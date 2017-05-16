Washington Capitals

With the expansion draft looming, Philipp Grubauer faces uncertain future in Washington

By J.J. Regan May 16, 2017 12:15 PM

In a normal offseason, there would be no questions about Philipp Grubauer’s return to Washington.

As a restricted free agent, his options are limited and the Caps would of course love to hold on to a goalie who was arguably the best backup netminder in the NHL this past season.

But this is no normal offseason.

With the Vegas expansion draft looming, Grubauer may find himself suiting up for the Golden Knights in October rather than the Capitals.

“Everbody's asking me, you know anything about what's going on?” Grubauer said at the Capitals’ breakdown day. “But I told everybody I know as much as you guys do. You probably don't know until the actual draft so we'll see. It's going to be really interesting. There's going to be a lot deals made and trades made so it's going to be an interesting summer for everybody.”

Grubauer, 25, played in 24 games this season finishing with a 13-6-2 record, 2.04 GAA and .926 save percentage. Those are the type of numbers that will make teams around the league take notice.

“For me it was important this year to be more consistent, more than last year,” Grubauer said, “Help the team out every time I step on the ice and give [Braden Holtby] a good rest and I think I improved a little bit this season.”

Grubauer's improvement certainly was noticeable. Now he hopes that will lead him to the next step, a chance to be an NHL starter.

“I would like to make a push or get a chance to start as a No. 1 goalie,” he said. “I think that's the goal for anybody. Nobody wants to settle as a backup in this league. You want to go more, you want to play your own game, not sit on the bench. Hopefully I've shown this year that I can be capable of doing that.”

But with Holtby under contract for another three seasons and prospect Ilya Samsonov lighting up the KHL, the chance to be a No.1 goalie likely will not come in Washington.

General manager Brian MacLellan is still in the process of deciding what direction the team will go in this offseason. Should they choose to continue pushing for the Stanley Cup, having a dependable backup is an important piece to the puzzle. The Pittsburgh Penguins are evidence of that as starting goalie Matt Murray was injured prior to Game 1 of the team’s first round series and Marc-Andre Fleury has carried them to the conference finals.

So even though Grubauer is not likely to become the team’s starter, there is still plenty of reason for the team to hold onto him as a backup. But it’s not just up to them.

The expansion draft allows for teams to protect only one goalie. That goalie will be Holtby which will leave Grubauer exposed. Considering the general manager of the Golden Knights, George McPhee, drafted Grubauer and the team’s goalie coach, David Prior, served as the Caps’ goalie coach from 1997 to 2014, you can understand why Vegas would be interested. A young budding starter who the organization already has some familiarity with? Makes a lot of sense.

“With George and Dave out there in Vegas, there are thoughts, but I don't have any control over that,” Grubauer said. “That's Mac, Mac's decision or Las Vegas' decision. I'm just waiting. My contract is up this year too so I don't know what's going on. It's all going to fall in place in the next couple weeks.”

Could the Caps make a deal in order to protect Grubauer from the draft? Yes, but every team is going to lose a player to the draft. If you protect Grubauer that means you lose someone else. If Washington ultimately loses its backup goalie, that’s really not a huge price to pay.

As for Grubauer, he is in the unenviable position of having zero control over where he may end up next season. Vegas would most likely offer him a chance to start, but it sounds as if he would also be fine if he should remain with the Caps.

“I don't have any control, any choice over it, where I go or where they send me or if they don't send me I stay here,” Grubauer said. “I would like to stay here. Washington is awesome and the whole organization's been awesome the last couple of years. But I'm ready if the opportunity comes to make the next step and try to be starting goalie somewhere.”

 

Marcus Johansson hopeful fractured finger will not require surgery

By J.J. Regan May 15, 2017 4:13 PM

Nicklas Backstrom scored one goal and one assist on Sunday in Sweden’s win over Denmark, his first game in the World Championship since Washington's elimination from the playoffs.

Absent from the tournament is fellow Swede Marcus Johansson who will not participate due to a fractured finger.

The injury was revealed after Washington was ousted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Johansson said at the team’s breakdown day that he suffered the injury in Game 1 against Pittsburgh.

“It was kind of tough and different, but that's the way it goes,” Johansson said. “There's no excuses. It was a little different, a little tough shooting the puck and handling the puck, but that's the way it goes. I just have to find a way to battle through it. That's playoff hockey.”

Johansson was careful to keep his hands in his pockets and did not reveal which hand or which finger was injured, though considering he said it was hard to shoot, it most likely happened to his left hand as he is a left-handed shooter.

The injury helps explain why Johansson, who was instrumental in the Caps' first round win over Toronto with five points including two goals in the Game 6 finale, was limited to just three assists against the Penguins. He, however, is making no excuses.

"I think everyone, every team has injuries," Johansson said. "That's just the way it is this time of year so it's something you just kind of have to suck it up."

When asked if the fracture would require surgery, Johansson answered, “I hope not.”

The IIHF World Championship is not given much significance by NHL fans considering most of the best players miss at least some if not all of the tournament due to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This year, however, it has added importance given the fact that the NHL has said it will not participate in the 2018 Olympics.

Being unable to play in the Worlds literally, adds insult to injury for Johansson. As disappointed as he may be, however, he would have gladly missed the tournament to continue playing in the conference finals.

“I think you want to play in the worlds, but when you're playing that's the last thing you want to do,” Johansson said. “You never want to end like this. Now I wish I could have gone, but not much [I can] do about it now. I don't think it would be fair to me or the team or anyone to go now and not be able to really play my best game.”

Caps assistant reportedly will interview with the Panthers

By Tarik El-Bashir May 15, 2017 1:00 PM

Todd Reirden is in the running for the Florida Panthers' head coaching vacancy, according to a report.

Reirden, who just completed his third season as an assistant to Barry Trotz and is widely consider a future head coach, is the latest to join the Panthers’ known list of candidates and has an interview forthcoming, according to TSN.ca.

Reirden has also been linked to the Buffalo Sabres’ opening. The 45-year-old is no stranger to the offseason interview circuit; he’s been up for jobs in Calgary and New Jersey the past two summers.

Last August, Reirden was promoted to associate coach in Washington and ran training camp while Barry Trotz was serving Team Canada at the World Cup of Hockey.

With the Capitals, Reirden is in charge of the defense. Last season, Washington led the league in fewest goals allowed per game (2.16).

Panthers GM Dale Tallon is expected to cast a wide net as he looks to fill his vacancy. Former Canadiens Coach Michel Therrien and University of Denver’s Jim Montgomery have already been interviewed for the job, according to reports.

Trotz knows it’s possible he’ll lose an assistant this summer and said last week that the organization is not expected to stand in the way of a potential promotion for Reirden, Blaine Forsythe or Lane Lambert, who interviewed for the Colorado head coaching position a year ago. 

“We've got three guys that could hopefully get some interviews. Hopefully they get some looks,” Trotz said on breakdown day. “Just like anything, you never want to hold anybody back as a staff member. If they get an opportunity, they’ve got to go for it. And then it will be up to me or [GM Brian MacLellan] or whoever to find a great replacement.”

