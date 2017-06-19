Washington Capitals

Capitals preparing for entry draft looking for diamonds in the rough

By Tarik El-Bashir June 19, 2017 4:33 PM

Although the Caps don’t own a pick in the first three rounds of this week’s NHL entry draft, assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said the team’s scouting staff is preparing as though they’ve got a full complement of selections—just in case.

“We approach it like we have a pick in every round because you never know what’s going to happen between now and when the draft starts,” Mahoney said on a conference call with reporters. “We made sure during the year that we had enough coverage on [prospects] in case something does happen and we do acquire a first, a second or a third.”

As things stand now, Washington owns picks in the 4th (120th), 5th (151st), 6th (182nd) and 7th rounds (213rd).

The Caps dealt away their first three picks in the trades that landed Kevin Shattenkirk, Lars Eller and Mike Weber, respectively.  

“If it happens, it happens,” Mahoney said. “We’ve moved a few picks lately because we have a very good team and we’ve been making a run to try and win the Stanley Cup. If something comes up, and it makes sense to us, we could acquire those picks. If not we’ll go in with our picks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.”

Asked whether he subscribes to the belief that this year’s draft isn’t a strong one, Mahoney emphasized that good players can be found in every round.

“We’ve had some players come out of all those rounds,” he said. “Philipp Grubauer and Braden Holtby, we took them both in the fourth round. We’ve had players like Connor Carrick, who have played some games in the NHL; we took [him] in the fifth. We’ve had the Mathieu Perreault’s in the sixth and the Johnny Oduya’s in the seventh. So there’s players there every year.”

“It’s up to us as a scouting staff as an amateur staff,” he continued, “to make sure that we get a couple of those players, and hopefully they play for the Capitals someday.”

Mahoney: Bowey in position to challenge for a spot on Caps' blue line

By Tarik El-Bashir June 20, 2017 3:20 PM

Madison Bowey was one of two prospects that Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney mentioned by name on Monday when asked about the youngsters who might contribute in Washington next season.

The other player was winger Jakub Vrana, whom J.J. Regan wrote about here.

As for Bowey, Mahoney said he suspects that the 2013 second rounder would have made his NHL debut last season had he not suffered a lacerated ankle tendon in late December. The injury required surgery as well as a lengthy recovery proccess.

“It’s unfortunate that Madison had a couple of injuries there, especially the one [to his ankle],” Mahoney said in a pre-draft media call this week. “But injuries happen all the time and you work your way through it.”

RELATED: Why this offseason will be critical for Vrana

Mahoney added: “Madison is pretty gifted athletically and I think his recovery from those things is going to be very good just because of his athleticism and the type of body that he has.”

Bowey returned to the Bears' lineup in mid-March. Then, just as he was rediscovering his pre-injury form, he took a puck off the face in early April and missed a few more games.

The injuries pretty much ruined any chance he had of getting a game or two in Washington. And there weren't many chances to begin with, given the Capitals' good health and veteran-laden lineup.

“Do I think he would have had an opportunity to play some games with the Capitals? I think there was a very good chance, so it’s unfortunate that he did have the injuries and maybe that kept him from seeing some games,” Mahoney said.

Instead, Bowey saw all of his 2016-17 game action in Hershey, where finshed with three goals and 11 assists in 34 games. The 6 foot 2, 206-pound native of Winnipeg also had two goals and two assists in 10 postseason contests.

In the preseason a year ago, Bowey, a right shot, was mostly good and even scored a game-tying goal against the Hurricanes. But he suffered an upper body injury two contests later and was demoted shortly thereafter. 

When Bowey arrives in Arlington, Va. a few months from now, he's going to find something that did not exist last preseason: an opening (or perhaps two) for a young defenseman, depending on how things unfold in the expansion draft and free agency.

“As far as camp, it’s up to him to come in and hit the pavement running and try to challenge for a spot,” Mahoney said.  

Speaking in general terms, Mahoney acknowledged that a handful of prospects are going to be in the running for spots on the Capitals' opening night roster.

“It’s really up to those players to come in and to impress the coaches during training camp and the exhibition season, and try to win a spot on the big club,” Mahoney said. “It’s up to them; it’s going to depend on what they do off the ice and on the ice during the offseason here and come to camp and try to win a spot.”

Why this offseason will be a critical one for Jakub Vrana and his future in Washington

By J.J. Regan June 20, 2017 12:20 PM

In 2014, the Capitals selected Jakub Vrana 13th overall in the NHL Draft, banking on his potential as a top-line forward. In 2017, the Caps will need him to take the next step in his progression of living up to that potential.

No, the Caps are not relying on Vrana to be a top-line forward in the upcoming season, but with top free agents expected to leave Washington, the Caps will need more contributions from their young players. Of the young players who the team needs to contribute next season, you can put Vrana’s name at or near the top of that list.

RELATED: Samsonov still a year away from playing in North America

On a conference call with reporters on Monday, assistant general manager Ross Mahoney was asked about which of the team’s prospects he considered NHL ready. Vrana was one of two players Mahoney mentioned specifically. Perhaps that should come as no surprise considering Vrana played 21 games with the Caps last season, but it does reflect the team’s expectation that he will be in the Caps’ lineup next this fall. He just has to earns his spot.

“It’s really up to those players to come in and to impress the coaches during training camp and the exhibition season and try to win a spot on the big club,” Mahoney said. “It's up to them. It's just going to depend on what they do off the ice and on the ice during the offseason here and come to camp and try to win a spot.”

Earning that spot will be vitally important for Vrana. With the potential loss of T.J. Oshie and the 33 goals he scored last season, not only does the team need Vrana to earn a spot in the lineup, but he needs it from an individual standpoint as well.

Vrana has reached a critical juncture in his career. He is now at the point where he is expected to make the transition from AHL to NHL. That is reflected in the fact that Vrana will not be at the team’s development camp taking place at the end of June. It is also due to the fact that Vrana may not be as focused in the AHL as the team needs him to be.

Vrana’s 2016-17 season was a tumultuous one. After being sent back down to Hershey from the Caps, he seemed to struggle with his focus at the AHL level and was at times scratched from the lineup by Bears head coach Troy Mann.

“I think sometimes younger guys, they have to just focus on getting better every day and being very consistent with their play and that'll help them,” Mahoney said. “A lot of times they start maybe thinking of too many things rather than just concentrating on that day and the next day and being consistent with their effort.”

Mahoney made clear he thought there was a “very big upside” for Vrana, but his issues in the AHL reflect just how critical this offseason will be for the Czech winger.

At 21 years old, he is still a young player, but it appears he has eyes for just the NHL. If he does not make the Capitals’ roster out of training camp, it seems fair to wonder if the AHL is even an option at this point. If he cannot focus in Hershey because he wants to be in the NHL, there is no benefit to sending him there. But, if he does not prove himself in training camp, could Vrana’s NHL future lie with another team?

