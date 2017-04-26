Washington Capitals

Quick Links

3 reasons to worry about the Pittsburgh Penguins

3 reasons to worry about the Pittsburgh Penguins

By J.J. Regan April 26, 2017 10:27 AM

Trending Now

2:07

Alzner: "It's the biggest series I've ever played"

Michael Jenkins
2:00

World Penguin Day? Jenks has none of it

Alex Ovechkin
0:26

Ovi isn't looking back at last year's series vs. Penguins

Michael Ealy Redskins Nation
4:25

Actor Michael Ealy talks Redskins memories, career

0:50

Tom Wilson takes puck off of foot during Caps practice

The Capitals welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins to Washington on Thursday for Game 1 of last year’s rematch. Washington may have home-ice advantage after beating out Pittsburgh for the Metropolitan Division, but there are still plenty of reasons to be nervous about a matchup with the Penguins.

1. History

The Caps and Penguins have faced one another nine times in the playoffs. Washington’s record? A paltry 1-8 with their lone win coming in 1994. Does the fact that the Caps lost to Pittsburgh in 1996 have any bearing on this series? No, but the Caps and Penguins have faced twice in the Alex Ovechkin/Sidney Crosby era with Pittsburgh emerging victorious both times including in 2016. The 2017 Penguins return many of the key pieces that not only helped them beat Washington, but win the Stanley Cup as well.

RELATED: Alzner's status for second round remains unclear

2. Washington’s third defensive pair

The playoffs have a way of revealing a team’s weaknesses and one certainly emerged in the first round for Washington. Most people dismiss +/- as an antiquated stat, but while it may paint a very limited picture of an individual’s performance, it can be very telling in terms of lines. Through the first round, Brooks Orpik and Kevin Shattenkirk are tied for dead last on the team with a minus-4. The fact that they are a defensive pair makes this a very telling stat. Las year’s Penguins team was able to exploit the Caps’ third pair as the Caps cycled in Orpik, Dmitry Orlov, Taylor Chorney and Mike Weber. An Orpik-Shattenkirk pair is certainly stronger than what the Caps rolled out last year, but it does not appear that they are as strong as many had hoped.

3. Did you see what Pittsburgh did to Columbus?

The Columbus Blue Jackets finished the regular season with the fourth-best record in the NHL. Yet, their postseason lasted just five games as Pittsburgh beat them like a drum. The Caps are a better team than Columbus and appear to be a tougher matchup, but one can’t help but be impressed with how quickly and decisively the Penguins dispatched the Jackets. Plus, for a team dealing with a handful of injuries, getting a few days off after a short series allowed them more time to get healthy.

RELATED: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF POWER RANKINGS

Check out the latest edition of the Capitals Faceoff Podcast and subscribe on Apple podcastsAudioboom and Google Play!

Quick Links

3 reasons to be optimistic the Caps will get past the Penguins

3 reasons to be optimistic the Caps will get past the Penguins

By Tarik El-Bashir April 26, 2017 1:59 PM

Trending Now

2:07

Alzner: "It's the biggest series I've ever played"

Michael Jenkins
2:00

World Penguin Day? Jenks has none of it

Alex Ovechkin
0:26

Ovi isn't looking back at last year's series vs. Penguins

Michael Ealy Redskins Nation
4:25

Actor Michael Ealy talks Redskins memories, career

0:50

Tom Wilson takes puck off of foot during Caps practice

I know history says Alex Ovechkin and the President Trophy winning Caps will stub their toe against Sidney Crosby and the defending champion Penguins. But I’m here to tell you that this is the year things will unfold differently.

See 3 reasons to worry about the Penguins here

1. Bottom-six depth

A big story all season has been the Caps’ third and fourth lines and how they provided the scoring depth the team had lacked, particularly in last year’s postseason matchup against the Penguins. So far in these playoffs, Tom Wilson has three goals, including the OT winner in Game 1 vs. Toronto and two goals in Game 4, while Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky each have a pair of helpers. The fourth line, however, has yet to chip in offensively. Soooo…it's been a little hit or miss, to be sure. But this much is not up for debate: the bottom six is a lot better than it was a year ago. And I suspect this is the series where they'll flex their collective muscle and pop a couple of big goals, just as they did throughout the regular season.

