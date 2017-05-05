Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 5 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

With the Caps facing elimination, Barry Trotz elected a dramatic shakeup to the lines for Game 5. There are not many changes, just one big one. Alex Ovechkin practiced on the third line on Friday with Andre Burakovsky taking his place on the top unit. Washington needs to a spark offensively and Trotz is hoping this will do the trick.
Unfortunately for the Caps, the Penguins look like they will be getting a spark of their own. Sidney Crosby did not play in Game 4, but was a full participant in Friday's practice. Head coach Mike Sullivan cautioned that Crosby's status is still day-to-day, but Crosby certainly practiced like someone who is ready to return to the lineup.
CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS GAME 5 HOW TO WATCH
Who: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
What: Game 5 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round
When: 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6
Where: Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.
Online Stream: NBCSN's live stream page. Watch Caps GameTime at 6:00 p.m. and Caps Extra following the game with CSN's live stream page here.
TV Channel: NBC
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)
WHEN IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5?
The Capitals and Penguins square off in Game 5 of their 2017 second-round playoff series on Saturday, May 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET.
WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5 ON?
Game 5 of the Capitals-Penguins series will be broadcast on NBC and CBC in Canada.
WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5?
Capitals-Penguins Game 5 is available to stream live here through NBCSN's live stream page. Caps GameTime and Caps Extra pre and postgame shows are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page.
WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5?
Here are the projected lines for Capitals-Penguins Game 5:
CAPITALS
Forwards
Andre Burakovsky - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams
Alex Ovechkin - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson
Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle
Defense
Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik - John Carlson
Nate Schmidt - Kevin Shattenkirk
Karl Alzner
Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup
Scratches
Brett Connolly, Paul Carey, Taylor Chorney
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Patric Hornqvist
Chris Kunitz - Evgeni Malkin - Phil Kessel
Conor Sheary - Nick Bonino - Bryan Rust
Carl Hagelin - Matt Cullen - Tom Kuhnhackl
Defense
Ian Cole - Justin Schultz
Brian Dumoulin - Ron Hainsey
Olli Maatta - Trevor Daley
Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury starts with Tristan Jarry as backup
Scratches
Scott Wilson, Carter Rowney, Mark Streit, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Murray
CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 5 BETTING LINES
Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 7/2 (+350), Penguins 17/4 (+425)
Game 5 Spread: Capitals -1.5
Game 5 Over/Under: 5 goals
Game 5 Money Line: Capitals (-170), Penguins (+150)
