Washington Capitals

Barry Trotz says Kevin Shattenkirk's play is 'mooring' Caps' third pair

Barry Trotz says Kevin Shattenkirk's play is 'mooring' Caps' third pair

By J.J. Regan April 30, 2017 2:05 PM

The list of players who need to play better for the Capitals to come back in their series with the Pittsburgh Penguin is a long one. At the top of the list, however, may be defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

A trade deadline acquisition, Shattenkirk was brought in to add balance and skill to the blue line. A year after bringing in depth defenseman Mike Weber with middling results, the Caps instead swung for the fences by bringing in a player with top four skill to plug into the power play and balance out the third pair with a right-handed shot.

RELATED: Barry Trotz commits to Braden Holtby for Game 3

The move does not seem to be having the desired results.

“[Shattenkirk’s] done some really good things offensively for us but at the same time, I think he's minus-7 in the playoffs so far,” Barry Trotz said on a conference call with the media on Sunday. “He's been mooring that third pairing for us.”

Shattenkirk’s minus-7 is a team low this postseason. Right behind him is his defensive partner, Brooks Orpik. Orpik’s minus-5 reflects just how much that third pair has been struggling, especially this series. Through two games against Pittsburgh, Shattenkirk is a minus-3 with no points.

Despite his struggles, however, Trotz said that he felt “comfortable” with the team's lines suggesting Shattenkirk will remain in the lineup. For now. Karl Alzner is still recovering from an upper-body injury, but Taylor Chorney is available should Trotz decide to make a move. While he may be a top-notch skater, however, there’s no question the ceiling is much higher for a player like Shattenkirk. He just has not been able to play at a level close to that ceiling yet.

“I think if you talked to Kevin he would admit that he could play better,” Trotz said. “I know he can play better and we'll talk to him and we'll make sure that he's better next game.”

MORE CAPITALS: Prediction recap: A rough night for the Caps

3 bold predictions: On to Pittsburgh

3 bold predictions: On to Pittsburgh

By J.J. Regan May 01, 2017 4:45 PM

The Capitals head to Pittsburgh in desperate need of a win over the Penguins to climb back into the series. Here are three bold predictions for the game (7:30 p.m., NBCSN).

1. Sidney Crosby will have a multipoint game

Crosby has two points in each of the first two games and, with the series shifting to Pittsburgh, he will get more favorable matchups. He is on his game right now and the Caps don’t seem to have an answer for him.

RELATED: How Kevin Shattenkirk is changing his approach vs. Pens

2. There will be a fight

You don’t see too many fights in playoff hockey, but the Caps are on edge and need a spark. There have been a few dust-ups already this series, but Washington will be more willing to drop the gloves in Game 3 as the team tries to convince itself they won’t be pushed around.

3. Washington will outshoot Pittsburgh in the first period by at least 2-to-1

It’s not going to be 16-5 like in Game 2, but it will be significant. The last time the Caps had a team meeting was after a sloppy overtime win over the Boston Bruins in which the Caps gave up a 3-0 lead. They responded by winning the next four straight games. They will be fired up to start Game 3.

MORE CAPITALS: Capitals vs. Penguins Game 3 how to watch

Caps' Kevin Shattenkirk hits the reset button on his mental approach

Caps' Kevin Shattenkirk hits the reset button on his mental approach

By Tarik El-Bashir May 01, 2017 2:07 PM

PITTSBURGH — Kevin Shattenkirk acknowledged Monday that he’s struggling, but the Capitals defenseman was also quick to say he’s optimistic he can turn things around.

“Not well,” he said, asked to assess his postseason play to this point. “Last game was really bad. But I’m focused on tonight. That’s all I can worry about.”

Shattenkirk has three assists through eight postseason games, but he is also saddled with a playoffs-worst rating of minus-7.

Much has been made of his misplay on Matt Cullen’s shorthanded breakaway goal in Game 2. He was also in the box for putting the puck off the rink when the Penguins took a 4-1 lead early in the third period Saturday night. 

“I’m my hardest critic, so I’m not really listening to what a lot of what people are saying,” Shattenkirk said after the morning skate at PPG Paints Arena, “but I know it hasn’t been good.”

RELATED: Barry Trotz remains committed to Braden Holtby

Shattenkirk said he’s identified some areas that were in need of immediate attention — and it had less to do with his on-ice execution and more to do with his mental approach and how he's internalized the pressures of the postseason.

“This time of year it’s tougher to flush it,” Shattenkirk said. “The games means so much. You beat up on yourself a little bit more.”

The 28-year-old trade deadline addition continued: “The most important thing for me to do is to have fun. And that’s something I’ve lost along the way here.”

Shattenkirk said he’s hopeful that getting a day away from the rink and the playoff pressure-cooker — the team was off on Sunday — will serve him well as he attempts to get back on track individually, while also helping the Caps claw their way back into the second round series.   

“I think having a couple of days to take a step back, it made me realize I wasn’t enjoying it like I should be,” he said. “That’s important. We’re professionals but we’re still playing the game that we love, and I think this is a great opportunity for me tonight to just go out there, enjoy the atmosphere, not think and just play. That’s when I’m at my best.”

Shattenkirk also said he’s received an outpouring of support from his teammates.

“I expect a lot out of myself,” he said. “I want to prove myself to these guys. I can be hard on myself at times, and that’s something I have to work on. But I have a great support cast in here and guys who have been picking me up the last few days, just getting me back to smiling again and having some fun.”

MORE CAPS: Why Alzner is still a last-minute decision for Game 3

