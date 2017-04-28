Washington Capitals

The Capitals were not pleased with the officiating in Game 1

The Capitals were not pleased with the officiating in Game 1

By J.J. Regan April 28, 2017 11:40 AM

They did not want to talk about it, but it was clear after Game 1 that the Caps were not pleased about how Game 1 was officiated.

In a tense postseason matchup between two rivals that featured several scrums and dustups, Washington was not given a single power play and was shorthanded twice after what looked like soft calls.

RELATED: Prediction recap: Sidney Crosby ruins everything

Alex Ovechkin took an interference penalty in the first period for a weak hit on Patric Hornqvist and Matt Niskanen was given a slashing penalty for swiping at a puck just as Marc-Andre Fleury tried to freeze it.

“For all the stuff that was going on, I'm not going to criticize the referees,” Trotz said when asked about Niskanen’s penalty. “They do an outstanding job, but at the same time, I thought with all the stuff that was going on, it was a pretty light one.”

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, was given only one penalty on the night, a matching minor between Scott Wilson and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Considering how good the Caps are on the power play, it was frustrating for the team to not get that unit on the ice. That frustration was compounded by what looked like two rather soft calls against Washington.

Following the game, the players would not criticize the referees, but they still made their displeasure known.

“No comment,” Niskanen said when asked about the officiating.

“It was kind of weird game,” Ovechkin said. “No penalties on their side. Sometimes those kind of [expletive] happen and you just have to fight through it and just put the puck in.”

MORE CAPITALS: 3 key observations: Pittsburgh capitalizes

Caps-Penguins rivalry tests the friendship of Kevin Shattenkirk and Nick Bonino

Caps-Penguins rivalry tests the friendship of Kevin Shattenkirk and Nick Bonino

By J.J. Regan April 28, 2017 2:52 PM

Kevin Shattenkirk is new to the Capitals-Penguins rivalry. As a trade deadline acquisition, he has only been with the Caps for about two months. He has not built up a lifetime of hatred for Pittsburgh as have most Caps fans, he does not have painful memories of the series in 2009 or 2016, he has not even had a regular season to accept that fact that he now must hate the Penguins instead of the Chicago Blackhawks like he did in St. Louis.

Instead, Shattenkirk brings his own rivalry to this second-round matchup, a personal one between himself and Penguins forward Nick Bonino.

“We've battled for years in many different ways,” Shattenkirk said. “In practices, on the golf course, there's plenty of different ways that we've gone against each other and we always want to beat each other.”

RELATED: Caps not pleased with officiating in Game 1

Shattenkirk and Bonino played college hockey together at Boston University from 2007 to 2010 and won a National championship in 2009. They have been close friends ever since. Shattenkirk was even the best man at Bonino’s wedding.

When friendships form among professional athletes, however, so do rivalries.

There are few people on Earth more competitive than athletes. After the St. Louis Blues were eliminated in the playoffs last season, Shattenkirk was happy to see Bonino go on to win the Cup with Pittsburgh, but he admitted he had awkward feelings about it afterward.

“To see him go through that summer and all the cool things that are associated with winning a Stanley Cup,” Shattenkirk said, “It does make you want it more when it's someone who you know and someone you're close to. We actually were together about a week or 10 days after and it was still very raw for him and it's a little awkward for me to be in that situation, but at the same time it really did fire me up and want me to experience that same sort of elation and joy that he had that was surrounded around winning the Cup.”

That feeling became even more awkward in Game 1 when Bonino scored the game-winning goal against Shattenkirk and defensive partner Brooks Orpik.

“It kind of ticked me off even more that it was him because he's someone I have to see later on in the summer so I have to hear about that,” Shattenkirk said. “You have to give credit that he's a performer in the playoffs and another guy on their team who we have to worry about.”

That was just Game 1, however. With plenty of hockey left to play, Shattenkirk may yet have the bragging rights this summer when he meets his friend.

“We’ll talk afterwards,” Shattenkirk said, “And hopefully both people have a good series and I come out on top.”

MORE CAPITALS: Prediction recap: Sidney Crosby ruins everything

Prediction recap: Sidney Crosby ruins everything

Prediction recap: Sidney Crosby ruins everything

By J.J. Regan April 28, 2017 8:55 AM

The Caps battled back from a 2-0 deficit but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Here’s a recap of the three bold predictions for Game 1.

1. Washington will score first - Wrong

Neither team was able to score in the first period, but Sidney Crosby made short work of this prediction in the second period with a goal just 12 seconds in. He then added a second for good measure at the 1:04 mark to put the Penguins up 2-0.

RELATED: 3 key observations: Pittsburgh capitalizes

2. Patric Hornqvist will draw a penalty - Correct

It was a softy and it wasn’t for the reason I thought it would be, but it counts. Alex Ovechkin knocked into Hornqvist as the Penguins rushed the Caps’ offensive zone early in the first period. When I wrote this prediction, I expected him to get knocked around a bit in front of the net, not in the neutral zone. Considering I got the other two predictions wrong, however, yeah, I’m taking the point.

3. Sidney Crosby will not get a point – Very Wrong

Not only did Crosby get a point, he got two to match his total from all six games in last season’s series. And not only did he get two points, they were both goals.

2017 Results: Crosby ruined the Caps' night and my predictions. The man must be stopped!

Correct: 9
Wrong: 11
Push: 1

MORE CAPITALS: David Letterman shows up at Game 1 of Caps-Penguins

