Despite getting healthy, Karl Alzner remains a last-minute decision for Caps-Pens Game 3

PITTSBURGH — Defenseman Karl Alzner will take warmups prior to Monday’s Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena before a decision on his status is made, coach Barry Trotz said.

“We’re going to do warmup, and he’ll be a game-time decision,” Trotz said after the morning skate.

Alzner has been sidelined since Game 2 of the opening round because of an upper body injury. He’s been skating with the team since the middle of the Toronto series and has been ramping up his level of participation in recent days.

During Monday's morning’s skate, Alzner took rushes on the extra defensive pair alongside Taylor Chorney. He did not, however, stay on the ice for extra conditioning work.

“We’re waiting for [Alzner] to be healthy, and we’re waiting for when he feels he can contribute, then we’ll put him in the lineup,” Trotz said. “He’s getting close.”

Trotz also said that he has not decided whether to dress seven defensemen.

“We’ll determine that right after warmup,” Trotz said.

Through eight games, the Caps are allowing 3.13 goals per game—the worst average among teams still in the playoffs. The Penguins lead the series 2-0.

