Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 3 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

Down 2-0 in the series, the Caps now face the daunting task of trying to battle back against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Following their loss in Game 2, the team held a players-only meeting. Will the message resonate and lead to a big performance in Game 3?

After giving up three goals in the second period on Saturday, Braden Holtby was pulled for Philipp Grubauer. On Monday, however, it will be Holtby in net to start again for Washington as he tries to find his Vezina form. Kevin Shattenkirk will also look for a bounce-back game after a tough start to the series. He now sits with a team-low plus/minus rating of minus-7.

Karl Alzner remains day-to-day. If he is ready to play Monday, could Barry Trotz choose to dress seven defensemen?

CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS GAME 3 HOW TO WATCH

Who: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

What: Game 3 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round

When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 1

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Online Stream: NBCSN's live stream pagee. Watch Caps GameTime at 6:30 p.m. and Caps Extra following the game with CSN's live stream page here.

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)

WHEN IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?

The Capitals and Penguins square off in Game 3 of their 2017 second-round playoff series on Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 ON?

Game 3 of the Capitals-Penguins series will be broadcast on NBC and CBC in Canada.

WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?

Capitals-Penguins Game 3 is available to stream live here through NBCSN's live stream page. Caps GameTime and Caps Extra pre and postgame shows are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page.

WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?

Here are the projected lines for Capitals-Penguins Game 3:

CAPITALS

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams

Andre Burakovsky - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson

Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle - Paul Carey

Defense

Nate Schmidt - John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup

Scratches

Brett Connolly, Karl Alzner, Taylor Chorney

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS GAME 1 LINES

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Phil Kessel

Bryan Rust - Evgeni Malkin - Conor Sheary

Carl Hagelin - Nick Bonino - Scott Wilson

Chris Kunitz - Matt Cullen - Tom Kuhnhackl

Defense

Ian Cole - Justin Schultz

Brian Dumoulin - Ron Hainsey

Olli Maatta - Trevor Daley

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury starts with Tristan Jarry as backup

Scratches

Patric Hornqvist, Carter Rowney, Mark Streit, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Murray

CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 BETTING LINES

Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 7/2 (+350), Penguins 17/4 (+425)

Game 3 Spread: Capitals +1.5

Game 3 Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Game 3 Money Line: Capitals (+105), Penguins (-125)

CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 OPEN THREAD

Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans.