RELATED: Alzner's status for second round remains unclear

2. How the Caps responded when challenged in the first round

The Caps feel they are hardened mentally and emotionally after enduring a difficult first round series that saw them play five OT games and rally from a 2-1 series deficit in the Toronto-pressure cooker. Remember the third period and overtime of Game 6, after the fortuitous bounce that led to Auston Matthews’ go-ahead goal? The Caps’ response felt different than what we might have seen in previous years. There’s also reason to believe Ovechkin and Co. are better prepared from an Xs and Os standpoint because of the similarities between Toronto and Pittsburgh. “It was a good warmup because they play an up-tempo game,” Coach Barry Trotz saidWednesday. “They’ve got some dynamic forwards. They’re quick. They play that pressure game which the Penguins do.”

3. Goaltending

Braden Holtby is ready to steal a game (or three) after an uneven first round. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner returned to form in Games 5 and 6 of the Toronto series, stopping 61 of 63 shots to help the Caps eke out a pair of 2-1 OT wins. He he’ll need to be a difference maker against the Pens, whose offense is tops in the playoffs at 4.20 goals per game. Holtby will also need to be the Caps’ best penalty killer against a versatile Pittsburgh unit that has goals in four of its five postseason games and is clicking along at 33.3-percent. It’s a huge task. But Holtby's playoff history—and strong finish against the Leafs—suggests to me that he’s ready for it. 

MORE CAPITALS: Alzner: "It's the biggest series I've ever played"

Check out the latest edition of the Capitals Faceoff Podcast and subscribe on Apple podcastsAudioboom and Google Play!

Quick Links

Karl Alzner on the mend, status for second round remains unclear

Karl Alzner on the mend, status for second round remains unclear

By Tarik El-Bashir April 25, 2017 4:25 PM

Trending Now

2:07

Alzner: "It's the biggest series I've ever played"

Michael Jenkins
2:00

World Penguin Day? Jenks has none of it

Alex Ovechkin
0:26

Ovi isn't looking back at last year's series vs. Penguins

Michael Ealy Redskins Nation
4:25

Actor Michael Ealy talks Redskins memories, career

0:50

Tom Wilson takes puck off of foot during Caps practice

Karl Alzner on Tuesday handled his heaviest practice workload since getting hurt, but it remains unclear when the Caps’ defenseman will return to the lineup.

Alzner has been sidelined with an upper body injury since Game 2 against Toronto.

“He’s progressing [and is] day-to-day,” Coach Barry Trotz said. “When the trainers say, 'Go', then he’ll go.”

Alzner took part in contact drills, including penalty kill, signaling the next step in his recovery.

Asked if he anticipates Alzner stepping back into the lineup when he’s healthy, Trotz said: “Possibly. We’re not there yet so I’m gonna be vague to you.”

RELATED: Trotz reveals why Ovechkin missed the second half of practice

Alzner said he felt good after the hour-long practice. Asked if he expects to play right away, he said: “I think so, yeah. I didn’t really think about that...I hope so.”

Alzner, who has appeared in 540 consecutive regular season games, acknowledged that it’s been frustrating to be sidelined given what’s at stake.

“Yeah, not fun,” he said. “It’s very, very frustrating, especially at this point of the year. You can handle it a little more in the regular season, but to watch the guys go to battle and to have the feeling of beating a team, it’s unfortunate to miss that. At the same time, I know that in the long run, it’s the best thing for the team [and] clearly was the right choice.”

Alzner has been replaced in the lineup by Nate Schmidt, who has played well the past four games. In addition to being reliable in his own end, he’s registered a pair of assists. He’s also a team-best +5.  

If and when Alzner is healthy, it’s going to force Trotz and Co. to make a difficult decision. Do you take out Schmidt? Someone else? Or go with seven defensemen?

“He’s done that,” Trotz said about Schmidt putting the coaches in a tough spot. “He’s come in and he’s done a really good job. He’s such a good skater. We played a quick team and he fit in just perfectly with us. I thought he was making a statement, ‘Hey I'm gonna make it tough to take me out of the lineup.”

Check out the latest edition of the Capitals Faceoff Podcast and subscribe on Apple podcastsAudioboom and Google Play!

Load more