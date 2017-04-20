Washington Capitals

Quick Links

Barry Trotz surprised by disallowed goal after Frederik Andersen grabbed Nicklas Backstrom

Barry Trotz surprised by disallowed goal after Frederik Andersen grabbed Nicklas Backstrom

By J.J. Regan April 20, 2017 12:45 PM

Trending Now

0:59

Finlay gets no mercy from sinking chair, or Carlin & B-Mitch

1:35

Quinn Cook: The Wizards can make it to the Finals

3:34

It's a fun night in DC when the Wizards, Caps and Nats win

3:27

JP Finlay breaks down the Redskins 2017 schedule

1:28

Where is Brandon Scherff looking to improve this offseason?

Up 4-2 in the third period in Game 4, the Washington Capitals thought they had given themselves some extra breathing room with a goal from Nate Schmidt, but it was immediately waived off by the referee for goalie interference by Nicklas Backstrom.

When watching the replay, you can’t argue that Backstrom did not make contact with Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen, but it’s hard to blame him when he is getting pushed into Andersen by defenseman Jake Gardiner and literally held by Andersen.

You can see the video of the play above.

RELATED: Holtby's save near the blue line or Wilson's head first dive into the net?

It’s pretty blatant. If Andersen had been a skater, he would have been called for holding. So when the goal was ultimately called back, it caught Barry Trotz off guard.

“I was actually surprised that we got our goal called back to be honest with you,” Trotz said to the media on Thursday. “I look at it and I think, that's a goal. I think sometimes you look at it and you see interference, but you got to look at what the goalie's trying to do too.

“I thought Andersen, honestly when I looked at it, he couldn't find the puck and I think he, from my perspective, it looked like he was looking to try to grab a call because he's wrapping his arm around Backstrom. Backstrom's actually trying to get out and they're trying to squeeze him in there and he's trying to pull him into him.”

The NHL released an explanation per its situation room blog stating, “After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee determined that Washington's Nicklas Backstrom interfered with Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen.”

If you find that explanation unsatisfying, well, it’s hard to blame you because it explains nothing. “It’s interference because it is.”

Perhaps the NHL should explain what they believe Backstrom should have done differently on that play because there is not much he can do if he is being simultaneously pushed and grabbed. There’s even a point where he throws his hands in the air basically showing the ref that he is not being allowed to move away from Andersen.

It seems like a bad precedent when a goalie can maintain contact with a player in order to get an interference call.

Said Trotz, “There's gamesmanship with the goalies too.”

MORE CAPITALS: Prediction recap: Ovechkin gets more ice time but not much

Quick Links

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs: Game 5 time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs: Game 5 time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

By J.J. Regan April 21, 2017 1:18 AM

Trending Now

0:59

Finlay gets no mercy from sinking chair, or Carlin & B-Mitch

1:35

Quinn Cook: The Wizards can make it to the Finals

3:34

It's a fun night in DC when the Wizards, Caps and Nats win

3:27

JP Finlay breaks down the Redskins 2017 schedule

1:28

Where is Brandon Scherff looking to improve this offseason?

The Capitals tied their series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday with a 5-4 win in Game 4. They now return home to Washington with a chance to push the Leafs to the brink in Game 5. Karl Alzner's health remains a question, but Nate Schmidt has looked great in his stead and may just have earned himself a regular spot in the lineup. Regardless of who is playing on defense, the Caps will need a solid night from goalie Braden Holtby whose numbers have not been great through the first four games of the series.

CAPITALS VS. MAPLE LEAFS GAME 5 HOW TO WATCH

Who: Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
What: Game 5, 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference First Round
When: 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 21
Where: Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.
Online Stream: Check out CSN's live stream page here
TV Channel: CSN Mid-Atlantic (Channel Finder)
Radio: 1500 AM (Capitals Radio Network)

RELATED: STANLEY CUP POWER RANKINGS

WHEN IS CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 5?

With the series tied 2-2, the Capitals take on the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their best of seven series on Firday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Verizon Center.

WHAT CHANNEL IS CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 5 ON?

Game 5 of Capitals-Maple Leafs will be broadcast on CSN. Caps GameTime gets things started at 6:00 p.m. ET with Caps Extra and Caps Overtime following the game and Caps in 30 at 11:45 p.m. (CSN channel Finder)

WHERE CAN I STREAM CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 5?

