Braden Holtby officially named one of three finalists for 2017 Vezina Trophy

Braden Holtby officially named one of three finalists for 2017 Vezina Trophy

By Troy Machir April 22, 2017 7:09 PM

Braden Holtby
Braden Holtby named Vezina Trophy finalist

Braden Holtby is officially in the running to repeat as the top goaltender in the NHL.

On Saturday afternoon, the Capitals' goalie was named as a finalist for the 2017 Vezina Trophy, per the NHL release.

The Vezina Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL's top netminder based on regular-season play.

Holtby — who won the award in 2016, joins Canadiens goalie Carey Price — the 2015 winner — and with Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky.

The sixth-year Saskatchewan native finished the regular season with a 42-13-6 record in 63 starts. He recorded nine shutouts and had a 2.07 goals against average and entered the postseason with a .925 save percentage.

Holtby finished the regular season with the league lead in shutouts and wins, and ranked second in GAA and third in save percentage.

RELATED: HOLTBY FINALLY SHINES IN GAME 5

 

Barry Trotz considers drastic lineup change for pending return of Karl Alzner

Barry Trotz considers drastic lineup change for pending return of Karl Alzner

By J.J. Regan April 22, 2017 4:40 PM

Braden Holtby
Braden Holtby named Vezina Trophy finalist

Thanks to the indestructibility of Alex Ovechkin, Karl Alzner remains the only Capitals' player out of the lineup due to injury. Alzner has not played since Game 2 on April 15 of Washington’s series against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury. His absence in Game 3 was significant because it snapped an iron man streak of 599 consecutive starts for the veteran defenseman.

In a conference call with reporters on Saturday, Barry Trotz said that Alzner is “day to day and he’s improving.” That’s good news, but it does present an interesting dilemma for the Caps. Who comes out if Alzner goes in?

Nate Schmidt has played in relief of Alzner and played well. He has two assists in three games this postseason and scored a goal that was called back because of a controversial goalie interference call. His speed has also proven to be an asset against the speedy Maple Leafs and, should they get there, would also be useful in a second-round matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, another team that likes to push the pace.

RELATED: Capitals-Maple Leafs Game 6 how to watch

Alzner, however, is one of the team’s best defensive players. Washington’s play in the defensive zone has been suspect all series long and the Caps have allowed nine goals in the three games Alzner has been out.

To solve this dilemma, Trotz may make a fairly drastic change to the lineup when Alzner is finally ready to return.

When asked if he would consider using seven defensemen, Trotz did not hesitate with his answer, “Yes, I would.”

A typical lineup consists of 12 forwards (four lines of three) and six defensemen (three pairs of two). Dressing seven defensemen would mean dropping a forward and would represent a pretty dramatic shift considering Washington has not tried this sort of lineup at any point this season.

The benefit of dressing seven defensemen is flexibility. Trotz could use three pairs and use the extra as a situational player for power plays or penalty kills. He could also switch up his pairs depending on zone starts.

Someone would still have to come out of the lineup, but it would have to be a forward and, judging by ice time from the last two games, it’s not hard to figure out who that would be.

Brett Connolly played only 4:26 in Game 3 and 6:12 in Game 4.  He is the only player who did not get any playing time on special teams on Friday. When asked about Connolly’s playing time, Trotz said Thursday, “I felt that the way they were going in terms of the minutes, I just felt, I was going with the 10 or 11 guys we were going with.”

The downside of going with seven defensemen is that it creates uneven pairs and lines, but with Trotz essentially only utilizing 11 forwards anyway it is perhaps no surprise that Trotz would consider the move.

MORE CAPITALS: Trotz updates Ovechkin's status for Game 6

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs: Game 6 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs: Game 6 time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream

By Troy Machir April 22, 2017 3:47 PM

Braden Holtby
Braden Holtby named Vezina Trophy finalist

The Capitals head back to Toronto for Game 6 against the Maple Leafs on Sunday with a chance to win their first-round 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series.

A 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 on Friday night earned the Capitals a 3-2 series lead, which means Sunday night presents an opportunity to eliminate the Maple Leafs and advance to the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

If the Capitals are able to win Game 6, they will advance to face the Penguins, which eliminated the Blue Jackets 4-1.

But winning Game 6 will be easier said than done, even after Alex Ovechkin was determined to be healthy and ready to go on Sunday by head coach Barry Trotz.

Ovechkin spent much of the first period of Game 5 in the Capitals locker room after he was the recipient of a dangerous hip check from Nazem Kadri

The Capitals are also expected to be without Karl Alzner, who missed the previous three games with an injury. Alzner had played in 599 consecutive games prior to the injury.

The other question mark for Game 6 is Tom Wilson. The Toronto native is healthy, but after providing playoff heroics in Game 1 and Game 4, Wilson spent a majority of Game 5 in the penalty box, and was benched by Trotz for much of the third period and overtime. 

CAPITALS VS. MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6 HOW TO WATCH

Who: Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
What: Game 6 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference First Round
When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 23
Where: Air Canada Centre. Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Online StreamCSN's live stream page here
TV Channel: CSN Mid-Atlantic (Channel Finder)
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)

RELATED: STANLEY CUP POWER RANKINGS

WHEN IS CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6?

With the series tied 2-2, the Capitals take on the Maple Leafs in Game 6 of their best of seven series on Firday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Verizon Center.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6 ON?

Game 6 of Capitals-Maple Leafs will be broadcast on CSN. Caps GameTime gets things started at 6:00 p.m. ET with Caps Extra and Caps Overtime following the game and Caps in 30 at 11:45 p.m. (CSN channel Finder)

WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6?

Capitals-Maple Leafs Game 6, as well as the Capitals GameTime and Capitals Extra pre and postgame shows, are available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page and is available to authenticated CSN Mid-Atlantic subscribers on desktops, tablets, mobile devices and connected TVs anywhere in the United States.

WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6?

Here are the projected lines for Game 6:

Capitals
Forwards
1st Line: 
2nd Line: 
3rd Line:
4th Line:

Defense
D1:
D2:
D3:

Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup

Scratches
Paul Carey, Karl Alzner, Taylor Chorney

Maple Leafs

Forwards
1st Line: 
2nd Line: 
3rd Line:
4th Line: 

Defense
D1: 
D2: 
D3:

Goalies
Frederik Andersen starts with Curtis McElhinney as backup

Scratches
Josh Leivo, Ben Smith, Alexey Marchenko

RELATED: 2017 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS

CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6 BETTING LINES

Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 9/2, Maple Leafs 25/1
Game 6 Spread: 
Game 6 Over/Under:
Game 6 Money Line: 
Against The Spread: 

CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6 OPEN THREAD

Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans. 

