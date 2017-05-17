Washington Capitals

Capitals Faceoff Podcast: What happened and what now?

Capitals Faceoff Podcast: What happened and what now?

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC May 17, 2017 9:47 AM

JJ Regan and Tarik El-Bashir are joined by Jill Sorenson to talk about what went wrong in the Capitals-Penguins series and what happens now for the Caps. JJ also talks to special guests Isabelle Khurshudyan, Stephen Whyno, Katie Brown and Tom Gulitti on the state of the Caps after another early playoff exit.

Despite playoff benching, Brett Connolly sees a future with the Caps

Despite playoff benching, Brett Connolly sees a future with the Caps

By Tarik El-Bashir May 17, 2017 10:11 AM

Although the playoffs ended with Brett Connolly watching from the sidelines, the Caps forward says he hopes to be back in Washington next season after enjoying a career year in terms of goal production.

The 25-year-old restricted free agent also acknowledged that there have been discussions regarding a contract extension between his agent and the club.

GM Brian MacLellan “and my agent had some conversations before the playoffs about being back,” Connolly said on breakdown day. “So we’ll see. I’m sure we’ll talk in the next little bit.”

“I would love to be back,” Connolly added. “I loved my time here. Thought it was a good fit.”

Connolly’s first season in Washington was an up-and-down one. He began the campaign as a healthy scratch. From the start of January through mid-February, he was one of the team’s most productive goal scorers. Then he finished the Pittsburgh series as the odd man out as Coach Barry Trotz turned to journeyman Paul Carey before going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Connolly did not register a point in seven playoff games—six of which came against Toronto.

Trotz “had to make decisions and we win a couple of games after that decision is made,” Connolly said. “In the playoffs, it’s all about winning. It’s a team game. I understood where I was [on the depth chart]. I was being positive and encouraging my teammates. I was ready to go if I needed to go back in. It was my first playoff experience and I think for the next time I’m in the playoffs, I’ll be a little more ready and know what to expect—hopefully that can be sooner rather than later.”

As disappointed as he was with how things wrapped up, Connolly said he's making an effort to focus on the positives.

The biggest positive? He scored a career-high 15 goals in 66 regular season games. His goal total was the seventh highest on the team, despite the fact that he ranked 22nd in average ice time per game (10:41).

“Obviously, it’s very disappointing for everyone here about how we finished,” he said. “But there are positives to take for myself. I think I proved to myself and proved to a lot of people that I can score at this level. Now it’s time to get ready for next season and try to build on that, and we’ll see where that goes.”

Connolly added: “Obviously, throughout the year, you want to play a little more, get a little bit more minutes. So we’ll see how it all shakes out with guys leaving and who’s going to be back and who’s not with the [salary] cap [constraints].”

Indeed, there figures to be a lot of turnover due, in large part, to expiring contracts. And that turnover coupled with Connolly’s price tag (he made $850,000 last season, the lowest salary for a rostered forward) could make him an attractive option as the Caps seek to fill out their depth.

“Again, I’d love to be back,” he said. “I thought it was a good fit, and I feel that I can take the next step with this organization and be a better player next year than I was this year.”

With the expansion draft looming, Philipp Grubauer faces uncertain future in Washington

With the expansion draft looming, Philipp Grubauer faces uncertain future in Washington

By J.J. Regan May 16, 2017 12:15 PM

In a normal offseason, there would be no questions about Philipp Grubauer’s return to Washington.

As a restricted free agent, his options are limited and the Caps would of course love to hold on to a goalie who was arguably the best backup netminder in the NHL this past season.

But this is no normal offseason.

With the Vegas expansion draft looming, Grubauer may find himself suiting up for the Golden Knights in October rather than the Capitals.

“Everbody's asking me, you know anything about what's going on?” Grubauer said at the Capitals’ breakdown day. “But I told everybody I know as much as you guys do. You probably don't know until the actual draft so we'll see. It's going to be really interesting. There's going to be a lot deals made and trades made so it's going to be an interesting summer for everybody.”

Grubauer, 25, played in 24 games this season finishing with a 13-6-2 record, 2.04 GAA and .926 save percentage. Those are the type of numbers that will make teams around the league take notice.

“For me it was important this year to be more consistent, more than last year,” Grubauer said, “Help the team out every time I step on the ice and give [Braden Holtby] a good rest and I think I improved a little bit this season.”

Grubauer's improvement certainly was noticeable. Now he hopes that will lead him to the next step, a chance to be an NHL starter.

“I would like to make a push or get a chance to start as a No. 1 goalie,” he said. “I think that's the goal for anybody. Nobody wants to settle as a backup in this league. You want to go more, you want to play your own game, not sit on the bench. Hopefully I've shown this year that I can be capable of doing that.”

But with Holtby under contract for another three seasons and prospect Ilya Samsonov lighting up the KHL, the chance to be a No.1 goalie likely will not come in Washington.

General manager Brian MacLellan is still in the process of deciding what direction the team will go in this offseason. Should they choose to continue pushing for the Stanley Cup, having a dependable backup is an important piece to the puzzle. The Pittsburgh Penguins are evidence of that as starting goalie Matt Murray was injured prior to Game 1 of the team’s first round series and Marc-Andre Fleury has carried them to the conference finals.

So even though Grubauer is not likely to become the team’s starter, there is still plenty of reason for the team to hold onto him as a backup. But it’s not just up to them.

The expansion draft allows for teams to protect only one goalie. That goalie will be Holtby which will leave Grubauer exposed. Considering the general manager of the Golden Knights, George McPhee, drafted Grubauer and the team’s goalie coach, David Prior, served as the Caps’ goalie coach from 1997 to 2014, you can understand why Vegas would be interested. A young budding starter who the organization already has some familiarity with? Makes a lot of sense.

“With George and Dave out there in Vegas, there are thoughts, but I don't have any control over that,” Grubauer said. “That's Mac, Mac's decision or Las Vegas' decision. I'm just waiting. My contract is up this year too so I don't know what's going on. It's all going to fall in place in the next couple weeks.”

Could the Caps make a deal in order to protect Grubauer from the draft? Yes, but every team is going to lose a player to the draft. If you protect Grubauer that means you lose someone else. If Washington ultimately loses its backup goalie, that’s really not a huge price to pay.

As for Grubauer, he is in the unenviable position of having zero control over where he may end up next season. Vegas would most likely offer him a chance to start, but it sounds as if he would also be fine if he should remain with the Caps.

“I don't have any control, any choice over it, where I go or where they send me or if they don't send me I stay here,” Grubauer said. “I would like to stay here. Washington is awesome and the whole organization's been awesome the last couple of years. But I'm ready if the opportunity comes to make the next step and try to be starting goalie somewhere.”

 

