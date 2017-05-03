3 key observations for Game 4: Caps fail to take advantage of Crosby's absence

The Capitals had a chance to even up the series with Sidney Crosby out of the lineup for Game 4. Instead, the Caps fell 3-2 and now sit just one game away from elimination.

1. Missed opportunity

A lot of fans will point to the sell job by Nick Bonino late in the third period to draw the penalty on T.J. Oshie thus hampering the Caps’ comeback attempt, but the fact is it should never have got to that point. Washington is a team with Stanley Cup aspirations playing in a must-win game against a Penguins team that was without Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. This was a game the Caps should have dominated. They didn’t and they have no one to blame, but themselves. Washington did not start the game well, they gave up two goals before they got on the board, they failed to score on a double-minor, etc., etc., etc.

RELATED: Caps pushed to the edge with Game 4 loss

2. Offensive zone penalties

Washington was called for seven penalties on the night. Six of those penalties came in the offensive zone. That is just inexcusable. You can argue some of those calls were bad calls, but not all six. One offensive zone penalty in a critical game is enough to make your blood boil, but six?

3. Nothing special

Remind me which team lost its best offensive player? Was it Pittsburgh? Oh, because it was the Caps that went scoreless on the power play. Washington was 0-for-4 while Pittsburgh was 1-for-5 with the extra man. There is no reason why a Capitals team with a lethal power play and a strong penalty kill should be outscored on special teams by a Pittsburgh team with no Crosby.

MORE CAPITALS: Marc-Andre Fleury uses helmet to take shot at Niskanen