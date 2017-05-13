Evgeny Kuznetsov not overly concerned with new contract, feels 'comfortable' in Washington

It’s never too early to start looking at next season. The Caps are going to be a different team next year and there are a lot of tough questions general manager Brian MacLellan will have to answer this offseason. Here's a look at what the lineup may look like to start the next season based on what we learned from breakdown day.

First, a few disclaimers. This is just a projection to gauge what the team has and what their needs are. Does MacLellan tweak the roster and try to rebuild? Does he make a significant trade? What free agents will they keep and which new ones will they target? What prospect will make a splash in training camp?

We do not know the answers to any of those questions. So let’s make some educated guesses and build a new lineup.

Forward lines:

Andre Burakovsky – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Marcus Johansson

Brett Connolly – Lars Eller – Jakub Vrana

Riley Barber – Jay Beagle – Tom Wilson

Extra: Chandler Stephenson

RELATED: Photo shows Ovechkin's gnarly hamstring injury

Obviously, I am taking the approach that the Caps are not going to blow it up.

I went into breakdown day assuming Washington would not be able to keep any of its unrestricted free agents, but Oshie made it clear he wants to return. As a UFA, he really holds all the cards. Now granted, the Caps cannot afford to pay him what he would get on the open market and everyone has a limit to how much money they are willing to leave on the table, but if he really wants to come back I believe there is a way to get this done.

Ovechkin on the second line? Is this just an overreaction to Burakovsky’s success on the top line? Perhaps, but Ovechkin will be 32 to start the season. Despite a solid performance from Wilson, the series against Pittsburgh showed Washington still has a scoring depth problem. The third and fourth line combined for only one goal in seven games against the Penguins and that was from Ovechkin, so it doesn’t really count. The Caps have got to find a way to spread the scoring around. That’s why Wilson, who had three goals in the first round moves back down to the fourth.

Considering the way the season ended for Connolly, I am curious what his future holds, but for a team with cap issues, part of the solution will be filling in the holes of the roster with cheap, young players. As an RFA already playing for his third team, Connolly does not have a lot of options and should come cheap.

Jakub Vrana has been in and out of the lineup for the Hershey Bears this postseason, but that may just be a case of him losing his focus in the AHL after getting a taste of the big leagues. It’s time for Washington to figure out what they have in him.

With no Daniel Winnik, that leaves a hole on the fourth. There are a few players in Hershey who may get a look here including Barber, Stephenson and Travis Boyd. Boyd’s skillset is not well suited to a fourth-line player, however, and he will be better served getting more playing time in Hershey.

Defensive pairs:

Dmitry Orlov – Matt Niskanen

Nate Schmidt – John Carlson

Brooks Orpik – Madison Bowey

Extra: Taylor Chorney

Orlov and Niskanen established themselves as the team’s best defensive pair and there’s no reason to believe that will change next season. Schmidt showed he is ready for the next step and he should move into a top-four role.

Bowey has not yet made his NHL debut, but he likely would have this season if he had not suffered a lacerated tendon in his ankle. The Caps are high on prospect Christian Djoos and will likely give him a long look in the offseason, but Bowey is more NHL ready. As a right-handed shot, he will fill a hole in the defense to balance out the pairs. Playing with a veteran like Orpik will also help his adjustment to the NHL. If he struggles, Chorney should be able to fill in to allow Bowey time to watch and learn.

The one thing to keep an eye on is Vegas. Washington will likely choose the option of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie in the expansion draft, but have four defensemen they will want to protect in Orlov, Niskanen, Schmidt and Carlson. Either they will make some sort of deal with Vegas to prevent them from taking any of these four, or they will trade one to avoid losing a significant player for nothing.

Goalies:

Braden Holtby

Pheonix Copley

If Vegas does not take one of the Caps’ top four defensemen in the expansion draft, Philipp Grubauer will be the most likely target. With no Grubauer, the Caps will need a backup goalie. Copley is an unrestricted free agent after the season, but I expect it will not be a tough sell to re-sign him as an NHL backup.

MORE CAPITALS: Barry Trotz says Ovechkin still has what it takes