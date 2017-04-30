Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 3 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

Down 2-0 in the series, the Caps now face the daunting task of trying to battle back against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Following their loss in Game 2, the team held a players-only meeting. Will the message resonate and lead to a big performance in Game 3?
After giving up three goals in the second period on Saturday, Braden Holtby was pulled for Philipp Grubauer. On Monday, however, it will be Holtby in net to start again for Washington as he tries to find his Vezina form. Kevin Shattenkirk will also look for a bounce-back game after a tough start to the series. He now sits with a team-low plus/minus rating of minus-7.
Karl Alzner remains day-to-day. If he is ready to play Monday, could Barry Trotz choose to dress seven defensemen?
RELATED: CAPITALS vs. PENGUINS PLAYOFF PREVIEW
CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS GAME 3 HOW TO WATCH
Who: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
What: Game 3 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round
When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 1
Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Online Stream: NBCSN's live stream pagee. Watch Caps GameTime at 6:30 p.m. and Caps Extra following the game with CSN's live stream page here.
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)
RELATED: STANLEY CUP POWER RANKINGS
WHEN IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?
The Capitals and Penguins square off in Game 3 of their 2017 second-round playoff series on Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 ON?
Game 3 of the Capitals-Penguins series will be broadcast on NBC and CBC in Canada.
WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?
Capitals-Penguins Game 3 is available to stream live here through NBCSN's live stream page. Caps GameTime and Caps Extra pre and postgame shows are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page.
WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?
Here are the projected lines for Capitals-Penguins Game 3:
CAPITALS
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams
Andre Burakovsky - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson
Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle - Paul Carey
Defense
Nate Schmidt - John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik - Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup
Scratches
Brett Connolly, Karl Alzner, Taylor Chorney
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS GAME 1 LINES
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Phil Kessel
Bryan Rust - Evgeni Malkin - Conor Sheary
Carl Hagelin - Nick Bonino - Scott Wilson
Chris Kunitz - Matt Cullen - Tom Kuhnhackl
Defense
Ian Cole - Justin Schultz
Brian Dumoulin - Ron Hainsey
Olli Maatta - Trevor Daley
Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury starts with Tristan Jarry as backup
Scratches
Patric Hornqvist, Carter Rowney, Mark Streit, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Murray
RELATED: 2017 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 BETTING LINES
Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 7/2 (+350), Penguins 17/4 (+425)
Game 3 Spread: Capitals +1.5
Game 3 Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Game 3 Money Line: Capitals (+105), Penguins (-125)
CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 OPEN THREAD
Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans.
CSN ON TWITTER:
— CSN's official Capitals account CSN Capitals
— Capitals Insider Tarik El-Bashir
— Capitals Digital Producer JJ Regan
— Capitals Desk Producer Troy Machir
Be sure to check out CSN's Facebook page, and CSN's Instagram account.
Keep up with all the action here with Capitals GameZone and join in on the conversation here with Capitals Pulse.