Game 5 of Capitals-Maple Leafs, as well as the pre and postgame shows, is available to stream live here through CSN's live stream page and is available to authenticated CSN Mid-Atlantic subscribers on desktops, tablets, mobile devices and connected TVs anywhere in the United States.

WHAT ARE THE LINES FOR CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 5?

Here are the projected lines based on Friday's game:

Capitals

Forwards
Alex Ovechkin - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Justin Williams
Andre Burakovsky - Lars Eller - Tom Wilson
Daniel Winnik - Jay Beagle - Brett Connolly

Defense

Nate Schmidt - John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov - Matt Niskanen
Brooks Orpik - Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies
Braden Holtby starts with Philipp Grubauer as backup

Scratches
Paul Carey, Karl Alzner, Taylor Chorney

Maple Leafs

Forwards

Zach Hyman - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Leo Komarov - Nazem Kadri - Connor Brown
James van Riemsdyk - Tyler Bozak - Mitch Marner
Matt Martin - Brian Boyle - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Matt Hunwick
Jake Gardiner - Nikita Zaitsev
Martin Marincin - Connor Carrick

Goalies
Frederik Andersen starts with Curtis McElhinney as backup

Scratches
Josh Leivo, Ben Smith, Alexey Marchenko

RELATED: 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 5 BETTING LINES

Stanley Cup Odds: Capitals 9/2, Maple Leafs 25/1
Game 5 Spread: Capitals -1.5
Game 5 Over/Under: 5.5
Game 5 Money Line: Capitals -210, Maple Leafs +170
Against The Spread: Capitals are 7-4 straight up against the Maple Leafs in their last 11 games.

CAPITALS-MAPLE LEAFS GAME 5 OPEN THREAD

Use the comment section below to discuss the game action with other Capitals fans. 

For all the latest Caps coverage, follow Capitals Insider Tarik El-Bashir, Capitals Digital Producer JJ Regan and the CSN Capitals account on Twitter. Be sure check out our Capitals page and CSN's Facebook page.

Keep up with all the action here with Capitals GameZone and join in on the conversation here with Capitals Pulse.

Quick Links

Pittsburgh Penguins await Caps in the second round after eliminating Columbus

Pittsburgh Penguins await Caps in the second round after eliminating Columbus

By J.J. Regan April 20, 2017 11:00 PM

Trending Now

0:59

Finlay gets no mercy from sinking chair, or Carlin & B-Mitch

1:35

Quinn Cook: The Wizards can make it to the Finals

3:34

It's a fun night in DC when the Wizards, Caps and Nats win

3:27

JP Finlay breaks down the Redskins 2017 schedule

1:28

Where is Brandon Scherff looking to improve this offseason?

The Capitals still have work to do if they hope to advance to the second round, but they now know who they will face should they get there.

The Pittsburgh Penguins eliminated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday with a 5-2 win to advance to the second round. They will play the winner of the Washington-Toronto series.

RELATED: Holtby's playoff stats aren't very Holtby-like

The Pittsburgh-Columbus series was expected to be one of the most competitive of the first round. It didn't turn out that way as the Penguins needed just five games to put away the Jackets. Evgeni Malkin led the team with 11 points while Pittsburgh also got surprising goal-scoring contributions from Jake Guentzel (5 goals) and Bryan Rust (4 goals). Sidney Crosby also registered seven points in the series as the Penguins dominated Columbus goalie and likely Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky with 4.20 goals per game.

Pittsburgh will now have extra time to rest as they await the winner of the Caps' series with Toronto. That will give the Penguins a chance to heal their wounds, especially goalie Matt Murray who missed the entire first round with a lower-body injury. He has yet to resume skating. Marc-Andre Fleury started in his stead and was fantastic for Pittsburgh, registering a 2.52 GAA and .933 save percentage in five games against Columbus.

Should the Caps advance to the second round, it will be a rematch of last year's second round matchup between Washington and Pittsburgh, a series the Penguins won in six games en route to a Stanley Cup championship. In their history, the Caps have met the Penguins in the playoffs nine times winning only one series in 1994.

Check out the latest edition of the Capitals Faceoff Podcast and subscribe on Apple podcasts, Audioboom and Google Play!

Load more