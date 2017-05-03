3 key observations for Game 4: Caps fail to take advantage of Crosby's absence

The Capitals had a chance to even up the series with Sidney Crosby out of the lineup for Game 4. Instead, the Caps fell 3-2 and now sit just one game away from elimination.
1. Missed opportunity
A lot of fans will point to the sell job by Nick Bonino late in the third period to draw the penalty on T.J. Oshie thus hampering the Caps’ comeback attempt, but the fact is it should never have got to that point. Washington is a team with Stanley Cup aspirations playing in a must-win game against a Penguins team that was without Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. This was a game the Caps should have dominated. They didn’t and they have no one to blame, but themselves. Washington did not start the game well, they gave up two goals before they got on the board, they failed to score on a double-minor, etc., etc., etc.
2. Offensive zone penalties
Washington was called for seven penalties on the night. Six of those penalties came in the offensive zone. That is just inexcusable. You can argue some of those calls were bad calls, but not all six. One offensive zone penalty in a critical game is enough to make your blood boil, but six?
3. Nothing special
Remind me which team lost its best offensive player? Was it Pittsburgh? Oh, because it was the Caps that went scoreless on the power play. Washington was 0-for-4 while Pittsburgh was 1-for-5 with the extra man. There is no reason why a Capitals team with a lethal power play and a strong penalty kill should be outscored on special teams by a Pittsburgh team with no Crosby.
After a 2-0 deficit, the Caps battled back to tie the game at 2 in the second period and had full control of the game...until an offensive zone penalty on John Carlson killed the momentum. The Pittsburgh Penguins scored the game-winning goal on the resulting power play and that was all she wrote.
But, was the right call made on Carlson?
The call was whistled for roughing against Scott Wilson. After passing the puck from the blue line, Carlson cut to the middle and skated towards the net. Wilson followed him, but did not see Carlson cut back to the boards. Carlson then cut off Wilson with minor contact, Wilson lost his balance for a moment and flailed his arms and snapped his head back...and it worked. He got the call.
Watch the replay above. It happens fast so here's a look at it for you:
Notice that Carlson never raises his arms at any point. It certainly looks like incidental contact and nothing close to anything that would justify a roughing call.
It's a shame the call was made considering it took away the Caps' momentum and led to the game-winning goal. This penalty was a turning point in the game, but it never should have been called.
With just under two minutes left in Wednesday's Game 4 between the Capitals and Penguins, Braden Holtby skated to the bench so the visitors could play 6-on-5 in hopes of tying the score.
But before the goaltender could make it over the wall, TJ Oshie was whistled for a penalty. Following the stoppage, though, Oshie headed straight to the penalty box, making it seem like he had no issue with the whistle.
However, replays showed that Nick Bonino totally sold the refs on the call. Originally, it looked like Oshie's high stick hit Bonino in the face, but on second viewing it was clear Oshie got him in the shoulder instead (watch the full sequence above).
Here's a screenshot that captures the "infraction:"
That 6-on-5 never was able to materialize because of the blown penalty, and Washington didn't really muster up a final rally. Yes, there are other, much larger reasons the Caps are behind in the series 3-1, but this officiating error did make a difference at the end of Wednesday's matchup.