Washington Capitals

Quick Links

D.C. sports history continues to repeat itself

D.C. sports history continues to repeat itself

By Cam Ellis May 10, 2017 10:58 PM

Trending Now

0:27

Bradley Beal on Boston's Oubre chants

0:53

Backstrom, Holtby talk disappointing Game 7

0:20

Doc Walker goes off on Caps after Game 7 loss

0:22

Oshie: We didn't find a way to play our best game

1:26

Tarik El-Bashir on the state of the Caps' locker room

If at any point during tonight you felt like you've lived this nightmare before, it's because you have. 

To recap: the Caps lost a Game 7. The Wizards lost a Game 5. The Nationals won in the 9th inning. 

If that sounds familiar, it's because exactly two years ago today, literally the exact same thing happened:

Time is a flat circle. 

Quick Links

Alex Ovechkin, Barry Trotz have no answer for Ovechkin's lack of postseason success

Alex Ovechkin, Barry Trotz have no answer for Ovechkin's lack of postseason success

By J.J. Regan May 10, 2017 11:34 PM

Trending Now

0:27

Bradley Beal on Boston's Oubre chants

0:53

Backstrom, Holtby talk disappointing Game 7

0:20

Doc Walker goes off on Caps after Game 7 loss

0:22

Oshie: We didn't find a way to play our best game

1:26

Tarik El-Bashir on the state of the Caps' locker room

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players of all time and he has the individual accolades to prove it. Now 12 seasons into his NHL career, however, he has little team success to show for it.

Ovechkin has never made it past the second round of the playoffs and, with Wednesday’s Game 7 loss, has lost all three matchups with rival Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the postseason.

Given Ovechkin’s talent level and his stature in the game of hockey, his inability to bring Washington to a championship, or even close to a championship, has become an inescapable question, a question neither he nor Barry Trotz had an answer for on Wednesday.

RELATED: 3 key observations: An all too familiar ending

A very quiet Ovechkin was asked if he still believed he and the Capitals could get past the second round, he seemed to struggle to find the words to answer.

“We try,” Ovechkin said. “Try do our best.”

Trotz did not even want to discuss it.

When asked why Ovechkin had not been able to breakthrough in the playoffs yet in his career, Trotz said, “Emotionally right now, I don't want to answer that question. We win and lose as a team, that's probably my best answer right now. Emotionally, I don't think I want to answer that question on Ovi.”

It is one of the more baffling questions in hockey. It is one without a simple answer and one that, unfortunately, we all will be asking ourselves for at least another year.

MORE CAPITALS: Series comeback falls short as Caps fall in Game 7

Quick Links

3 key observations from Game 7: An all too familiar ending

3 key observations from Game 7: An all too familiar ending

By J.J. Regan May 10, 2017 11:04 PM

Trending Now

0:27

Bradley Beal on Boston's Oubre chants

0:53

Backstrom, Holtby talk disappointing Game 7

0:20

Doc Walker goes off on Caps after Game 7 loss

0:22

Oshie: We didn't find a way to play our best game

1:26

Tarik El-Bashir on the state of the Caps' locker room

Despite battling back from a 3-1 deficit, the Caps once again fell short in the postseason with a Game 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are three key observations from the game.

1. Third period collapse

The final period of Wednesday’s game was about as disheartening as any we have seen from the Caps in recent years. Down 1-0 to start, they mustered only five shots on goal for the entire period. Five. Pittsburgh outshot Washington 11-5 in that period and added a second goal in the process. Trailing with 20 minutes left to go in the game and in the season, you have got to do better than that. The Caps' offense was completely nonexistent in the third.

RELATED: Series comeback falls short as Caps fall in Game 7

2. Changing of the guard

In a winner take all, make or break Game 7, with the season and the championship window on the line, Alex Ovechkin was on the ice for 18:22. That ranks sixth among the Caps’ forwards. Now is not the time to discuss what the future will hold for Ovechkin past this season, but one thing seems clear: The “Ovechkin era” of the Caps, the run of teams being built around the Great 8 as its top player is likely over.

3. Board play

The Caps struggled immensely with getting the puck out of the defensive zone all throughout the postseason. Far too often they elected to try to hit the puck off the boards in an ill-fated attempt to clear the zone that frequently resulted in the other team retaking possession in the offensive zone. Both goals Washington gave up on Wednesday were the result of clear attempts off the boards. First by Matt Niskanen whose puck was intercepted by Ian Cole who setup the counter play for Rusts’s goal, then by Kevin Shattenkirk who had room to skate but elected instead to quickly attempt to clear off the boards and gave up the puck to Justin Schultz who fed Patric Hornqvist for Pittsburgh’s second tally.

MORE CAPITALS: Alex Ovechkin discusses the Caps' Game 7 loss

Load more