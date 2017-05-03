This bogus penalty on TJ Oshie severely hampered the Capitals' comeback attempt

With just under two minutes left in Wednesday's Game 4 between the Capitals and Penguins, Braden Holtby skated to the bench so the visitors could play 6-on-5 in hopes of tying the score.

But before the goaltender could make it over the wall, TJ Oshie was whistled for a penalty. Following the stoppage, though, Oshie headed straight to the penalty box, making it seem like he had no issue with the whistle.

However, replays showed that Nick Bonino totally sold the refs on the call. Originally, it looked like Oshie's high stick hit Bonino in the face, but on second viewing it was clear Oshie got him in the shoulder instead (watch the full sequence above).

Here's a screenshot that captures the "infraction:"

That 6-on-5 never was able to materialize because of the blown penalty, and Washington didn't really muster up a final rally. Yes, there are other, much larger reasons the Caps are behind in the series 3-1, but this officiating error did make a difference at the end of Wednesday's matchup.