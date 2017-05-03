Washington Capitals

Caps pushed to the edge with Game 4 loss despite no Sidney Crosby

Caps pushed to the edge with Game 4 loss despite no Sidney Crosby

By J.J. Regan May 03, 2017 9:24 PM

Final score: Washington Capitals 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 3

How it happened: In a game without Sidney Crosby that the Caps desperately needed to win, it was Pittsburgh who struck first as Patric Hornqvist thread the needle between Brooks Orpik and Karl Alzner for the breakaway goal. In the second period, a centering feed from Jake Guentzel hit off the skate of Dmitry Orlov into the net. The Caps would respond, however, with goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt, but Justin Schultz would put the Penguins back in the lead about three minutes later with a power play goal. Washington had a chance to tie it up as Matt Cullen took a double minor for high-sticking late in the second period. The Caps were unable to cash in on the power play or in the third period, however, ultimately falling to Pittsburgh 3-2.

What it means: Even without Sidney Crosby, the Penguins pushed the Caps to the brink of elimination and now lead the series 3-1. Washington must win the next three games straight in order to advance.

Goals

Penguins goal: Patric Hornqvist from Matt Cullen and Olli Maatta at 4:39 in the 1st period. With Karl Alzner and Brooks Orpik on the ice together, Hornqvist took advantage. He played in between the two and Maatta thread the needle with the pass to launch the breakaway which Hornqvist was able to finish. Caps 0, Penguins 1

Penguins goal: Jake Guentzel at 3:51 in the 2nd period. Guentzel chased down the puck in the offensive zone to Braden Holtby’s right and tried a centering pass to Carter Rowney. The puck instead hit off the boot of Dmitry Orlov and into the net.  Caps 0, Penguins 2

Caps goal: Evgeny Kuznetsov from Justin Williams and Marcus Johansson at 7:21 in the 2nd period. Johansson and Williams did good work along the boards in the offensive zone allowing Williams to pass to a streaking Kuznetsov with room to work. Kuznetsov finished the play with a short-side shot to beat Fleury. Caps 1, Penguins 2

Caps goal: Nate Schmidt from T.J. Oshie and Kevin Shattenkirk at 8:33 in the 2nd period. A Penguins turnover led to an attack by the Capitals. A shot by Kevin Shattenkirk was blocked, bounced off the wall and out to Schmidt who fired the quick one-timer for the goal. Caps 2, Penguins 2

Penguins goal: Justin Schultz (power play) from Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin at 11:24 in the 2nd period. The Penguins dominated possession off the faceoff in the Caps' defensive zone, A shot from Malkin was blocked, but kicked back out by Guentzel to Malkin. He fed Schultz for the one-timer and he buried it. Caps 2, Penguins 3

3 Caps stars

1. Evgeny Kuznetsov: There were a few frustrating moments that made you want to scream "SHOOT THE PUCK!" but when he did finally shoot the puck, he scored the Caps' first goal of the night. He had a game-high six shots on goal for the game.

2. Jay Beagle: The Caps did not look ready to play this game and took two penalties in the first period. Luckily, Beagle was ready to play. He looked like a one-man penalty kill out there and kept Pittsburgh from turning a 1-0 lead into a 2-0 lead.

3. Nate Schmidt: Schmidt has played a strong series and finally was rewarded with a goal in the second period which, at the time, tied the game at 2.

Look ahead: The series comes back to Washington on Saturday for Game 5 and then, if necessary, returns to Pittsburgh for Game 6 on Monday.

Watch the game? Tell us what you thought!

Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby skates in full gear on Thursday

Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby skates in full gear on Thursday

By Tarik El-Bashir May 04, 2017 12:51 PM

PITTSBURGH—Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to the ice on Thursday morning, just a few days after suffering a concussion in Game 3 of the Washington-Pittsburgh second round playoff series.

Although the Pens did not hold a practice, Crosby reportedly joined a handful of teammates in full gear at the team’s facility in suburban Pittsburgh.

Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Crosby was on the ice but shared little else in an afternoon conference call with reporters.

