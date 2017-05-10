Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Capitals' Mr. Game 7 Justin Williams is ready for Wednesday's 'fight of will' against the Penguins

Capitals' Mr. Game 7 Justin Williams is ready for Wednesday's 'fight of will' against the Penguins

By Tarik El-Bashir May 10, 2017 12:42 PM

Trending Now

0:20

Doc Walker goes off on Caps after Game 7 loss

0:22

Oshie: We didn't find a way to play our best game

1:26

Tarik El-Bashir on the state of the Caps' locker room

1:01

Alex Ovechkin discusses the Caps' Game 7 loss

1:07

Alzner: They just played a better Game 7

Justin Williams has earned the nickname ‘Mr. Game 7’ for his clutch performances in hockey’s most pressure filled moments.

On Wednesday night at Verizon Center, the 35-year-old three-time Stanley Cup champion will skate in his first Game 7 as a Washington Capital. And, from the sounds of it, he can’t wait for the opportunity to grow his legend.

“The approach is our backs have been against the wall for two games,” Williams said after the morning skate in Arlington, “and now theirs are, too.”

“It’s going to be a fight of will,” he added. “And I can tell you one thing: I’m going to give everything I have tonight, make sure I don’t let my teammates down and everyone in this room is going to do the same. We’ll be fine.”

Williams is 7-0 all-time in Game 7s. In those decisive contests, he’s amassed a whopping seven goals and seven assists. 

Hence the nickname. (Which, for the record, Williams does not like).

“I don’t have any doubts what Justin is going to bring,” Coach Barry Trotz said. “He’s going to bring his all. And his ‘all’ is pretty good.”

Braden Holtby said Williams’ mental approach to big moments is what separates him from the rest.

“Obviously he doesn’t shy away from anything,” Holtby said. “He never does. He’s never scared to make a mistake. He wants to go out there and accomplish something, and those types of guys are usually successful in pressure-filled games.”

“In saying that, we know he’s going to show up,” the goalie continued, “but we can’t lean on him too much. We need to have the full group if we’re going to have success.”

[Related: Penguins goalie Matt Murray will dress tonight, but will not start]

A goal (or two) from Williams wouldn’t hurt, either. He’s still searching for his first tally of the second round after potting three against Toronto.

“You learn a lot more about yourself, your team, your makeup when it’s win or go home,” Williams said. “And so far we’ve answered the bell. Now it’s their turn. Both us will be colliding tonight and I’m expecting an awesome game. We have a will to win that’s burning.”

And, of course, it’s the will to win burning inside Williams that's helped him deliver in the clutch so often.

“This is not the apex, but it’s pretty close,” he said. “This is the stuff you’re thinking of when you’re a kid. This is Game 7, this is do or die, win or go home. This is everyone’s watching, so let’s see what we’ve got.”

Related: Did Evgeni Malkin gaurantee a win for the Penguins in Game 7?

Quick Links

Alex Ovechkin, Barry Trotz have no answer for Ovechkin's lack of postseaosn success

Alex Ovechkin, Barry Trotz have no answer for Ovechkin's lack of postseaosn success

By J.J. Regan May 10, 2017 11:34 PM

Trending Now

0:20

Doc Walker goes off on Caps after Game 7 loss

0:22

Oshie: We didn't find a way to play our best game

1:26

Tarik El-Bashir on the state of the Caps' locker room

1:01

Alex Ovechkin discusses the Caps' Game 7 loss

1:07

Alzner: They just played a better Game 7

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players of all time and he has the individual accolades to prove it. Now 12 seasons into his NHL career, however, he has little team success to show for it.

Ovechkin has never made it past the second round of the playoffs and, with Wednesday’s Game 7 loss, has lost all three matchups with rival Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the postseason.

Given Ovechkin’s talent level and his stature in the game of hockey, his inability to bring Washington to a championship, or even close to a championship, has become an inescapable question, a question neither he nor Barry Trotz had an answer for on Wednesday.

RELATED: 3 key observations: An all too familiar ending

A very quiet Ovechkin was asked if he still believed he and the Capitals could get past the second round, he seemed to struggle to find the words to answer.

“We try,” Ovechkin said. “Try do our best.”

Trotz did not even want to discuss it.

When asked why Ovechkin had not been able to breakthrough in the playoffs yet in his career, Trotz said, “Emotionally right now, I don't want to answer that question. We win and lose as a team, that's probably my best answer right now. Emotionally, I don't think I want to answer that question on Ovi.”

It is one of the more baffling questions in hockey. It is one without a simple answer and one that, unfortunately, we all will be asking ourselves for at least another year.

MORE CAPITALS: Series comeback falls short as Caps fall in Game 7

Quick Links

3 key observations from Game 7: An all too familiar ending

3 key observations from Game 7: An all too familiar ending

By J.J. Regan May 10, 2017 11:04 PM

Trending Now

0:20

Doc Walker goes off on Caps after Game 7 loss

0:22

Oshie: We didn't find a way to play our best game

1:26

Tarik El-Bashir on the state of the Caps' locker room

1:01

Alex Ovechkin discusses the Caps' Game 7 loss

1:07

Alzner: They just played a better Game 7

Despite battling back from a 3-1 deficit, the Caps once again fell short in the postseason with a Game 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are three key observations from the game.

1. Third period collapse

The final period of Wednesday’s game was about as disheartening as any we have seen from the Caps in recent years. Down 1-0 to start, they mustered only five shots on goal for the entire period. Five. Pittsburgh outshot Washington 11-5 in that period and added a second goal in the process. Trailing with 20 minutes left to go in the game and in the season, you have got to do better than that. The Caps' offense was completely nonexistent in the third.

RELATED: Series comeback falls short as Caps fall in Game 7

2. Changing of the guard

In a winner take all, make or break Game 7, with the season and the championship window on the line, Alex Ovechkin was on the ice for 18:22. That ranks sixth among the Caps’ forwards. Now is not the time to discuss what the future will hold for Ovechkin past this season, but one thing seems clear: The “Ovechkin era” of the Caps, the run of teams being built around the Great 8 as its top player is likely over.

3. Board play

The Caps struggled immensely with getting the puck out of the defensive zone all throughout the postseason. Far too often they elected to try to hit the puck off the boards in an ill-fated attempt to clear the zone that frequently resulted in the other team retaking possession in the offensive zone. Both goals Washington gave up on Wednesday were the result of clear attempts off the boards. First by Matt Niskanen whose puck was intercepted by Ian Cole who setup the counter play for Rusts’s goal, then by Kevin Shattenkirk who had room to skate but elected instead to quickly attempt to clear off the boards and gave up the puck to Justin Schultz who fed Patric Hornqvist for Pittsburgh’s second tally.

MORE CAPITALS: Alex Ovechkin discusses the Caps' Game 7 loss

Load more