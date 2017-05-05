Washington Capitals

Awesome throwback Capitals shoes coming to Georgetown retailer

By Troy Machir May 05, 2017 7:05 PM

This one is for the Capitals fan who thinks he or she has everything.

Reebok is partnering with Georgetown sneaker boutique MAJOR on a throwback shoe that has all the touches of the 80's uniform, complete with soles that look like the ice at the Capital Centre.

It's a beautiful shoe, really.

And for $130, it's in the price range for throwback brilliance.

The MAJOR x Reebok Capitals Ventilator running shoes go on sale at the store May 6, 2017.

MORE CAPITALS: OVECHKIN SKATING WITH THIRD LINE?

It's hard to pinpoint the best part of these shoes?

The semi-transparent soles that look like the ice are great.

The red, white and blue, hockey laces are too.

You don't need a throwback Rod Langway jersey to rock these shoes, but it would certainly complete the set.

Here's the full detail of the shoe, per the Washington Capitals' press release.

The inspiration behind the shoe was to present the past and the present of our beloved Caps. The color scheme and the design cues were drawn from the historical jersey worn this season on Thursday nights.

We picked the double knit sand mesh like the old jerseys they used to wear in the 80's, along with the wool and buck leather used in hockey gloves for the upper of the shoe.

For the outsole, we decided to emulate the ice of the Verizon Center, and created a printed surface with the Capitals historic logo, encapsulated under a clear outsole.

The stars from the jersey is embroidered on the toe of each shoe, and the NHL logo is embroidered on the back of each shoe. For this special occasion, we also flipped our MAJOR branding to simulate the Caps logo typestyle.

Finally, the shoe comes with a hockey style round laces in red/white/blue combination, as well as white and blue flat laces.

Barry Trotz not happy with two questionable penalties in Game 4

By J.J. Regan May 05, 2017 6:22 PM

When trying to figure out what went wrong for the Capos in Game 4, one of the major factors was penalties. The Caps were called for seven penalties on the night, five of which occurred in the offensive zone. That can’t happen in a critical game your team needs to win.

But Trotz made it clear on Friday that he was not pleased with all of the calls there were made.

“The referees, who I think they're the best in the world, I don't agree with every call,” Trotz said. “There's a couple calls obviously, I mean we had five offensive zone penalties and two of them, I felt very strongly that they're not even penalties, but we got called on them and we had the puck and we had all those things and one of them I thought was a big momentum killer.”

RELATED: Crosby practices, won't rule himself out for Game 5

It’s not hard to figure out which penalties he was talking about.

The momentum killer Trotz was referring to was most likely a roughing call against John Carlson in the second period. Washington had battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2 and was pushing the attack. A questionable call on Carlson, however, not only derailed their momentum but led to the game-winning goal from Justin Schultz.

After pulling Braden Holtby for the extra attacker late in the game, T.J. Oshie was given a high-sticking penalty high-sticking after Penguins forward Nick Bonino embellished the call. The penalty essentially killed any hope Washington had for making a comeback.

“At that point, do we come back and tie it? Trotz said. “I hope we do, but we didn't have an opportunity to have an extra man out there because of that play by Bonino.”

“That was a good sell,” Trotz added. “Anything to win.”

MORE CAPITALS: Did Alex Ovechkin get demoted to the third line for Game 5?

Penn Quarter Q&A: What to make of Alex Ovechkin moving to the third line

q_and_a_.jpg

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC May 05, 2017 3:34 PM

In this week's Penn Quarter Sports Tavern Q&A, Tarik El-Bashir and JJ Regan talk about the big line shuffle that has Alex Ovechkin on the third line. Is it the right move as the Caps try to battle back from a 3-1 series deficit?

We answered all that and more!

Posted by CSN Mid-Atlantic on Friday, May 5, 2017

RELATED: Crosby practices, won't rule himself out for Game 5

Want to have your question answered by our experts? Follow CSNCapitals on Twitter for details on next week's Q&A.