Asked whether it’s possible that Crosby will suit up for Game 5 in Washington on Saturday, Sullivan said: “He’s in the process of rehabbing. And we’ll just leave it at that.”

Sullivan added: “It’s a day-to-day process and we’re taking each day as it comes.”

Crosby, who has a long history with head injuries, including the concussion that sidelined him at the start of this season, was hurt in the first period of Monday’s game. He did not practice on Tuesday or participate in the morning skate on Wednesday.

As for what’s next, Sullivan wasn’t willing to divulge much.

“I’m not going to elaborate on the process that he’s going through,” he said. “We really rely on our medical staff in that regard. These guys advise us and they’re very good at what they do.”

So it’s unclear if and when Crosby will return to this series or these playoffs. But this much Sullivan was willing to say: he doesn’t expect Crosby to change his game.

“What separates Sid from most other players is his ability and his willingness to play in the battle areas,” Sullivan said. “He has a blue collar element to his game even though he is an elite player. And I think that’s allowed him to have the success that he’s had.”  

The Penguins are ahead 3-1 after Wednesday’s victory at PPG Paints Arena. They can eliminate the Capitals for the second straight year on Saturday.

More Capitals: Trotz calls out 'top guys' as Caps pushed to brink of elimination

Barry Trotz calls out 'top guys' as Caps pushed to brink of elimination

Barry Trotz calls out 'top guys' as Caps pushed to brink of elimination

By Tarik El-Bashir May 04, 2017 9:50 AM

PITTSBURGH—If the Capitals are going to rally from a three-games-to-one deficit in their second round series against the Penguins, the team’s best players are going to need to be much better.

Alex Ovechkin knows it. And his coach knows it, too.

“It’s more right now that we have to find an extra way to get an extra goal,” Barry Trotz said after Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at PPG Paints Arena. “We got to get an extra save. And our top guys, I thought, weren’t as good as they needed to be.”

Trotz didn’t name names. But he didn’t have to; the box score did it for him:

  • Ovechkin had as many shots on goal—two—as he did minor penalties.

  • Nicklas Backstrom did not record a shot on goal in 20:41.

  • Braden Holtby finished with a sub-.900 save percentage (three goals on 18 shots) for the third time in four games vs. the Pens.

  • The power play went 0-for-4, mustering five shots on Marc-Andre Fleury in 6:41. (Ovechkin negated a power play early in the third with an offensive slashing penalty.)

Sure, it didn’t help that the third and fourth lines didn’t chip in offensively, either. Or that the Caps’ blue line put forth its shakiest collective performance of the postseason on a night when they didn’t have Sidney Crosby to worry about.

[Related: 3 Key observations from Caps Game Four loss to Pittsburgh]

But it was the top players’ forgettable effort that underscored the disappointing result—and Trotz took aim with his unusually pointed postgame remarks.

“They had an opportunity to play well [and] I didn’t think our top guys really stepped up…which was very unfortunate for us,” Trotz said.

Asked about Ovechkin, Trotz declined to be specific.

“I would say our top players didn’t play as well as they need to be,” Trotz reiterated. “They need to be top players, and step up right now.”

Ovechkin, meantime, owned his lackluster effort, saying he didn’t play his game.

“Me personally,” he said, “I have to play much better.”

Ovechkin has one goal in four games against the Penguins. Overall this postseason, he’s tied for fifth in goals with four (in 10 games) and 15th in points with seven.

“Obviously it’s frustrating,” Ovechkin continued. “But we still have games left. The character on this team has been outstanding. I’m pretty sure we understand right now it’s Game 7 every game for us. We’re ready for that.”

Well, they had better be ready. The team will take Thursday off and return to the ice for practice Friday in Arlington, Va.

Game 5 is Saturday night, and the Caps’ margin for error is gone.

“One of the things in playoff hockey is you have to earn the right to play,” Trotz said. “It’s not a given. As I said, the Pittsburgh Penguins have played without a number of players all year and you were going to get their best game. And you needed our best game to beat them. And we knew that. They stepped up.”

Related: Decisive Game 4 goal comes after questionable penalty on John Carlson

