beagle can't help but smile after messing with Sidney Crosby

By Troy Machir May 08, 2017 9:33 PM

Jay Beagle hasn't had the playoff performance he was hoping for after a great season as a member of the Capitals' vaunted fourth line.

But in Game 6 on Monday night, he was working hard to be the thorn in the side of Penguins star Sidney Crosby.

With the Capitals leading 2-0 in the second period, the Penguins had the puck in the Capitals' end, looking to finally get on the board.

But Beagle spent the final minute of the period dogging Crosby with pokes, prods and everything in between.

As you will note at the end of the video in the above player, Jay Beagle as having fun.

As the play came to an end, the Caps' forward had a huge smile on his face.

Mission accomplished. 

Did Evgeni Malkin guarantee a Game 7 win for Pittsburgh?

By J.J. Regan May 09, 2017 12:07 PM

Think the momentum is on the Capitals’ side after winning two straight games to force Game 7? Think again says Evgeni Malkin.

After what was dominating loss on Monday, Malkin was defiant going so far as to say Washington would not win Game 7.

“They think they won an easy game tonight,” Malkin said following Monday’s game. “They think they can win Game 7. I say, ‘No.’

Mark Messier, he is not.

"We have a great team,” Malkin continued. “I believe in my team. We need to understand that we’ve been in Game 7 before. We need to play the same. First period is really important. Be ready.”

You can of course file this one under the “what is he supposed to say” category, but with Game 7 on the horizon it may prove to be some good bulletin board material for Washington.

RELATED: Backstrom playing himself into Caps' all-time discussion

Barry Melrose back to predicting Caps win series vs. Pens, with one caveat

By Keely Diven May 09, 2017 11:18 AM

Let's just be honest: My pick to win the Capitals-Penguins series has gone back and forth over the last six games. And I bet I speak for lots of fans when I say that. But I also speak for NHL analyst Barry Melrose, apparently. 

Melrose famously predicted the Caps would win the Stanley Cup all season, only to reverse course and pick the Penguins after the first round of the playoffs. 

Fast forward two weeks to this morning and a lot has changed. Washington dug itself a 2-0 series hole, only to rebound with three wins in the next four games, including back-to-back victories in potential elimination games. 

The Capitals beat the Penguins in Pittsburgh last night to force a Game 7 at Verizon Center.

And surprise! Barry's back on the wagon. 

He told the Sports Junkies this morning that he's leaning Caps again, with a caveat. 

It's going to be crazy because I never would have expected Pittsburgh to lay an egg like they did last night, but this is why you have a Game 7. The Caps have a Game 7. They earned it, it's in their building. They've been the better team the last two games by quite a bit, you can argue they've been the better team all series. The only thing I can say is Holtby's got to be as good as Fleury. If Holtby's as good as Fleury, I would think the Caps will win this game by the last two games with how good they've looked and how poor Pittsburgh has looked.

He also told the Junkies that he doesn't expect the Penguins to repeat Monday night's poor showing in Game 7. 

Melrose also caught flack from his colleagues after going on ESPN this morning to switch his pick back to the Capitals. 

I understand wanting the experts to be correct from the start and never waver, but what person with at least one working eye and one working ear watched the first two games and thought the Capitals were going to pull it out?

Hoped, maybe. Didn't tell everyone you changed your pick, maybe. But if your life or your mom's life or your dog's life depended on correctly predicting the winner of Caps-Pens after Game 2, you would have picked Pens. 

If gansters tied you to a chair after Game 2 and said they'd cut your arm off unless you made the right pick, you'd go Pens to win. Big dudes are standing over you with a meat cleaver, so don't deny it. 

But now, the Capitals look like the team to save your arm. And if the gansters let you change your pick before Game 7, you do it!

So don't be hard on Melrose. He's just trying to keep his metaphorical arms, or something.

MORE CAPITALS: Backstrom playing himself into Caps' all-time discussion

