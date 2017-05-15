Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Caps assistant reportedly will interview with the Panthers

Caps assistant reportedly will interview with the Panthers

By Tarik El-Bashir May 15, 2017 1:00 PM

Trending Now

0:59

John Wall talks defense, having fun and Game 7 mindset

0:55

John Wall's confidence is sky-high heading into Game 7

0:46

How can the Wizards carry over the good, not bad from Game 6

1:39

Brooks on Game 7: 'We all dream about this game as a kid'

1:55

Winters-Scott:'Everybody's got to come on board' in Game 7

Todd Reirden is in the running for the Florida Panthers' head coaching vacancy, according to a report.

Reirden, who just completed his third season as an assistant to Barry Trotz and is widely consider a future head coach, is the latest to join the Panthers’ known list of candidates and has an interview forthcoming, according to TSN.ca.

Reirden has also been linked to the Buffalo Sabres’ opening. The 45-year-old is no stranger to the offseason interview circuit; he’s been up for jobs in Calgary and New Jersey the past two summers.

RELATED: Kuznetsov not ready to commit to the Olympics...yet

Last August, Reirden was promoted to associate coach in Washington and ran training camp while Barry Trotz was serving Team Canada at the World Cup of Hockey.

With the Capitals, Reirden is in charge of the defense. Last season, Washington led the league in fewest goals allowed per game (2.16).

Panthers GM Dale Tallon is expected to cast a wide net as he looks to fill his vacancy. Former Canadiens Coach Michel Therrien and University of Denver’s Jim Montgomery have already been interviewed for the job, according to reports.

Trotz knows it’s possible he’ll lose an assistant this summer and said last week that the organization is not expected to stand in the way of a potential promotion for Reirden, Blaine Forsythe or Lane Lambert, who interviewed for the Colorado head coaching position a year ago. 

“We've got three guys that could hopefully get some interviews. Hopefully they get some looks,” Trotz said on breakdown day. “Just like anything, you never want to hold anybody back as a staff member. If they get an opportunity, they’ve got to go for it. And then it will be up to me or [GM Brian MacLellan] or whoever to find a great replacement.”

MORE CAPITALS: Winnik faces another offseason of uncertainty

Quick Links

Evgeny Kuznetsov is not ready to commit to playing in the Olympics...yet

Evgeny Kuznetsov is not ready to commit to playing in the Olympics...yet

By J.J. Regan May 15, 2017 10:17 AM

Trending Now

0:59

John Wall talks defense, having fun and Game 7 mindset

0:55

John Wall's confidence is sky-high heading into Game 7

0:46

How can the Wizards carry over the good, not bad from Game 6

1:39

Brooks on Game 7: 'We all dream about this game as a kid'

1:55

Winters-Scott:'Everybody's got to come on board' in Game 7

Representing Team Russian clearly means a lot to Evgeny Kuznetsov. Less than a week after a Game 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kuznetsov is already in Germany to play for his national team in the IIHF World Championship. But what about the ultimate international tournament?

The 2018 Winter Olympics are right around the corner. Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin made headlines for his infamous declaration that he intended to play for Russia in the PyeongChang Olympics regardless of the league’s participation. Is Kuznetsov willing to make a similar declaration?

Not quite yet.

RELATED: Winnik faces another offseason of uncertainty 

The NHL declared in April that it would not be participating in the 2018 Olympic Games. It is unclear just what the ramifications may be for players who do leave for PyeongChang, but they are likely to be very significant in order to dissuade players like Ovechkin from going.

That puts Ovechkin in a very awkward position. He has been incredibly vocal about his desire to play in the Olympics, but would he be willing to face a lengthy suspension or a breach of contract?

As for Kuznetsov, he’s not willing to make a decision just yet. He wants to wait and see what the top players around the league do first.

MORE CAPITALS: Shattenkirk unsure about future with Caps

Quick Links

Daniel Winnik faces another offseason of uncertainty

Daniel Winnik faces another offseason of uncertainty

By J.J. Regan May 14, 2017 4:09 PM

Trending Now

0:59

John Wall talks defense, having fun and Game 7 mindset

0:55

John Wall's confidence is sky-high heading into Game 7

0:46

How can the Wizards carry over the good, not bad from Game 6

1:39

Brooks on Game 7: 'We all dream about this game as a kid'

1:55

Winters-Scott:'Everybody's got to come on board' in Game 7

The Capitals’ Game 7 loss did not just end the season, it may have also ended Daniel Winnik’s time in Washington. Winnik is among the pending free agents coming off the books for the Capitals this offseason.

Winnik became a Capital in 2016 as part of a trade deadline deal and cemented a spot on the fourth line. In his first full season with Washington, he had 25 points and set a career-high in goals with 12.

RELATED: Shattenkirk unsure about future with Caps

While he did mention that he would like to return to the Caps, the possibility of playing for another team is not an unfamiliar situation for Winnik who has played on seven different teams already in his career. After a solid season numbers wise, he is confident he has earned himself a new deal.

“I think I've been pretty steady my whole career numbers wise,” Winnik said. “I think I've kind of maintained the same area and obviously this year set a career high for goals. I don't know if that'll come to account come free agency time if I get there, but I hope it does.”

Despite how many different teams he has played on in the past, however, that doesn’t mean Winnik, who is now 32 years old, is looking forward to the process.

“It sucks. There's a lot of guys in the league that are in the same boat. I'm older now, but I don't think my game's declined at all so hopefully that helps me come free agency if I get there.”

But will it come to free agency for Winnik?

One of Washington’s biggest weaknesses in the playoffs was its scoring depth. Alex Ovechkin was the only player from the third or fourth line to score against Pittsburgh and, come on, he doesn’t count. A dependable fourth-line veteran like Winnik, who also said he would like to return to the Caps next season, is an underrated piece that Washington does not have enough of.

But the team’s salary cap situation will likely leave them with no choice but to let Winnik walk. With Evgeny Kuznetsov, Anre Burakovsky, Dmitry Orlov, Philipp Grubauer and possibly T.J. Oshie all in need of new contracts, they may not have the money for a 32-year-old fourth liner who has yet to score a single goal in the playoffs in his career.

Said Winnik, “They've got bigger questions than myself going into this offseason.”

MORE CAPITALS: Kuznetsov not overly concerned with new contract

Load more