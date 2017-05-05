Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 5 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

With the Caps facing elimination, Barry Trotz elected a dramatic shakeup to the lines for Game 5. There are not many changes, just one big one. Alex Ovechkin practiced on the third line on Friday with Andre Burakovsky taking his place on the top unit. Washington needs to a spark offensively and Trotz is hoping this will do the trick.

Unfortunately for the Caps, the Penguins look like they will be getting a spark of their own. Sidney Crosby did not play in Game 4, but was a full participant in Friday's practice. Head coach Mike Sullivan cautioned that Crosby's status is still day-to-day, but Crosby certainly practiced like someone who is ready to return to the lineup.

Who: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

What: Game 5 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round

When: 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6

Where: Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

Online Stream: NBCSN's live stream page. Watch Caps GameTime at 6:00 p.m. and Caps Extra following the game with CSN's live stream page here.

TV Channel: NBC

Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)

The Capitals and Penguins square off in Game 5 of their 2017 second-round playoff series on Saturday, May 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Game 5 of the Capitals-Penguins series will be broadcast on NBC and CBC in Canada.

Capitals-Penguins Game 5 is available to stream live here through NBCSN's live stream page. Caps GameTime and Caps Extra pre and postgame shows are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page.

Here are the projected lines for Capitals-Penguins Game 5:

CAPITALS

Forwards

Andre Burakovsky - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams

Alex Ovechkin - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson

Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle

Defense

Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik - John Carlson

Nate Schmidt - Kevin Shattenkirk

Karl Alzner

Goalies

Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup

Scratches

Brett Connolly, Paul Carey, Taylor Chorney

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Patric Hornqvist

Chris Kunitz - Evgeni Malkin - Phil Kessel

Conor Sheary - Nick Bonino - Bryan Rust

Carl Hagelin - Matt Cullen - Tom Kuhnhackl

Defense

Ian Cole - Justin Schultz

Brian Dumoulin - Ron Hainsey

Olli Maatta - Trevor Daley

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury starts with Tristan Jarry as backup

Scratches

Scott Wilson, Carter Rowney, Mark Streit, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Murray

Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 7/2 (+350), Penguins 17/4 (+425)

Game 5 Spread: Capitals -1.5

Game 5 Over/Under: 5 goals

Game 5 Money Line: Capitals (-170), Penguins (+150)

Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans.

