Braden Holtby officially named one of three finalists for 2017 Vezina Trophy

The Capitals head back to Toronto for Game 6 against the Maple Leafs on Sunday with a chance to win their first-round 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series.
A 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 on Friday night earned the Capitals a 3-2 series lead, which means Sunday night presents an opportunity to eliminate the Maple Leafs and advance to the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
If the Capitals are able to win Game 6, they will advance to face the Penguins, which eliminated the Blue Jackets 4-1.
But winning Game 6 will be easier said than done, even after Alex Ovechkin was determined to be healthy and ready to go on Sunday by head coach Barry Trotz.
Ovechkin spent much of the first period of Game 5 in the Capitals locker room after he was the recipient of a dangerous hip check from Nazem Kadri.
The Capitals are also expected to be without Karl Alzner, who missed the previous three games with an injury. Alzner had played in 599 consecutive games prior to the injury.
The other question mark for Game 6 is Tom Wilson. The Toronto native is healthy, but after providing playoff heroics in Game 1 and Game 4, Wilson spent a majority of Game 5 in the penalty box, and was benched by Trotz for much of the third period and overtime.
CAPITALS VS. MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6 HOW TO WATCH
Who: Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
What: Game 6 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference First Round
When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 23
Where: Air Canada Centre. Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Online Stream: CSN's live stream page here
TV Channel: CSN Mid-Atlantic (Channel Finder)
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)
WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6?
Here are the projected lines for Game 6:
Capitals
Forwards
1st Line:
2nd Line:
3rd Line:
4th Line:
Defense
D1:
D2:
D3:
Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup
Scratches
Paul Carey, Karl Alzner, Taylor Chorney
Maple Leafs
Forwards
1st Line:
2nd Line:
3rd Line:
4th Line:
Defense
D1:
D2:
D3:
Goalies
Frederik Andersen starts with Curtis McElhinney as backup
Scratches
Josh Leivo, Ben Smith, Alexey Marchenko
CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 6 BETTING LINES
Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 9/2, Maple Leafs 25/1
Game 6 Spread:
Game 6 Over/Under:
Game 6 Money Line:
Against The Spread:
