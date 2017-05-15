Caps assistant reportedly will interview with the Panthers

Todd Reirden is in the running for the Florida Panthers' head coaching vacancy, according to a report.

Reirden, who just completed his third season as an assistant to Barry Trotz and is widely consider a future head coach, is the latest to join the Panthers’ known list of candidates and has an interview forthcoming, according to TSN.ca.

Reirden has also been linked to the Buffalo Sabres’ opening. The 45-year-old is no stranger to the offseason interview circuit; he’s been up for jobs in Calgary and New Jersey the past two summers.

Last August, Reirden was promoted to associate coach in Washington and ran training camp while Barry Trotz was serving Team Canada at the World Cup of Hockey.

With the Capitals, Reirden is in charge of the defense. Last season, Washington led the league in fewest goals allowed per game (2.16).

Panthers GM Dale Tallon is expected to cast a wide net as he looks to fill his vacancy. Former Canadiens Coach Michel Therrien and University of Denver’s Jim Montgomery have already been interviewed for the job, according to reports.

Trotz knows it’s possible he’ll lose an assistant this summer and said last week that the organization is not expected to stand in the way of a potential promotion for Reirden, Blaine Forsythe or Lane Lambert, who interviewed for the Colorado head coaching position a year ago.

“We've got three guys that could hopefully get some interviews. Hopefully they get some looks,” Trotz said on breakdown day. “Just like anything, you never want to hold anybody back as a staff member. If they get an opportunity, they’ve got to go for it. And then it will be up to me or [GM Brian MacLellan] or whoever to find a great replacement.”

