Caps erupt for 5 goals in blowout win to force Game 7

Final score: Washington Capitals 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

How it happened: T.J. Oshie scored on the power play to give Washington the 1-0 lead in what was a dominant start for the Caps. Washington limited Pittsburgh to only three shots in the first period. Andre Burakovsky made it 2-0 in the second period. Nicklas Backstrom then further padded the lead just 16 seconds into the third. The rout was on with goals from John Carlson and Burakovsky to make it 5-0. Penguins would add to mercy tallied at the end of the game when the result was no longer in doubt.

What it means: The Caps avoided elimination for the second straight game and now return home for Game 7 with the series tied at 3. With the win, Washington avoided getting eliminated in Game 6 in Pittsburgh for the second consecutive season.

Goals

Caps goal: T.J. Oshie (power play) from Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov at 12:41 in the 1st period. Kuznetsov took the spot beneath the goal line and passed the puck to Backstrom on the boards. Backstrom retreated drawing two penalty killers with him, then passed to Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov made the quick pass to Oshie who fired the one-timer into the net. Caps 1, Penguins 0

Caps goal: Andre Burakovsky at 6:36 in the 2nd period. Ron Hainsey had trouble collecting a pass in the defensive zone and Burakovsky applied the pressure and generated the turnover. With a mini 2-on-1, Burakovsky tried to feed Oshie, but was unable to thanks to a hook form Hainsey. Instead, he took the shot himself and was able to just sneak it past the hip of Fleury. Caps 2, Penguins 0

Caps goal: Nicklas Backstrom from Dmitry Orlov and T.J. Oshie at 0:16 in the 3rd period. Backstrom hopped on the neutral zone turnover then called his own number on the 2-on-1, sniping a shot right to the top corner. Caps 3, Penguins 0

Caps goal: John Carlson (power play) from Matt Niskanen and Evgeny Kuznetsov at 11:17 in the 3rd period. The Caps won a board battle down low and Kuznetsov pushed the puck back to the blue line. Niskanen fed it to Carlson who buzzed a shot right past the ear of Fleury and into the net. Caps 4, Penguins 0

Caps goal: Andre Burakovsky at 12:29 in the 3rd period. Burakovsky took the puck from the Caps zone all the way down the ice, He easily skated around a diving Chad Ruhwedel and fired the puck for the goal. Caps 5, Penguins 0

Penguins goal: Jake Guentzel from Sidney Crosby at 16:38 in the 3rd period. Crosby found rookie scoring sensation Guentzel on the 2-on-1 to ruin Braden Holtby's shutout bid. Caps 5, Penguins 1

Penguins goal: Evgeni Malkin from Conor Sheary and Bryan Dumoulin at 17:30 in the 3rd period. Busted coverage by the Caps left Malkin all alone in front of the net. Holtby made the initial save, but Malkin hit in the rebound. Caps 5, Penguins 2

3 Caps stars

1. Andre Burakovsky: How awesome does that move to the top line look now? After being held scoreless through the Caps' first 10 games of the postseason, he now has three goals in his last two games.

2. T.J. Oshie: Oshie scored his first goal of the series to give Washington the early lead. How many times this series have the Caps dictated the play and walked away with nothing to show for it? Oshie made sure that didn't happen on Monday.

3. Brooks Orpik: Orpik has taken his share of criticism in this series which is understandable, but he had his best game of the playoffs on Monday. In a first period power play with the Caps leading only 1-0, Orpik had the unenviable task of shutting down Evgeni Malkin, but he gave Malkin all he could handle to help protect the lead.

Look ahead: Game 7 will be in Washington on Wednesday.

