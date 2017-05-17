Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Despite playoff benching, Brett Connolly sees a future with the Caps

Despite playoff benching, Brett Connolly sees a future with the Caps

By Tarik El-Bashir May 17, 2017 10:11 AM

Trending Now

3:37

Hershey prospects the Capitals could use in the future

2:06

After two strong years, TJ Oshie wants to remain in D.C.

1:33

The Junkies are very impressed with Zimmerman's comeback

2:42

Who should the Wizards spend their money on?

Kirk Cousins USAT
1:58

Cousins on contract: 'I feel good about where we're headed'

Although the playoffs ended with Brett Connolly watching from the sidelines, the Caps forward says he hopes to be back in Washington next season after enjoying a career year in terms of goal production.

The 25-year-old restricted free agent also acknowledged that there have been discussions regarding a contract extension between his agent and the club.

GM Brian MacLellan “and my agent had some conversations before the playoffs about being back,” Connolly said on breakdown day. “So we’ll see. I’m sure we’ll talk in the next little bit.”

“I would love to be back,” Connolly added. “I loved my time here. Thought it was a good fit.”

RELATED: With expansion draft, Grubauer faces uncertain future

Connolly’s first season in Washington was an up-and-down one. He began the campaign as a healthy scratch. From the start of January through mid-February, he was one of the team’s most productive goal scorers. Then he finished the Pittsburgh series as the odd man out as Coach Barry Trotz turned to journeyman Paul Carey before going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Connolly did not register a point in seven playoff games—six of which came against Toronto.

Trotz “had to make decisions and we win a couple of games after that decision is made,” Connolly said. “In the playoffs, it’s all about winning. It’s a team game. I understood where I was [on the depth chart]. I was being positive and encouraging my teammates. I was ready to go if I needed to go back in. It was my first playoff experience and I think for the next time I’m in the playoffs, I’ll be a little more ready and know what to expect—hopefully that can be sooner rather than later.”

As disappointed as he was with how things wrapped up, Connolly said he's making an effort to focus on the positives.

The biggest positive? He scored a career-high 15 goals in 66 regular season games. His goal total was the seventh highest on the team, despite the fact that he ranked 22nd in average ice time per game (10:41).

“Obviously, it’s very disappointing for everyone here about how we finished,” he said. “But there are positives to take for myself. I think I proved to myself and proved to a lot of people that I can score at this level. Now it’s time to get ready for next season and try to build on that, and we’ll see where that goes.”

Connolly added: “Obviously, throughout the year, you want to play a little more, get a little bit more minutes. So we’ll see how it all shakes out with guys leaving and who’s going to be back and who’s not with the [salary] cap [constraints].”

Indeed, there figures to be a lot of turnover due, in large part, to expiring contracts. And that turnover coupled with Connolly’s price tag (he made $850,000 last season, the lowest salary for a rostered forward) could make him an attractive option as the Caps seek to fill out their depth.

“Again, I’d love to be back,” he said. “I thought it was a good fit, and I feel that I can take the next step with this organization and be a better player next year than I was this year.”

MORE CAPITALS: Ovechkin will have to work harder as he ages

CHECK OUT THE LATEST EDITION OF THE CAPITALS FACEOFF PODCAST PREVIEWING GAME 7

Like what you hear? Be sure to subscribe on Apple podcastsAudioboom and Google Play and give us a good review!

Quick Links

More heartbreak for Caps as Hershey Bears fall in AHL playoffs

More heartbreak for Caps as Hershey Bears fall in AHL playoffs

By J.J. Regan May 17, 2017 10:47 PM

Caps fans hoping for an escape from the misery of another early playoff exit won't find one in Hershey. The Capitals' AHL affiliate Hershey Bears saw their season end in similar fashion to their NHL counterparts on Wednesday as they fell 4-2 in Game 7 of their second round series to the Providence Bruins on Wednesday.

The Bears returned to Hershey for Game 6 and 7 with a 3-2 series lead and a chance to return to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season but were unable to close out the series losing both games. Riley Barber and Chandler Stephenson both scored in the Game 7 loss.

You can see the highlights of the game here:

Much like the Capitals, the Bears now face some tough questions heading into the offseason. Tom Gilbert, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Thomas, Paul Carey, Chris Bourque, Stanislav Galiev and Pheonix Copley are all unrestricted free agents while Chandler Stephenson, Christina Djoos, Travis Boyd, Nathan Walker and Liam O'Brien are unrestricted free agents.

