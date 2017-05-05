Barry Trotz not happy with two questionable penalties in Game 4

When trying to figure out what went wrong for the Capos in Game 4, one of the major factors was penalties. The Caps were called for seven penalties on the night, five of which occurred in the offensive zone. That can’t happen in a critical game your team needs to win.

But Trotz made it clear on Friday that he was not pleased with all of the calls there were made.

“The referees, who I think they're the best in the world, I don't agree with every call,” Trotz said. “There's a couple calls obviously, I mean we had five offensive zone penalties and two of them, I felt very strongly that they're not even penalties, but we got called on them and we had the puck and we had all those things and one of them I thought was a big momentum killer.”

It’s not hard to figure out which penalties he was talking about.

The momentum killer Trotz was referring to was most likely a roughing call against John Carlson in the second period. Washington had battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2 and was pushing the attack. A questionable call on Carlson, however, not only derailed their momentum but led to the game-winning goal from Justin Schultz.

After pulling Braden Holtby for the extra attacker late in the game, T.J. Oshie was given a high-sticking penalty high-sticking after Penguins forward Nick Bonino embellished the call. The penalty essentially killed any hope Washington had for making a comeback.

“At that point, do we come back and tie it? Trotz said. “I hope we do, but we didn't have an opportunity to have an extra man out there because of that play by Bonino.”

“That was a good sell,” Trotz added. “Anything to win.”

