Awesome throwback Capitals shoes coming to Georgetown retailer

This one is for the Capitals fan who thinks he or she has everything.

Reebok is partnering with Georgetown sneaker boutique MAJOR on a throwback shoe that has all the touches of the 80's uniform, complete with soles that look like the ice at the Capital Centre.

It's a beautiful shoe, really.

And for $130, it's in the price range for throwback brilliance.

The MAJOR x Reebok Capitals Ventilator running shoes go on sale at the store May 6, 2017.

It's hard to pinpoint the best part of these shoes?

The semi-transparent soles that look like the ice are great.

The red, white and blue, hockey laces are too.

You don't need a throwback Rod Langway jersey to rock these shoes, but it would certainly complete the set.

Here's the full detail of the shoe, per the Washington Capitals' press release.

The inspiration behind the shoe was to present the past and the present of our beloved Caps. The color scheme and the design cues were drawn from the historical jersey worn this season on Thursday nights.

We picked the double knit sand mesh like the old jerseys they used to wear in the 80's, along with the wool and buck leather used in hockey gloves for the upper of the shoe.

For the outsole, we decided to emulate the ice of the Verizon Center, and created a printed surface with the Capitals historic logo, encapsulated under a clear outsole.

The stars from the jersey is embroidered on the toe of each shoe, and the NHL logo is embroidered on the back of each shoe. For this special occasion, we also flipped our MAJOR branding to simulate the Caps logo typestyle.

Finally, the shoe comes with a hockey style round laces in red/white/blue combination, as well as white and blue flat laces.