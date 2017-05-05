Washington Capitals

Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 5 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 5 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

By J.J. Regan May 05, 2017 10:46 PM

With the Caps facing elimination, Barry Trotz elected a dramatic shakeup to the lines for Game 5. There are not many changes, just one big one. Alex Ovechkin practiced on the third line on Friday with Andre Burakovsky taking his place on the top unit. Washington needs to a spark offensively and Trotz is hoping this will do the trick.

Unfortunately for the Caps, the Penguins look like they will be getting a spark of their own. Sidney Crosby did not play in Game 4, but was a full participant in Friday's practice. Head coach Mike Sullivan cautioned that Crosby's status is still day-to-day, but Crosby certainly practiced like someone who is ready to return to the lineup.

 

CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS GAME 5 HOW TO WATCH

Who: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
What: Game 5 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round
When: 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6
Where: Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.
Online Stream: NBCSN's live stream page. Watch Caps GameTime at 6:00 p.m. and Caps Extra following the game with CSN's live stream page here.
TV Channel: NBC
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)

WHEN IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5?

The Capitals and Penguins square off in Game 5 of their 2017 second-round playoff series on Saturday, May 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5 ON?

Game 5 of the Capitals-Penguins series will be broadcast on NBC and CBC in Canada.

WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5?

Capitals-Penguins Game 5 is available to stream live here through NBCSN's live stream page. Caps GameTime and Caps Extra pre and postgame shows are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page.

WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5?

Here are the projected lines for Capitals-Penguins Game 5:

CAPITALS

Forwards
Andre Burakovsky - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams
Alex Ovechkin - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson
Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle

Defense
Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik - John Carlson
Nate Schmidt - Kevin Shattenkirk
Karl Alzner

Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup

Scratches
Brett Connolly, Paul Carey, Taylor Chorney

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Patric Hornqvist
Chris Kunitz - Evgeni Malkin - Phil Kessel
Conor Sheary - Nick Bonino - Bryan Rust
Carl Hagelin - Matt Cullen - Tom Kuhnhackl

Defense
Ian Cole - Justin Schultz
Brian Dumoulin - Ron Hainsey
Olli Maatta - Trevor Daley

Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury starts with Tristan Jarry as backup

Scratches
Scott Wilson, Carter Rowney, Mark Streit, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Murray

CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5 BETTING LINES

Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 7/2 (+350), Penguins 17/4 (+425)
Game 5 Spread: Capitals -1.5
Game 5 Over/Under: 5 goals
Game 5 Money Line: Capitals (-170), Penguins (+150)

CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5 OPEN THREAD

Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans. 

Awesome throwback Capitals shoes coming to Georgetown retailer

Awesome throwback Capitals shoes coming to Georgetown retailer

By Troy Machir May 05, 2017 7:05 PM

This one is for the Capitals fan who thinks he or she has everything.

Reebok is partnering with Georgetown sneaker boutique MAJOR on a throwback shoe that has all the touches of the 80's uniform, complete with soles that look like the ice at the Capital Centre.

It's a beautiful shoe, really.

And for $130, it's in the price range for throwback brilliance.

The MAJOR x Reebok Capitals Ventilator running shoes go on sale at the store May 6, 2017.

It's hard to pinpoint the best part of these shoes?

The semi-transparent soles that look like the ice are great.

The red, white and blue, hockey laces are too.

You don't need a throwback Rod Langway jersey to rock these shoes, but it would certainly complete the set.

Here's the full detail of the shoe, per the Washington Capitals' press release.

The inspiration behind the shoe was to present the past and the present of our beloved Caps. The color scheme and the design cues were drawn from the historical jersey worn this season on Thursday nights.

We picked the double knit sand mesh like the old jerseys they used to wear in the 80's, along with the wool and buck leather used in hockey gloves for the upper of the shoe.

For the outsole, we decided to emulate the ice of the Verizon Center, and created a printed surface with the Capitals historic logo, encapsulated under a clear outsole.

The stars from the jersey is embroidered on the toe of each shoe, and the NHL logo is embroidered on the back of each shoe. For this special occasion, we also flipped our MAJOR branding to simulate the Caps logo typestyle.

Finally, the shoe comes with a hockey style round laces in red/white/blue combination, as well as white and blue flat laces.

Barry Trotz not happy with two questionable penalties in Game 4

Barry Trotz not happy with two questionable penalties in Game 4

By J.J. Regan May 05, 2017 6:22 PM

When trying to figure out what went wrong for the Capos in Game 4, one of the major factors was penalties. The Caps were called for seven penalties on the night, five of which occurred in the offensive zone. That can’t happen in a critical game your team needs to win.

But Trotz made it clear on Friday that he was not pleased with all of the calls there were made.

“The referees, who I think they're the best in the world, I don't agree with every call,” Trotz said. “There's a couple calls obviously, I mean we had five offensive zone penalties and two of them, I felt very strongly that they're not even penalties, but we got called on them and we had the puck and we had all those things and one of them I thought was a big momentum killer.”

RELATED: Crosby practices, won't rule himself out for Game 5

It’s not hard to figure out which penalties he was talking about.

The momentum killer Trotz was referring to was most likely a roughing call against John Carlson in the second period. Washington had battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2 and was pushing the attack. A questionable call on Carlson, however, not only derailed their momentum but led to the game-winning goal from Justin Schultz.

After pulling Braden Holtby for the extra attacker late in the game, T.J. Oshie was given a high-sticking penalty high-sticking after Penguins forward Nick Bonino embellished the call. The penalty essentially killed any hope Washington had for making a comeback.

“At that point, do we come back and tie it? Trotz said. “I hope we do, but we didn't have an opportunity to have an extra man out there because of that play by Bonino.”

“That was a good sell,” Trotz added. “Anything to win.”

