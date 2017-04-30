Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 3 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

Capitals vs. Penguins: Game 3 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

By J.J. Regan April 30, 2017 10:35 PM

Trending Now

2:42

Matz sees Nats being OK without Eaton

1:58

If Morris is out, who should replace him?

1:38

How can the Wizards improve on defense?

0:54

Chenier on Wall's incredible game against the Hawks

1:35

Beninati feels Caps need to commit to defense

Down 2-0 in the series, the Caps now face the daunting task of trying to battle back against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Following their loss in Game 2, the team held a players-only meeting. Will the message resonate and lead to a big performance in Game 3?

After giving up three goals in the second period on Saturday, Braden Holtby was pulled for Philipp Grubauer. On Monday, however, it will be Holtby in net to start again for Washington as he tries to find his Vezina form. Kevin Shattenkirk will also look for a bounce-back game after a tough start to the series. He now sits with a team-low plus/minus rating of minus-7.

Karl Alzner remains day-to-day. If he is ready to play Monday, could Barry Trotz choose to dress seven defensemen?

RELATED: CAPITALS vs. PENGUINS PLAYOFF PREVIEW

CAPITALS VS. PENGUINS GAME 3 HOW TO WATCH

Who: Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
What: Game 3 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference Second Round
When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 1
Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Online Stream: NBCSN's live stream pagee. Watch Caps GameTime at 6:30 p.m. and Caps Extra following the game with CSN's live stream page here.
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)

RELATED: STANLEY CUP POWER RANKINGS

WHEN IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?

The Capitals and Penguins square off in Game 3 of their 2017 second-round playoff series on Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 ON?

Game 3 of the Capitals-Penguins series will be broadcast on NBC and CBC in Canada.

WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?

Capitals-Penguins Game 3 is available to stream live here through NBCSN's live stream page. Caps GameTime and Caps Extra pre and postgame shows are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page.

WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3?

Here are the projected lines for Capitals-Penguins Game 3:

CAPITALS

Forwards
Alex Ovechkin - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams
Andre Burakovsky - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson
Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle - Paul Carey

Defense
Nate Schmidt - John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup

Scratches
Brett Connolly, Karl Alzner, Taylor Chorney

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS GAME 1 LINES

Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Phil Kessel
Bryan Rust - Evgeni Malkin - Conor Sheary
Carl Hagelin - Nick Bonino - Scott Wilson
Chris Kunitz - Matt Cullen - Tom Kuhnhackl

Defense
Ian Cole - Justin Schultz
Brian Dumoulin - Ron Hainsey
Olli Maatta - Trevor Daley

Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury starts with Tristan Jarry as backup

Scratches
Patric Hornqvist, Carter Rowney, Mark Streit, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Murray

RELATED: 2017 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS

CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 BETTING LINES

Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 7/2 (+350), Penguins 17/4 (+425)
Game 3 Spread: Capitals +1.5
Game 3 Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Game 3 Money Line: Capitals (+105), Penguins (-125)

CAPITALS-PENGUINS GAME 3 OPEN THREAD

Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans. 

CSN ON TWITTER:
— CSN's official Capitals account CSN Capitals 
— Capitals Insider Tarik El-Bashir
— Capitals Digital Producer JJ Regan
— Capitals Desk Producer Troy Machir

Be sure to check out CSN's Facebook page, and CSN's Instagram account

Keep up with all the action here with Capitals GameZone and join in on the conversation here with Capitals Pulse.

Quick Links

3 bold predictions: On to Pittsburgh

3 bold predictions: On to Pittsburgh

By J.J. Regan May 01, 2017 4:45 PM

Trending Now

2:42

Matz sees Nats being OK without Eaton

1:58

If Morris is out, who should replace him?

1:38

How can the Wizards improve on defense?

0:54

Chenier on Wall's incredible game against the Hawks

1:35

Beninati feels Caps need to commit to defense

The Capitals head to Pittsburgh in desperate need of a win over the Penguins to climb back into the series. Here are three bold predictions for the game (7:30 p.m., NBCSN).

1. Sidney Crosby will have a multipoint game

Crosby has two points in each of the first two games and, with the series shifting to Pittsburgh, he will get more favorable matchups. He is on his game right now and the Caps don’t seem to have an answer for him.

RELATED: How Kevin Shattenkirk is changing his approach vs. Pens

2. There will be a fight

You don’t see too many fights in playoff hockey, but the Caps are on edge and need a spark. There have been a few dust-ups already this series, but Washington will be more willing to drop the gloves in Game 3 as the team tries to convince itself they won’t be pushed around.

3. Washington will outshoot Pittsburgh in the first period by at least 2-to-1

It’s not going to be 16-5 like in Game 2, but it will be significant. The last time the Caps had a team meeting was after a sloppy overtime win over the Boston Bruins in which the Caps gave up a 3-0 lead. They responded by winning the next four straight games. They will be fired up to start Game 3.

MORE CAPITALS: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 3 how to watch

Quick Links

Caps' Kevin Shattenkirk hits the reset button on his mental approach

Caps' Kevin Shattenkirk hits the reset button on his mental approach

By Tarik El-Bashir May 01, 2017 2:07 PM

Trending Now

2:42

Matz sees Nats being OK without Eaton

1:58

If Morris is out, who should replace him?

1:38

How can the Wizards improve on defense?

0:54

Chenier on Wall's incredible game against the Hawks

1:35

Beninati feels Caps need to commit to defense

PITTSBURGH — Kevin Shattenkirk acknowledged Monday that he’s struggling, but the Capitals defenseman was also quick to say he’s optimistic he can turn things around.

“Not well,” he said, asked to assess his postseason play to this point. “Last game was really bad. But I’m focused on tonight. That’s all I can worry about.”

Shattenkirk has three assists through eight postseason games, but he is also saddled with a playoffs-worst rating of minus-7.

Much has been made of his misplay on Matt Cullen’s shorthanded breakaway goal in Game 2. He was also in the box for putting the puck off the rink when the Penguins took a 4-1 lead early in the third period Saturday night. 

“I’m my hardest critic, so I’m not really listening to what a lot of what people are saying,” Shattenkirk said after the morning skate at PPG Paints Arena, “but I know it hasn’t been good.”

RELATED: Barry Trotz remains committed to Braden Holtby

Shattenkirk said he’s identified some areas that were in need of immediate attention — and it had less to do with his on-ice execution and more to do with his mental approach and how he's internalized the pressures of the postseason.

“This time of year it’s tougher to flush it,” Shattenkirk said. “The games means so much. You beat up on yourself a little bit more.”

The 28-year-old trade deadline addition continued: “The most important thing for me to do is to have fun. And that’s something I’ve lost along the way here.”

Shattenkirk said he’s hopeful that getting a day away from the rink and the playoff pressure-cooker — the team was off on Sunday — will serve him well as he attempts to get back on track individually, while also helping the Caps claw their way back into the second round series.   

“I think having a couple of days to take a step back, it made me realize I wasn’t enjoying it like I should be,” he said. “That’s important. We’re professionals but we’re still playing the game that we love, and I think this is a great opportunity for me tonight to just go out there, enjoy the atmosphere, not think and just play. That’s when I’m at my best.”

Shattenkirk also said he’s received an outpouring of support from his teammates.

“I expect a lot out of myself,” he said. “I want to prove myself to these guys. I can be hard on myself at times, and that’s something I have to work on. But I have a great support cast in here and guys who have been picking me up the last few days, just getting me back to smiling again and having some fun.”

MORE CAPS: Why Alzner is still a last-minute decision for Game 3

Load more