D.C. sports history continues to repeat itself

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players of all time and he has the individual accolades to prove it. Now 12 seasons into his NHL career, however, he has little team success to show for it.

Ovechkin has never made it past the second round of the playoffs and, with Wednesday’s Game 7 loss, has lost all three matchups with rival Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the postseason.

Given Ovechkin’s talent level and his stature in the game of hockey, his inability to bring Washington to a championship, or even close to a championship, has become an inescapable question, a question neither he nor Barry Trotz had an answer for on Wednesday.

A very quiet Ovechkin was asked if he still believed he and the Capitals could get past the second round, he seemed to struggle to find the words to answer.

“We try,” Ovechkin said. “Try do our best.”

Trotz did not even want to discuss it.

When asked why Ovechkin had not been able to breakthrough in the playoffs yet in his career, Trotz said, “Emotionally right now, I don't want to answer that question. We win and lose as a team, that's probably my best answer right now. Emotionally, I don't think I want to answer that question on Ovi.”

It is one of the more baffling questions in hockey. It is one without a simple answer and one that, unfortunately, we all will be asking ourselves for at least another year.

