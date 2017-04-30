Washington Capitals

3 key observations from Game 2: Missed opportunity leads to questions for Caps

3 key observations from Game 2: Missed opportunity leads to questions for Caps

By J.J. Regan April 30, 2017 12:20 AM

A devastating Game 2 loss has the Caps facing a massive 2-0 hole in the series. Here are three key observations from Saturday’s game.

1. This game was lost in the first period

The Caps dominated Pittsburgh through the first 20 minutes in every statistical category save the most important one, the score. Despite leading in shot attempts 30 to 8, shots on goal 16 to 5 and scoring chances 12 to 5 through the first, the score was still knotted at zero. The biggest difference in this series is that every time the Caps give Pittsburgh an opening, the puck ends up in the back of the net. The first period was Washington’s chance to take control and they couldn’t.

2. Was making the switch in net the right move?

Braden Holtby has now allowed six goals on 35 shots this series for a save percentage of .829. Obviously, that’s not very good. Barry Trotz made the switch to Philipp Grubauer to start the third period, but that didn’t seem to work out too well either as he allowed two goals on just eight shots finishing whatever hopes the Caps had of a comeback. Whether Trotz made the right call in taking out Holtby was a hotly debated topic among the media after the game. Look, with all due respect to Grubauer who has been great this year, the Caps cannot win the Stanley Cup if Holtby is not the backbone of the team. So what do you do? Let him try to play his way out of the slump or make the change to Grubauer and  open the door for speculation as to who will start Game 3?

3. You’ve got to give it to him

Caps fans don’t want to hear this, but Sidney Crosby put on a show, declaring himself to still be the best player in the NHL. With the score tied 1-1, it was Crosby’s two assists that made the difference turning a tight game in which the Caps had dominated into a 3-1 lead for the Penguins. On the first goal, he took a pass that was a bit behind him, tapped it through his own legs to gain possession, and then fed Phil Kessel as the Caps collapsed on him. The next goal was set up by a shot-block from Crosby which he then fed to Jake Guentzel with a diving play to set up the 2-on-1 on the goal. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the guy. This was one of those games.

Caps hold players-only meeting after Game 2 loss to say things 'that some people need to hear'

Caps hold players-only meeting after Game 2 loss to say things 'that some people need to hear'

By J.J. Regan April 30, 2017 6:00 AM

As the media gathered outside the locker room of the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, they were met with closed doors and a lengthy wait. After a devastating 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of their second round series, clearly there were things that needed to be said, points that needed to be made behind closed doors.

The Caps gathered for a players-only meeting following the loss on Saturday. When the doors finally opened and the players did finally speak to reporters, clearly the emotions were raw and lips were sealed.

“None of your business,” Matt Niskanen said when asked what the message in the locker room was after the game.

“That stay between us,” Alex Ovechkin said.

Some of the players were a bit more forthcoming, but details were still scarce. T.J. Oshie revealed that the overall message was “Things that people need to say and things that some people need to hear.”

“We were very together with what we said,” Oshie continued. “I don’t really need to go into details, but sometimes in our games and I’m sure in other sports as well, sometimes you need to hear from your teammates more than you need to hear from your coach.”

As the team was coming off the ice, Barry Trotz said that leaders on the team approached him about letting them speak to the team themselves.

“I think that's great,” Trotz said. “That's great leadership. That's ownership when your players are in the room talking about stuff because that's galvanizing. I think that's a huge step for us.”

The results will need to be seen soon, however, as the Caps are quickly running out of time with which to battle back in this series.

Washington jumped out to a strong start on Saturday, but was unable to capitalize in a scoreless first period. Things derailed after the opening frame as Pittsburgh took a 3-1 lead in the second and finished the Caps off with a strong third period to win the game 6-2.

Now the Caps face a daunting task of having to battle back from a 2-0 series deficit against their archrivals and defending Stanley Cup champions with the next two games in Pittsburgh. They will need to win both of those games to have a realistic chance of coming back in the series.

 “No one in here needs a lesson about how to go home early,” Oshie said. “We’ve done that. It’s well known, the fans know it, so we need to man up here and go into Game 3, change our attitude and have some fun while we do it.”

Braden Holtby critical of his performance Saturday night

Braden Holtby critical of his performance Saturday night

By Tarik El-Bashir April 30, 2017 1:00 AM

Caps Coach Barry Trotz acknowledged that Braden Holtby wasn’t “as sharp as he can be” in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Penguins.  

Trotz also said he hasn’t given any thought to his Game 3 starter.

“Way too early to talk about that,” Trotz said, asked if he planned to return to Holtby on Monday night. “I haven’t really thought about it at all.”

Holtby allowed three goals on nine second period shots in Game 2 and was pulled at the intermission. Saturday's performance followed a Game 1 effort in which he allowed three goals on 21 shots and a first round series that saw him surrender 14 goals in the first four games.

Philipp Grubauer entered Saturday’s game at the start of the third period and promptly allowed two goals on the first four shots he faced.    

“I thought we just had to chance the mojo in that situation,” Trotz said of pulling Holtby. “He’ll tell you he could be better…and he will be.”

Pressed on what he thought of Holtby’s night, Trotz added: “I thought some of the goals, he wasn’t as sharp as he can be for us. He’s a game-changer for us. And when he didn’t change the game, I just looked to change the mojo a little bit, that’s all.”

“Braden is our backbone and he has been all year,”Trotz continued. “We got to find some goals for him, too. We can’t just put it on Braden Holtby. We got to find some goals in our room right now, and we haven’t found enough.”

Holtby said he didn’t like the Penguins’ third goal, scored by Jake Guentzel, who finished a 2-on-1, sniping a shot over his left pad and under his glove.

“The playoffs are made of big moments and on that third goal, that’s a big moment,” Holtby said. “That’s where your goalie needs to come up with a save and I just didn’t. Obviously, I was frustrated that I didn’t do that.”

Through eight playoff games, Holtby has a .911 save percentage—13th out of the 14 goalies who’ve played at least 5 postseason games. Holtby entered the playoffs with the best postseason save percentage in league history at .938.

So, yeah, it’s fair to say that none of this was expected...getting pulled as the Caps fight for their postseason lives or being asked by a reporter whether he thinks he'll be in net for the next game. 

“I expect to start every game until I’m told otherwise,” an exasperated Holtby said.

