Washington Capitals

Barry Trotz explains why he believes this year's Capitals team is different

Barry Trotz explains why he believes this year's Capitals team is different

By J.J. Regan April 28, 2017 6:11 PM

If you walked away from Washington’s Game 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins thinking to yourself, “same ol’ Caps, same ol’ story,” it’s not hard to understand why. This team has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 1998 and have beaten the rival Penguins only once in nine postseason meetings.
 
Last year’s dream season in which the Capitals were virtually uncontested through the entire season as the top team in the NHL was brought to an abrupt end in the second round at the hands of the Penguins in six games. After another Presidents’ Trophy winning season, seeing the Caps lose Game 1 to Pittsburgh at home has already left many fans feeling despondent.
 
But that’s not how the Caps feel.
 
“We're in a different place,” head coach Barry Trotz said after Friday’s practice when comparing this team to last year’s. “I think we feel that we still can build on our game.”
 
In many ways, the Capitals were actually the better team in Game 1. Washington held a large advantage in terms of shot attempts (72-32) and scoring chances (41-15) and still walked away with the loss. And yet, despite dominating on paper, Trotz still felt his team had more to give.
 
“I think last year, we came at them real hard and go, what else can we do?” Trotz said. “I don't have that feeling this year. I know we can do more, we know we can do more. That's a great thing to have is we know we can be better, we know we can do more.”
 
“I could lie to you and say that, but I’m not,” Trotz added as he stressed to the media that his confident rhetoric was not simply coach-speak.
 
Despite what happened on paper, the game appeared to be very even as it played out. The big difference seemed to be that every mistake the Caps made ended up in the back of their net.
 
Trotz’s confidence was likely not simply a brave face to wear before the media, but necessary for his players as well. If there was a feeling from last season of “What more can we do?” it would be hard to shake that feeling considering the picture the numbers paint of a dominant Caps’ performance in Game 1. The fact is, if they continue playing the way they did, they will come out on the winning end more often than not. The difference will be cleaning up those mistakes that a championship caliber teams like Pittsburgh always take advantage of.
 
All three of the goals Washington gave up in Game 1 were preventable. The first came when Matt Niskanen pinched too far into the neutral zone off the opening faceoff in the second period. A turnover led to a 2-on-1 in the wrong direction. Pittsburgh’s second goal was the result of Braden Holtby getting a glove on a slap shot from Olli Maatta but not holding onto it, leading to a rebound opportunity that Sidney Crosby finished. The third came with Brooks Orpik high in the neutral zone. A stretch pass left the defense exposed and Kevin Shattenkirk went after Scott Wilson as opposed to staying more center to account for the trailing Orpik and a wide-open Nick Bonino.
 
In terms of overall play, there’s not much more you can do if you dominate the defending Cup champs. What they can do, however, is cut out those mistakes, prevent those preventable goals and not dwell on them as they go forward in the series.
 
“I think we've learned to go forward, I think we've learned to park things and that's what the change is, that's where we wanted to get to,” Trotz said. “I don't know if we're fully there or not, but we're going in that right direction so I'm excited about the rest of the series for sure.”

Holtby's history suggests he'll bounce back in Game 2

Caps won’t call Game 2 a must-win, but they will hint at it strongly

Caps won't call Game 2 a must-win, but they will hint at it strongly

By J.J. Regan April 29, 2017 12:24 PM

Game 2 is not a must-win game for the Washington Capitals. If they lose, the season isn’t over. They still get a Game 3 regardless of Saturday’s outcome. They even are still guaranteed at least a Game 4.

“It’s 1-0, it’s not 3-0,” Justin Williams said when asked about the team’s stress level. “We’re fine.”

“Stress level?” Alex Ovechkin said. “Everything’s fine. I don’t know, it’s not stress.”

Trotz talks Kuznetsov growing into top player role

So it is not a stressed or desperate Caps team that will take the ice on Saturday. Washington will not be a team fighting for their playoff lives. Barry Trotz and Co. have a different mindset.

“There's only really one must game in the playoffs is when you've got three losses,” Barry Trotz said after Saturday’s morning skate. “There's only one must game. For us it's about being better. Tonight we're going to be better. We are going to be better. So are they though. It's the great thing about playoffs. You get to feel each other out. They're going to be better, we're going to be better.”

No, you will not see a panicked Caps team frantically fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive. Instead, you will see a confident team looking to even up their series at 1 by being the better team.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t understand what’s at stake. They're not blind. Washington cannot afford to lose both games at home if they have any real hope of winning the series.

“Obviously it's an important game,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously we know we can't give them 2-0 lead."

“When you go into the playoffs and you're playing a championship-caliber team, you've got to go and be the better team plain and simple,” Trotz said. “They have the DNA, they've done it, they've put the Cup over their head. They've done all those things. We have to be the better team. Starting tonight, we have to be the better team.”

Capitals vs. Penguins Game 2 how to watch

Is Evgeny Kuznetsov ready to be a difference maker against the Penguins?

Is Evgeny Kuznetsov ready to be a difference maker against the Penguins?

By J.J. Regan April 29, 2017 11:01 AM

One year ago the Caps managed to hold Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to only four combined points in six games. Alex Ovechkin outscored both with seven points. And yet, they still lost their second round series to the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Ovechkin seemed to get the better of Pittsburgh’s two superstars, the Caps did not get enough offense from the rest of the rest of their roster, especially Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov was held to only a single point in that series. As the team’s second line center, he must be better if Washington hopes to overcome their playoff demons.

“Our line wasn't near good enough last year and we're looking to make an impact,” Justin Williams said prior to this year’s series. “We certainly need to if we're going to be successful.”

But being great in the playoffs, however, can be a challenge.

A player can sometimes takes the NHL by surprise in the postseason. When the rest of the league begins to recognize someone as a great player, however, and defenses begin to account for that player in the playoffs, success can be difficult to find.

The next step in a great player’s transition is to overcome that challenge when an opposing team begins to account for you.

“I think there's a growth pattern where you are a player that, you want to have good stats, you want to be successful and then there's a period of time where you're under the radar a little bit,” Barry Trotz said, “And you still want to be under the radar, but once you take the responsibility of being a difference maker or a guy who will be required or be responsible will be a difference maker then it's a little different mindset and I think he's crossing over.

“He knows that he's got to be a difference maker and he's going to play against top guys and he's going to be a guy that can't take nights off and has got to be detailed and has got to fight for his inches. I think he's accepted that and once you accept that then you become a real good player.”

“I think he's come to the realization that if we're going to do what we want to do this year, he's got to be a vital role,” Williams said.

Getting Kuznetsov to that point has been a focus of Trotz all season. It seems to have worked. Kuznetsov was more visible in Game 1 than he was in all six games last season and already matched his point total from that series with a goal.

Said Trotz, “I think he's adjusted, I think he's taken on the challenge, I think he's taken on the responsibility of being a top player.”

HOW TO WATCH: CAPITAVLS vs. PENGUINS, GAME 2

