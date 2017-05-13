Evgeny Kuznetsov not overly concerned with new contract, feels 'comfortable' in Washington

In what will be a busy offseason for general manager Brian MacLellan and the Caps, re-signing Evgeny Kuznetsov may be at the top of the to-do list.
Kuznetsov is now a restricted free agent and in need of a new contract. At just 24 years old, Kuznetsov represents the next generation and he already has a proven track record in the NHL. He tallied 77 points in the 2015-16 season. While his production took a step back in 2016-17 with 59 points, he was named the NHL’s top star for the month of January and put together a solid postseason this year with five goals and five assists in 13 games.
That’s the good news. The bad news in terms of the salary cap is that he is now due a raise from the $3 million cap hit he earned in his last contract. A possible comparable is Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau is 23 and has similar numbers as Kuznetsov with 78 points in 2015-16 and 61 points in 2016-17. He was signed to a six-year, $40.5 million just prior to the season. That contract gives him a cap hit of $6.75 million per year.
RELATED: Williams wants to return
But Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames found themselves in a bit of a contract dispute with Gaudreau holding out until he got a new deal. That is unlikely to happen in this case as Kuznetsov is eligible for arbitration which would prevent such a dispute. Plus, it does not sound like Kuznetsov is nearly as concerned about his new deal as Gaudreau was.
“Just want to enjoy and play hockey,” Kuznetsov said. “Long as I'm going to enjoy the hockey, I'm going to play hockey. It's going to be one years, eight years, 50 years, maybe I'm going to be like [Jaromir] Jagr.”
For now, a new contract seems far from his mind. After Friday’s media availability, Kuznetsov left for Germany to join Team Russia in the IIHF World Championship leaving behind his disappointment of another playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“I have to be in a positive mood for sure because nobody want to see me there be mad, sad,” Kuznetsov said. “It's like never going to happen. You know that right? I have to focus a little bit, rebound the national team game. Every time you get chance to play for national team, that's in my heart.”
Representing Russia in the IIHF is also further evidence of how little Kuznetsov is concerned for his new contract. Should he suffer an injury, he risks losing millions of dollars in hisnew deal.
As an RFA, Kuznetsov’s options are limited and he will almost certainly be back in Washington next season. Giving offer sheets to players is considered taboo among NHL general managers and it doesn’t sound as if Kuznetsov is interested in looking anywhere else.
Said Kuznetsov, “I like this team and feel comfortable.”
MORE CAPITALS: An early projection of the Caps' opening night lineup