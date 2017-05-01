Despite getting healthy, Karl Alzner remains a last-minute decision for Caps-Pens Game 3

PITTSBURGH — Defenseman Karl Alzner will take warmups prior to Monday’s Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena before a decision on his status is made, coach Barry Trotz said.
“We’re going to do warmup, and he’ll be a game-time decision,” Trotz said after the morning skate.
Alzner has been sidelined since Game 2 of the opening round because of an upper body injury. He’s been skating with the team since the middle of the Toronto series and has been ramping up his level of participation in recent days.
During Monday's morning’s skate, Alzner took rushes on the extra defensive pair alongside Taylor Chorney. He did not, however, stay on the ice for extra conditioning work.
“We’re waiting for [Alzner] to be healthy, and we’re waiting for when he feels he can contribute, then we’ll put him in the lineup,” Trotz said. “He’s getting close.”
Trotz also said that he has not decided whether to dress seven defensemen.
“We’ll determine that right after warmup,” Trotz said.
Through eight games, the Caps are allowing 3.13 goals per game—the worst average among teams still in the playoffs. The Penguins lead the series 2-0.
Matt Niskanen was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct in the first period of Game 3 on Monday after delivering a hit to the head of Sidney Crosby. Crosby was down for several moments after the hit before slowly skating off the ice with a trainer by his side.
Crosby was in on a 2-on-1, but was put off balance by the back check of Alex Ovechkin. As he was falling, he received a hit to the head from Matt Niskanen. In real time it looked as if Niskanen was turning to hit Crosby, but hit him in the head as a result of the fall.
Pittsburgh did not score on the resulting power play.
Fortunately for Washington, the Caps dressed seven defensemen with Karl Alzner back in the lineup. The ejection does leave the team shorthanded with 17 skaters, but still with six defensemen for the game.
There is no update yet as to Crosby’s status. The injury is troubling considering Crosby’s history with concussions.
With the Caps in desperate need of a win, they will get one of their top defensemen back. Karl Alzner is in the lineup for Game 3, marking his first game since April 15.
Alzner has been out of the lineup with an upper-body injury. He was considered a game-time decision.
Washington will go with seven defensemen as Paul Carey comes out of the lineup to make room. Alzner took warmups but was not in any of the rushes suggesting he will be used as a situationally. It will be interesting to see how Barry Trotz elects to use him and who he will cycle in the fourth line to play with Jay Beagle and Daniel Winnik.
