Washington Capitals

Caps erupt for 5 goals in blowout win to force Game 7

By J.J. Regan May 08, 2017 10:19 PM

Has Barry Melrose changed his mind about the Caps?

Melrose can't imagine Pens will play as bad as they did in Game 6

Did the series turn when Crosby got injured?

What would a Caps series win/loss mean for the organization?

'Opportunity for Washington to exorcise...past demons'

Final score: Washington Capitals 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

How it happened:  T.J. Oshie scored on the power play to give Washington the 1-0 lead in what was a dominant start for the Caps. Washington limited Pittsburgh to only three shots in the first period. Andre Burakovsky made it 2-0 in the second period. Nicklas Backstrom then further padded the lead just 16 seconds into the third. The rout was on with goals from John Carlson and Burakovsky to make it 5-0. Penguins would add to mercy tallied at the end of the game when the result was no longer in doubt.

What it means: The Caps avoided elimination for the second straight game and now return home for Game 7 with the series tied at 3. With the win, Washington avoided getting eliminated in Game 6 in Pittsburgh for the second consecutive season.

Goals

Caps goal: T.J. Oshie (power play) from Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov at 12:41 in the 1st period. Kuznetsov took the spot beneath the goal line and passed the puck to Backstrom on the boards. Backstrom retreated drawing two penalty killers with him, then passed to Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov made the quick pass to Oshie who fired the one-timer into the net. Caps 1, Penguins 0

Caps goal: Andre Burakovsky at 6:36 in the 2nd period. Ron Hainsey had trouble collecting a pass in the defensive zone and Burakovsky applied the pressure and generated the turnover. With a mini 2-on-1, Burakovsky tried to feed Oshie, but was unable to thanks to a hook form Hainsey. Instead, he took the shot himself and was able to just sneak it past the hip of Fleury. Caps 2, Penguins 0

Caps goal: Nicklas Backstrom from Dmitry Orlov and T.J. Oshie at 0:16 in the 3rd period. Backstrom hopped on the neutral zone turnover then called his own number on the 2-on-1, sniping a shot right to the top corner. Caps 3, Penguins 0

Caps goal: John Carlson (power play) from Matt Niskanen and Evgeny Kuznetsov at 11:17 in the 3rd period. The Caps won a board battle down low and Kuznetsov pushed the puck back to the blue line. Niskanen fed it to Carlson who buzzed a shot right past the ear of Fleury and into the net. Caps 4, Penguins 0

Caps goal: Andre Burakovsky at 12:29 in the 3rd period. Burakovsky took the puck from the Caps zone all the way down the ice, He easily skated around a diving Chad Ruhwedel and fired the puck for the goal. Caps 5, Penguins 0

Penguins goal: Jake Guentzel from Sidney Crosby at 16:38 in the 3rd period. Crosby found rookie scoring sensation Guentzel on the 2-on-1 to ruin Braden Holtby's shutout bid. Caps 5, Penguins 1

Penguins goal: Evgeni Malkin from Conor Sheary and Bryan Dumoulin at 17:30 in the 3rd period. Busted coverage by the Caps left Malkin all alone in front of the net. Holtby made the initial save, but Malkin hit in the rebound. Caps 5, Penguins 2

3 Caps stars

1. Andre Burakovsky: How awesome does that move to the top line look now? After being held scoreless through the Caps' first 10 games of the postseason, he now has three goals in his last two games.

2. T.J. Oshie: Oshie scored his first goal of the series to give Washington the early lead. How many times this series have the Caps dictated the play and walked away with nothing to show for it? Oshie made sure that didn't happen on Monday.

3. Brooks Orpik: Orpik has taken his share of criticism in this series which is understandable, but he had his best game of the playoffs on Monday. In a first period power play with the Caps leading only 1-0, Orpik had the unenviable task of shutting down Evgeni Malkin, but he gave Malkin all he could handle to help protect the lead.

Look ahead: Game 7 will be in Washington on Wednesday.

Did Evgeni Malkin guarantee a Game 7 win for Pittsburgh?

By J.J. Regan May 09, 2017 12:07 PM

Think the momentum is on the Capitals’ side after winning two straight games to force Game 7? Think again says Evgeni Malkin.

After what was dominating loss on Monday, Malkin was defiant going so far as to say Washington would not win Game 7.

“They think they won an easy game tonight,” Malkin said following Monday’s game. “They think they can win Game 7. I say, ‘No.’

Mark Messier, he is not.

"We have a great team,” Malkin continued. “I believe in my team. We need to understand that we’ve been in Game 7 before. We need to play the same. First period is really important. Be ready.”

You can of course file this one under the “what is he supposed to say” category, but with Game 7 on the horizon it may prove to be some good bulletin board material for Washington.

Barry Melrose back to predicting Caps win series vs. Pens, with one caveat

By Keely Diven May 09, 2017 11:18 AM

Let's just be honest: My pick to win the Capitals-Penguins series has gone back and forth over the last six games. And I bet I speak for lots of fans when I say that. But I also speak for NHL analyst Barry Melrose, apparently. 

Melrose famously predicted the Caps would win the Stanley Cup all season, only to reverse course and pick the Penguins after the first round of the playoffs. 

Fast forward two weeks to this morning and a lot has changed. Washington dug itself a 2-0 series hole, only to rebound with three wins in the next four games, including back-to-back victories in potential elimination games. 

The Capitals beat the Penguins in Pittsburgh last night to force a Game 7 at Verizon Center.

And surprise! Barry's back on the wagon. 

He told the Sports Junkies this morning that he's leaning Caps again, with a caveat. 

It's going to be crazy because I never would have expected Pittsburgh to lay an egg like they did last night, but this is why you have a Game 7. The Caps have a Game 7. They earned it, it's in their building. They've been the better team the last two games by quite a bit, you can argue they've been the better team all series. The only thing I can say is Holtby's got to be as good as Fleury. If Holtby's as good as Fleury, I would think the Caps will win this game by the last two games with how good they've looked and how poor Pittsburgh has looked.

He also told the Junkies that he doesn't expect the Penguins to repeat Monday night's poor showing in Game 7. 

Melrose also caught flack from his colleagues after going on ESPN this morning to switch his pick back to the Capitals. 

I understand wanting the experts to be correct from the start and never waver, but what person with at least one working eye and one working ear watched the first two games and thought the Capitals were going to pull it out?

Hoped, maybe. Didn't tell everyone you changed your pick, maybe. But if your life or your mom's life or your dog's life depended on correctly predicting the winner of Caps-Pens after Game 2, you would have picked Pens. 

If gangsters tied you to a chair after Game 2 and said they'd cut your arm off unless you made the right pick, you'd go Pens to win. Big dudes are standing over you with a meat cleaver, so don't deny it. 

But now, the Capitals look like the team to save your arm. And if the gangsters let you change your pick before Game 7, you do it!

So don't be hard on Melrose. He's just trying to keep his metaphorical arms, or something.