Plus, there are several players who could be ready for a jump to the NHL. For a Capitals team facing cap constraints, a cheap way to bolster the roster would be to promote prominent prospects to the NHL lineup. One such prospect is forward Jakub Vrana who struggled at points in Hershey this year.

In addition to Vrana, Copley, Djoos, Boyd, Stephenson, Riley Barber and Madison Bowey all are players who could get serious looks with the Capitals next season.

As tumultuous as this summer may prove to be for the Caps, the Bears may face even more turnover to their roster. Questions as to how good this team may be next season make this year's Game 7 loss to Providence sting all the more.

It also leaves Washington sports fans bemoaning yet another Game 7 loss.

Quick Links

Facing restricted free agency again, Dmitry Orlov in a much better position than a year ago

Facing restricted free agency again, Dmitry Orlov in a much better position than a year ago

By J.J. Regan May 17, 2017 5:23 PM

Trending Now

3:37

Hershey prospects the Capitals could use in the future

2:06

After two strong years, TJ Oshie wants to remain in D.C.

1:33

The Junkies are very impressed with Zimmerman's comeback

2:42

Who should the Wizards spend their money on?

Kirk Cousins USAT
1:58

Cousins on contract: 'I feel good about where we're headed'

Dmitry Orlov’s contract saga last season dragged up until two days before training camp when  he was signed to a one-year, $2.57 million deal. Now that year is up and the Russian defenseman is in need of another contract.

Unlike last year, however, there should be no question as to whether he has earned himself a top-four role on the Caps’ blue line.

In 2016, Orlov was coming off an uneven performance in the postseason that even saw him serve as a healthy scratch for a game. After the season general manager Brian MacLellan called him a “high-event” player because “Both ends there’s some events going on.”

The knock on Orlov was that, while he had tremendous upside, he also took too many risks that turned into costly turnovers.

RELATED: Connolly sees a future with Caps

After the 2016-17 season, however, the evaluation of Orlov is much different.

“I think people were a little shortsighted and not seeing his potential and I think we saw his potential come out this year,” said Matt Niskanen who spent the majority of the season as Orlov’s defensive partner. “He still had the guts to make plays and he has that ability where he can break the puck out on his own, he can make things happen in the offensive zone, he can beat people, strong for his size, wins battles. I think we saw his potential come out this year.”

Orlov, who will turn 26 in July, was given a bigger role on the team this season and he certainly made the most of it, setting a career-high in points with 33. No pairing on the team had a greater Corsi for percentage (56.49) or relative Corsi percentage (5.81) than Orlov and Niskanen.

“I tried to do my best, tried to be better than last year, tried to get confidence and get my game going and feel comfortable,” Orlov said. “I play with Nisky most of the time. He's a great player and he great teammate. He knows he can help me and I look at him how he play, try to learn from him. Everything kind of was good.”

So good, in fact, that Orlov and Niskanen will likely be the Caps’ top pairing next season. But, that could also prove to be a problem for a Capitals team that looks to be right up against the salary cap next season.

Orlov was also a restricted free agent last season. He elected not to file for arbitration and the result was a lengthy contract negotiation that stretched into late September. Going through that process again may not be the most enticing prospect and is one Orlov has tried not to think about.

“All season I don't think about that,” Orlov said. “I try to focus on my game and get better hockey player.”

But this year is a bit different. In 2016, Orlov was an inconsistent player with plenty of potential who was also prone to making huge mistakes. The big question for him was whether he was good enough to be a top-four defenseman. This year, he is one of the best and most consistent defensemen on the team capable of strong play on both ends of the ice who is poised to be on the Caps’ top pair next season.

In short, he’s a player the team can’t afford to lose.

"It was a coming out party for him I think,” Niskanen said. “He turned into a stud. He was our best D-man on many, many occasions this year, by a long shot sometimes. I was really proud of him and the way he handled it.”

MORE CAPITALS: With expansion draft, Grubauer faces uncertain future

CHECK OUT THE LATEST EDITION OF THE CAPITALS FACEOFF PODCAST PREVIEWING GAME 7

Like what you hear? Be sure to subscribe on Apple podcastsAudioboom and Google Play and give us a good review!

Load more